The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: March 23, 1870
3/23/1870: Justice Joseph Bradley takes oath.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
3/23/1870: Justice Joseph Bradley takes oath.
Once an up-and-coming city, Portland was destroyed from within by radical activism and political ineptitude.
The full video shows that Jay Baker was paraphrasing what Robert Aaron Long told investigators about his motivations.
The senate majority leader is stymying long-needed increases in federal flood insurance rates.
New Mexico could be the 16th state to legalize pot, while Texas considers tinkering with its onerous penalties and Pennsylvania continues to arrest cannabis consumers.
After gratuitously terrifying a 6-year-old girl, the officers blamed her mother, who also had done nothing illegal.