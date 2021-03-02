The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: March 2, 2016
3/2/2016: Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt argued.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
3/2/2016: Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt argued.
Plus: QAnon comes to CPAC, Virginia votes to legalize marijuana, and more...
The former president's wild CPAC speech was full of misleading claims, but he made a valid point about schools.
The justice weighs in during oral arguments in Lange v. California.
Rep. Peter Meijer has a plan to provide bigger stimulus checks to needy Americans while cutting extraneous elements from the Biden relief bill.
Sandy Martinez says that fine, along with another $63,500 for driveway cracks and a downed fence, violates Florida's constitution.