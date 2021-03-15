The Volokh Conspiracy

Today in Supreme Court History: March 15, 1933

|

3/15/1933: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's birthday.

  1. DaivdBehar
    March.15.2021 at 7:27 am

    The KKK was founded and led by lawyers and judges. Their extra-judicial first degree murder with racial malice in front of 100’s of witnesses were immunized by lawyers and judges. They lynched 4000 black men over 100 years. The KKK was the terror arm of the Democrat Party, still the party of the lawyer and of tyrannical, worthless government.

    This Democrat Justice killed 100 times more black babies each year, beyond the dreams of the most extreme, genocidal, racist, Democrat, lawyer maniac.

  2. Moderation4ever
    March.15.2021 at 8:02 am

    It is worth taking time to consider Justice Ginsberg’s life. Here is a person who started law school when most of here classmates were men. A woman who really did it all, studied law, cared for a sick husband, raised a family. A woman who took on discrimination and showed that the laws oppressing women, really oppressed all people. A woman who when many of her peers were retired became a “rock star”. Many justices will be remembered for there opinions, Ruth Badger Ginsberg will be remembered for her life.

