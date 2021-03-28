The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: March 28, 1955
3/28/1955: Williamson v. Lee Optical decided.
