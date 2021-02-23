The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: February 23, 1905
2/23/1905: Lochner v. New York argued.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
2/23/1905: Lochner v. New York argued.
This misguided effort to combat "misinformation" is a brazen assault on free speech.
Vague laws are typically vague for a reason.
The president keeps insisting on the urgency of $1.9 trillion in spending. But much of it would be spent on non-urgent policies unrelated to the pandemic.
Neither wind power nor deregulation are responsible for the Texas power disaster.
In a hot mic moment, school officials were caught belittling parents.