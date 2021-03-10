Academic Freedom Alliance Panel Discussion

The Volokh Conspiracy

The Academic Freedom Alliance is a new, cross-ideological faculty group founded to defend professors whose academic freedom and free rights are under threat. The AFA will host a panel discussion on the afternoon of Thursday, March 11. The panel will feature Jeannie Suk Gersen of Harvard Law School, Ilana Redstone of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Lucas Morel of Washington and Lee University, and me. We will be taking questions from the audience. If you are curious about the organization and what it does, please join us. You can register for the event here.

  1. mad_kalak
    March.10.2021 at 2:47 pm

    I’m excited at what the Bulwark and David French have in store for a defense of academic freedom. Oh, I mean Whittington et. al.

    We’ll bring out pocket constitutions, and they will bring a brick and a molotov for the next Milo Yannopoulos or Ben Shapiro or Ann Coulter talk, and then what, exactly?

  2. DaivdBehar
    March.10.2021 at 2:51 pm

    Here is a good first task. Mandamus the IRS Non-Profit Office to cancel the tax exemption of any agency engaging in the very slightest viewpoint discrimination.

    The exemption is to support education. Education requires presenting all sides of a subject. Presenting one side is indoctrination. It should not get tax payer support.

    1. mad_kalak
      March.10.2021 at 3:00 pm

      I might change my mind on this organization, if they show some legitimacy by taking on some tough cases. Help some adjunct professor who said “nigger” while teaching a class on free speech and the civil right movement or something.

  3. Jimmy the Dane
    March.10.2021 at 3:02 pm

    The author has yet to explain why another splinter group? Do we need some more letterhead to write “strongly worded” messages to those who seek to deny these rights? Or another venue for the usual talking heads to hang their hat for a panel discussion?

    We have now had a generation of groups like this “defending” academic freedom and associated rights. What have they produced? Little. Time to rethink the game plan. Or maybe not if the goal is to just bilk some more dollars out of the usual right wing groups that donate to these cause…

    1. mad_kalak
      March.10.2021 at 3:14 pm

      I think you are mistaken in thinking that actual conservatives will be the ones donating. Do I think they are controlled opposition? Not yet, anyway.

      It’s all about giving a patina of respectability to the few remaining conservatives left in non-STEM academia, using the model and methods that the left used to co-opt academia in the first place.

      Go to their website and look at their op-eds in Atlantic, Chronicle of Higher Ed, and the NYT. The mish-mash model of milquetoast.

    2. mad_kalak
      March.10.2021 at 3:34 pm

      From their website: The Academic Freedom Alliance welcomes the financial support of individuals and foundations who share our organization’s commitment to academic freedom and integrity. We are especially grateful for the financial support made to the AFA by the John and Daria Barry Family Foundation.

      Just who runs the John and Daria Barry Family Foundation support? A married pair of bankers: Daria Becker Barry is Head of Administration and Managing Director at Prospect Capital Management. John F. Barry III Chairman and CEO at Prospect Capital – https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-barry-prospect-capital-management/

      The John and Daria Barry Family Foundation makes other grants for veterans, inner city kids to go to Catholic schools, and for environmental causes. Somebody used their connections to get the first infusion of cash, because John attended Harvard Law and Princeton.

      My conclusion, this is about the intelligentsia protecting their own.

  4. Commenter_XY
    March.10.2021 at 3:39 pm

    Well, let’s see the list of professors they are defending. Oh, there aren’t any yet? Maybe Professor Whittington can get some ideas over at Legal Insurrection.

  5. Cal Cetín
    March.10.2021 at 3:41 pm

    William F. Buckley, back before he was respectable, called academic freedom a superstition. Buckley thought that if only the trustees stepped in to correct the liberalism of the administration and the professors, something could be done.

    Today, the trustees are probably busy having the employees at their banks and so on attending seminars on critical race theory.

    (Disclaimer: This might be wrong – maybe there’s a silent majority of conservative trustees just waiting to be told what’s going on in their institutions so they can rush in and stop it.)

