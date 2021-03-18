The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: March 18, 2008
3/18/2008: District of Columbia v. Heller argued.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
3/18/2008: District of Columbia v. Heller argued.
The awful events of January 6 accelerated trends in left-of-center circles, particularly within media and technology companies.
Public schools can barely teach kids at all, but their defenders don’t want you trying alternatives.
Plus: Columbus, Ohio, wants six months in jail for first-time sex customers, Texas' new social media bill is a mess, and more...
He said plenty of other bad things. But more than one quote sourced to anonymous informants has turned out to be wrong.
Hasan Gokal tracked down people to receive doses that were about to expire. For that, he was fired and threatened with prosecution.