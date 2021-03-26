The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Crespo and Kerr on Torres v. Madrid
A video discussion of the new case, also available in podcast form.
Professor Andrew Crespo and I recorded a discussion this afternoon of the Supreme Court's new ruling in Torres v. Madrid, on the meaning of Fourth Amendment "seizures." You can watch our discussion below. It's about 34 minutes long. I also uploaded an audio-only podcast version here that is also available at Apple Podcasts and elsewhere.