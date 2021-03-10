The Volokh Conspiracy

Stopping the Rain of Error

From a First Circuit Errata Sheet (original opinion here):

The opinion of this Court issued on March 1, 2021, is amended
as follows:

On page 12, line 17, replace "reign" with "rein"

Actually, notwithstanding the title of my post, "free reign" now seems to be a fairly standard variant. But I still prefer the original, and apparently some judges do, too.

Thanks to Howard Bashman (How Appealing) for the pointer.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. JohannesDinkle
    March.10.2021 at 12:06 pm

    So the reign of terror has been reduced to an occasional shower?

  2. rsteinmetz
    March.10.2021 at 12:07 pm

    So if I’m given “free reign” does that mean I’m King, as opposed to a horse?

  3. Rossami
    March.10.2021 at 12:11 pm

    “Free reign” may be increasingly common but it’s still universally wrong.

    You reign like a king.
    You rein in a horse (or not when you’re giving them free rein).
    It rains in Spain (mainly on the plain).

    1. Dilan Esper
      March.10.2021 at 12:25 pm

      That’s not how language works. Human language is not a logical system, like a computer language. If the public decides they prefer “reign” to “rein” or “rain” in that expression, or even just decides it is acceptable to use in reasonably formal setting, that becomes the meaning. Even if you dislike it. It’s not wrong.

      Indeed, YOU are wrong.

      That’s actually, to me, one of the most wonderful things about language. Language is a true democratic institution. Our ruling class can’t force the public to use particular expressions if the public prefers other ones. Rather, the public gets to force the elites to adapt. The elites can whine about how this is “wrong”, but they only show their own ignorance when they do so.

