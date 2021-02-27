The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: February 27, 1901
2/27/1901: Champion v. Ames argued.
