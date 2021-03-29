SPECIAL Poetry Monday!: "La chambre double" by Charles Baudelaire

This continues my 100-YouTube-subscriber celebration. (As of right now, I have 114 subscribers; my YouTube channel mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.) Today, I'm reading "La chambre double" by Charles Baudelaire (1821-1867)—technically, in prose, but it belongs to Baudelaire's "Petits Poèmes en prose" ("Little Prose Poems") collection, published posthumously in 1869.

Charles Baudelaire is my favorite French poet, and is perhaps the most metal of all French poets. This is worth listening to, though it's longer than my usual videos (this one is about 7 minutes long, so set aside a small chunk of time and get yourself a coffee); if you want something shorter by Baudelaire, you could try my earlier Baudelaire reading, "Harmonie du soir".

Je vous assure que les secondes maintenant sont fortement et solennellement accentuées, et chacune, en jaillissant de la pendule, dit : — « Je suis la Vie, l'insupportable, l'implacable Vie ! » Il n'y a qu'une Seconde dans la vie humaine qui ait mission d'annoncer une bonne nouvelle, la bonne nouvelle qui cause à chacun une inexplicable peur.

For the rest of my "Sasha Reads" playlist, click here. Past poems are: