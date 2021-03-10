The Volokh Conspiracy
Stopping the Rain of Error
From a First Circuit Errata Sheet (original opinion here):
The opinion of this Court issued on March 1, 2021, is amended
as follows:
On page 12, line 17, replace "reign" with "rein"
Actually, notwithstanding the title of my post, "free reign" now seems to be a fairly standard variant. But I still prefer the original, and apparently some judges do, too.
Thanks to Howard Bashman (How Appealing) for the pointer.