The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

A Puzzling Thing about American Culture and Racial Identity

|

As I continue to work on my forthcoming book on racial classification law in modern America, I often notice tangential but fascinating issues.

Here's one. Consider an American who grows up with two white parents, "looks" white, always considers himself white, and assumed all his ancestors were European. He gets into genealogy and in the course of his research discovers that a great-grandfather was a light-skinned, mixed-race-by-descent African-American who "passed" as white and married a woman of European descent. This upends his entire sense of identity. He begins reading up on black history and culture and, over time, starts going out of his way to make black friends, attends a predominately African-American church, and eventually considers himself part of the African-American community and identifies himself as an African American. My sense is that while some people would find this transformation strange, few would consider his new identity fraudulent or illegitimate.

Then consider the case of Rachel Dolezal. She grew up with two white parents, looked white, and so on, but she had adopted black siblings with whom she commiserated, did not get along with her parents, and decided to adopt an identity as an African-American woman. From all accounts I've read, she adopted this identity sincerely, not to game affirmative action or otherwise take advantage of the system. Unlike my first example, she was widely denounced and mocked as a fraud.

I've been puzzling over whether there is some reason beyond racial essentialism (i.e., that your racial ancestry 'matters' in some concrete way, a view generally considered racist) why these cases are different. Is it because Dolezal hid her background? Because she worked for the NAACP and thus took a job away from a "real" black person?

If so, let's say neither of these things were true. Let's say we were talking about James McBride's (The Color of Water–an excellent book, by the way) mother, a white woman who married a black man and, judging from the book, fully integrated into the African-American community. If over time she had come to consider herself an African American, does the fact that she didn't happen to have a black ancestor important? If she discovered that she had a distant African-American ancestor, would that make things different? If so, why?

NEXT: Seems Like Old Times for the Sixth Circuit at SCOTUS

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Kevin Smith
    March.29.2021 at 11:18 am

    “My sense is that while some people would find this transformation strange, few would consider his new identity fraudulent or illegitimate.”

    The ones who do consider it fraudulent would be extremely vocal about it though, and if he was a person of some notoriety it would get a lot of play in the media

    The new racial essentialism is that its not ancestry that matters, per se, but rather the shared cultural experiences that come with that ancestry (just as racist IMO, but it will take us several more decades to figure that out as a society) And since your hypothetical white man grew up white, he didn’t have any of the cultural experience of growing up black

  2. Jerry B.
    March.29.2021 at 11:26 am

    So we must allow people to identify as any gender, but can’t allow them to identify as any race?

    Seems as logical as a lot of stuff nowadays.

    1. TwelveInchPianist
      March.29.2021 at 11:36 am

      “So we must allow people to identify as any gender, but can’t allow them to identify as any race?

      Seems as logical as a lot of stuff nowadays.”

      It’s due to the fact that we have many of these “cross-discipline” programs that combine things like Psychology, Literary Theory, Philosophy, and some of the nuttier parts of Linguistics.

      Gender dysphoria, for example, is a real thing and should be studied by people using rigorous methodologies.

      But it’s being largely defined by gender theorists who have convinced people that in order to treat people with this condition with respect, we have to reject the concept of biological sex and accept that someone’s sex is whatever they say it is.

      Race theorists haven’t done the same thing with race because that wouldn’t advance their agenda.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        March.29.2021 at 11:42 am

        “But it’s being largely defined by gender theorists who have convinced people that in order to treat people with this condition with respect, we have to reject the concept of biological sex and accept that someone’s sex is whatever they say it is.”

        I’d ask why we don’t treat other dysphorias that way, but I’m afraid that we will soon be assisting anorexics in starving themselves to death.

        1. TwelveInchPianist
          March.29.2021 at 11:59 am

          “I’d ask why we don’t treat other dysphorias that way, but I’m afraid that we will soon be assisting anorexics in starving themselves to death.”

          It’s because the Gender Studies folks, who are openly activist-scholars, see a benefit in deconstructing gender in this manner.

          People don’t see the benefit in doing the same thing for race, or eating for that matter.

  3. TwelveInchPianist
    March.29.2021 at 11:26 am

    It depends on why you care whether or not the person is black. I don’t think that what Rachel Dolezal did was a big deal, but I don’t really care what race she is. As a bigot, I try to be more or less colorblind.

    But if someone for whatever reasons feels that a shared black experience is important, due to a sense of solidarity, etc. that person probably won’t feel a sense of solidarity with either individuals, but would at least view the gene guy as doing it for understandable reasons.

    And of course if someone cares about someone else being black due to the view that black people share common genetics, the question answers itself.

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      March.29.2021 at 11:48 am

      You’ll appreciate this…

      https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/merriam-webster-adds-new-meaning-color-blind-says-it-can-show-racism

      1. TwelveInchPianist
        March.29.2021 at 11:59 am

        Lol. Of course, we’ve known since the Barrett hearings who controls the dictionaries.

  4. ThePublius
    March.29.2021 at 11:30 am

    Brings the movie “The Jerk” to mind.

    Both of those people are mentally ill. The former, to learn he is perhaps 1/16th, probably less, African-American, to follow that course is sick in the head. The latter even more so.

    Who cares? I only care WRT all the concessions made regarding race, concessions I see as fundamentally wrong.

    What of Elizabeth Warren? No mentally ill, but an affirmative action grifter. There’s a difference.

    1. Kevin Smith
      March.29.2021 at 11:46 am

      “The former, to learn he is perhaps 1/16th, probably less, African-American, to follow that course is sick in the head.”

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XMgaQfv2Xo8

  5. ScottK
    March.29.2021 at 11:32 am

    The fact that one is a living, breathing human being is insufficient to confer respect, whether in America, Israel or The Vatican.

    First, you must reveal whether you are one of Us, or one of Them. Second, the jury will decide whether your statement is genuine.

    There are limited appeals, sorry.

  6. Dr. Ed 2
    March.29.2021 at 11:36 am

    Reality is that most American Blacks are at least part Irish — in many cases, more Irish than African.

  7. That other guy
    March.29.2021 at 11:37 am

    I personally don’t care what someone identifies themselves as or why; what I’d object to is any notion that I am obligated to treat them differently based on that identification. To give their opinion greater or lesser weight; to defer to their views and opinions despite contrary evidence. If, for example, the assertion is made that I could argue matters of race relations with white Rachel Dolezal, but the very blackness of her counterpart would immediately trump anything that I’d say on the topic. This would appear to be an “appropriated appeal to authority” in a way, no? If one assumes that one’s identity is a useful arbiter of truth.

  8. Brett Bellmore
    March.29.2021 at 11:40 am

    ” From all accounts I’ve read, she adopted this identity sincerely, not to game affirmative action or otherwise take advantage of the system.”

    I think you may be taking deliberately sympathetic accounts too credulously. In addition to modifying her appearance, she lied about who her father was, showing people pictures of this black guy, not her real father.

    I suppose it’s possible that she’s mentally ill, rather than defrauding people. But that’s about the only way she could “sincerely” think she was black.

    I personally find the whole episode hilarious.

  9. TwelveInchPianist
    March.29.2021 at 11:43 am

    I don’t think this limited to race, either. Imagine someone who is adopted, and later in life finds out that both his biological parents were from Italy. So he starts telling people he is Italian-American, maybe researches his genetic roots in Italy, and Italian culture.

    Most people wouldn’t think that this is strange at all, but it would be very strange if someone did that without the genetic link.

    1. David Bernstein
      March.29.2021 at 12:12 pm

      I’m on some Jewish genealogy Facebook groups. Many people on these lists have discovered they have Jewish ancestry they didn’t know about and are trying to fill in the family tree. A different phenomenon is that every once in a while someone “discovers” they “are Jewish” which in practice usually means that they are 1/4 or 1/8 Jewish by ancestry. They aren’t Jewish by Jewish law, weren’t raised Jewish, have no ties to the Jewish community, aren’t mostly Jewish by ancestry, but somehow feel like they are now Jewish, and choose to pursue it. Some of these people were Jewish-curious before, and the discovery of ancestry validates that they have some incohate connection. Some not, but I suppose there is a human urge to have connection and be part of something bigger than oneself. I think if I discovered that I had a great-grandparent who was, say, Moravian Baptist before marrying a Jew, that would make me much more curious about Moravian Baptists, but wouldn’t incline me to want to be one.

  10. JohannesDinkle
    March.29.2021 at 11:49 am

    As a fairly typical American whose family have been in the west for generations I would fail any genetic beauty contest. Part Mexican, Chileno, German, English, and Klickitat. My family would lose out in the first round of the Heinrich Himmler Racial Beauty contest as well for BIA funding.
    In my family, as in most others, it has been the women who establish customs, from food to when Christmas presents are opened. We are who we always were unless we yearn for the purity of being some sort of victim.

  11. Armchair Lawyer
    March.29.2021 at 11:58 am

    “Would that make things different? If so, why”

    Here’s the issue. Historically, those people who had darker colored skin faced racism. Those whom could “pass” as white (or another ethnicity) typically did to the extent possible, because it was advantageous.

    Now, there is a lot of resentment/guilt/anger about past racism. Moreover, there are certain advantages to claiming minority status at certain points…whether they be monetary/fiscal advantages or social/cultural advantages. Because of this, some groups feel particularly irritated if a person who has no connection to the past racism is now “passing” (in one way or another) as an African American in order to gain some advantage. They feel it is essentially “stealing” what is due to them.

  12. Krychek_2
    March.29.2021 at 12:10 pm

    There are three separate issues here.

    First, race does not exist except as a social construct.

    Second, because the social construct does exist, and because people have been treated differently because of it, the law can’t just ignore that reality.

    Third, because race only exists as a social construct, there’s really no reason to not allow people to self identify as whatever they like, so long as the intention isn’t fraudulent. If someone with white skin was raised by people with black skin, and assimilated black culture, and came to identify with other black people, what’s the problem in allowing them to self identify as black?

  13. DRM
    March.29.2021 at 12:16 pm

    Given that the human species does not have biological races, it is inevitable that the social construct of race will fall apart when poked hard, as there is no underlying reality to serve as a foundation.

  14. DaveM
    March.29.2021 at 12:17 pm

    Good Lord, it’s like Civil Rights never happened. Racism is back.

    Here’s how I would answer all your hypotheticals:

    “Race” is a completely made-up concept. There is no biologically-meaningful definition of race. It was a concept invented solely to justify the elites biases.

    It was on its way on to the “ash heap of history” but now it’s back, bigger, badder, and stronger than ever. It deserves the same fate we gave it back in the 1950s and 60s: complete and utter rejection.

Please to post comments