The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: March 25, 2014
3/25/2014: Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores argued.
3/25/2014: Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores argued.
