The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: February 25, 1841
2/25/1841: Justice Phillip Barbour dies.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
2/25/1841: Justice Phillip Barbour dies.
The proposed bill from Assembly Members Evan Low and Cristina Garcia would require stores to have one unisex section for children's products and apparel.
This misguided effort to combat "misinformation" is a brazen assault on free speech.
Do small businesses need another punch in the gut?
Wondering what "95 percent efficacy" means? I've got some good news for you.
"My mom used to have to do the same thing when we were young."