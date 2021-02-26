Any Suggestions for Automatically Feeding Our Posts to MeWe?

We'd love to have our blog automatically feed to a MeWe page, as we do on Facebook, Twitter, and Parler; but MeWe doesn't seem to offer such a feature, the way dlvr.it and similar services do it for Facebook and Twitter, and the way Parler does it automatically for us. And while we theoretically could just hand-post each new post to MeWe, practically that wouldn't be sustainable.

Can anyone suggest any product or code that can be used or adapted to do that? Thanks!