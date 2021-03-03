Pseudonymity Controversy in Kevin Spacey Sex Abuse Case

Rapp v. Fowler is a sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey (whose legal name is Kevin Spacey Fowler), "aris[ing] out of alleged sexual misconduct involving the two then minor plaintiffs 34 and 40 years ago." One of the plaintiffs is Anthony Rapp, but the other wants to proceed pseudonymously as C.D. Should he be allowed to do so?

Pseudonymity is a rare exception in American court cases (especially in federal court), though it sometimes is allowed when sexual assault claims are involved. Here is an excerpt from C.D.'s argument for pseudonymity:

C.D. feels extreme anxiety and psychological distress at even the thought of being required to proceed publicly in this action. As a result, C.D. has reluctantly decided that in the event the Court denies his motion to proceed anonymously, he is emotionally unable to proceed with the action and will discontinue his claims…. Indeed, denial of the motion [would force] C.D. into a Hobson's choice—reveal to the world forever the traumatic events suffered as a minor at the hands of Kevin Spacey or abandon his efforts to seek justice for these egregiously wrong acts.

And here's one from Fowler's argument against pseudonymity: