The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: March 15, 1933
3/15/1933: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's birthday.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
3/15/1933: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's birthday.
What does this have to do with the pandemic? Nothing.
The heavy-handed measure, a direct response to the protests provoked by the shooting of Breonna Taylor, looks like an attempt to deter constitutionally protected activity.
As usual, the senator and her allies want to ban guns based on arbitrary distinctions.
Grocery store company Kroger has announced that it will be closing three stores in Los Angeles as a result of the county's new hazard pay law.
A Reason reporter went to Paso Robles, California, where many businesses defied state orders to close. He enjoyed it. He also got COVID.