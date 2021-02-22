The Return to Intermediary Control

The Volokh Conspiracy

I'm continue to serialize my forthcoming UC Davis Law Review article What Cheap Speech Has Done: (Greater) Equality and Its Discontents; you can read the Introduction, but in this post I'm talking about how "cheap speech" has led to a revival of calls for restrictions imposed by intermediaries. Recall that the article is mostly descriptive, focusing on what's happening, for better or worse.

[* * *]

Cheap speech, as the Introduction noted, has made it easier for people to spread their own views, good or evil, and their own understandings of the facts, true or false. And the Internet has in many ways made it easier to speak anonymously, and in ways that hide one's identity. Foreign governments can take advantage of this, too, and so can foreign groups that might be under the influence of a foreign government. That too was much harder under the old media system, for better or for worse.

The spread of such bad ideas and factual falsehoods — or things that people think are bad ideas and factual falsehoods — may be constitutionally protected, but that doesn't mean the public and Congress have to like it. As a result, there has been pressure to get intermediaries into "voluntarily" doing the policing of supposed "hate speech," "fake news," and the like that the First Amendment precludes the government from doing.[1] And even for speech that the government might be able to itself restrict, such as revenge porn, intermediaries have been providing much more prompt takedown procedures than the legal system can practically provide.

Curiously, then, we seem to be reinventing, and many of us seem to be approving of, intermediary control: it's just that instead of newspaper and broadcaster editors choosing what to block, we're having that done by Facebook, Twitter, and occasionally other companies.

In a sense, one can imagine four different approaches to control of public speech:

  1. control by being regulated expressly by the government,
  2. control by being too expensive for ordinary people,
  3. control by private intermediaries, and
  4. no real control (at least of people's viewpoints and broad factual claims, as opposed to, say, of spam).

Modern First Amendment law largely precludes option (1), so as option (2) has retreated in significance, option 3) is being promoted as a substitute by those who find option (4) unacceptable.

On one hand, this form of Internet intermediary power is a less categorical control — if your speech is banned from Facebook, you can still get it out through other platforms (at least for now, while the infrastructure companies, such as hosting companies and search engines, police things only rarely). Such intermediary power also covers fewer subject matters: Facebook excludes a tiny fraction of all content that people try to post, while traditional editors excluded all except that which they chose to fit on their limited pages.

On the other hand, the control is more oligarchical than ever: a huge share of the control is in the hands of the people running three companies (Facebook, Google, and Twitter). In the past, the control was more broadly shared among executives and editors at broadcast networks, local broadcasters, national magazines, and national but mostly local newspapers.

And, unsurprisingly, this sort of oligarchical control is leading to resentment among many users who had gotten used to the early Internet's more egalitarian model. Why should Mark Zuckerberg get to say what's on my Facebook page, they might think, rather than my having exclusive control over that?

They might not have thought that back in the pre-Internet era, where of course the local newspaper editor got to say what was in the newspaper, or even on the letters to the editor page. But give people a taste of the power to publish, and some of them won't be happy to give it up.

Some have remarked on a certain degree of ideological reversal that seems to be happening here. These days, it is (some) conservatives who, perceiving that the platforms are run by liberals, are worried about the platforms' restricting conservative speech.[2] As a result, some conservatives are calling for extra regulation of privately owned businesses, something that conservatives generally tend to oppose.

Likewise, these days it is generally (some) liberals who enthusiastically support the power of large corporations — indeed, among the largest of corporations — to influence political speech. Ten years ago, many liberals sharply condemned the Supreme Court's decision in Citizens United v. FEC, which held that corporations and unions have a First Amendment right to speak about political candidates (independently of those candidates' campaigns). Thus, for instance, from one 2012 article from liberal think tank Demos, titled 10 Ways Citizens United Endangers Democracy: "[C]oncentrated wealth has a distorting effect on democracy, therefore, winners in the economic marketplace should not be allowed to dominate the political marketplace."

Yet urging Facebook, Twitter, and similar companies to restrict alleged "hate speech" and to police alleged "fake news" involves some of the biggest "winners in the economic marketplace" using their power to affect "the political marketplace." And while of course that power is limited, since Facebook and Twitter are indeed far from the whole of the Internet, corporate advertising about candidates after Citizens United was also comparatively modest.

According to OpenSecrets.org's More Money, Less Transparency: A Decade Under Citizens United, corporations contributed about $300 million to outside spending groups in the 2012–18 federal election campaign cycles, and unions contributed about $275 million. The corporate contributions "made up 10 percent of funding to these groups in the 2012 cycle, a high water mark," falling to 5% in 2018. And "[w]hile corporations and unions gained potential political power as a result of Citizens United, it's individual donors who are fueling the explosion of money in recent elections." Even taking into account the fact that the platforms generally don't overtly endorse one or another political candidate as such, their content policing likely affects politics at least as much as does the corporate political advertising protected by Citizens United.

Now neither some conservatives' support for restraining private platforms' policing power, nor some liberals' support for increasing the political influence of giant corporations, necessarily reflect logical inconsistency. Few conservatives are categorical foes of all regulation of private business. (Indeed, the most libertarian conservatives, who are the most skeptical of regulation, tend to also oppose regulation of platforms.) And few liberals are categorical foes of all corporate influence on the political process.

Most such political principles are, quite sensibly, presumptions rather than categorical rules. The conservatives who back regulation and the liberals who back platform power may simply see those presumptions as being rebutted by sufficiently strong countervailing interests (whether in protecting user speech, or in fighting "hate speech" and "fake news"). But in both cases, it seems that we are seeing a reaction to the advent of cheap speech, and a reaction to that reaction.

Conclusion

Reno v. ACLU; Ashcroft v. ACLU (I); United States v. American Library Association; Ashcroft v. ACLU (II); Packingham v. North Carolina. Perhaps Elonis v. United States (if you focus on the facts of that case rather than the legal issue). Those are the Internet First Amendment cases that the Supreme Court has considered, mostly dealing with shielding children from sexually themed material, but also, in Elonis, online threats.

But this is not where most of the interesting recent Internet free speech developments have arisen. Rather, they have come in surprising places:

  • the survival and perhaps resurgence of criminal libel law;
  • trial courts' broad acceptance of anti-libel injunctions;
  • trial courts' willingness to issue remarkably broad bans on public online speech about people, in the name of preventing "harassment" or "stalking";
  • the criminalization of the disclosure of private facts, whether through outright criminal laws or through injunctions enforced using the threat of contempt;
  • the enactment or broader application of narrower restrictions on specific kinds of false statements and disclosure of private facts, such as impersonation and nonconsensual porn;
  • the growth of calls for greater policing of online speech by the platforms.

For decades, the main lever for dealing with libel and disclosure of private facts has been the threat of civil damages liability. As that lever has become increasingly irrelevant for many speakers, the legal system has had to grasp for other levers, odd as they might have seemed in 1993. Likewise, for decades, the main lever for dealing with extremist speech and with conspiracy theories has been the control exerted by media intermediaries. As that lever has fallen away, people have called for the platforms to step into the gap.

Some of these developments have been promising. Some have been misguided. But they all represent, I think, the legal system's largely bottom-up struggle with the dark side of cheap speech and of the democratization of mass communications.

[1] I set aside here intermediaries providing extra speech, such as pointing to fact-checks of posts, cf. Dawn Carla Nunziato, Cheap Speech and Counterspeech by the New Intermediaries, 54 UC Davis L. Rev. (manuscript at 22-25) (2021); that does not involve restrictions (private or governmental) on speech, and indeed the government could itself publish such fact-checks (though it likely couldn't require platforms to publish them).

[2] There's debate about the degree to which the platforms' editing does target conservative speech. But it's of course human nature for people faced with a massive, largely hidden editing process to assume the worst about the process, especially when it is run by those who are largely on the other side of the political aisle.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. apedad
    February.22.2021 at 8:15 am

    “Curiously, then, we seem to be reinventing, and many of us seem to be approving of, intermediary control: it’s just that instead of newspaper and broadcaster editors choosing what to block, we’re having that done by Facebook, Twitter, and occasionally other companies.”

    Prof. Volokh, your premise is wrong.

    The govt can CONTROL speech (can’t say Fuck on TV, etc), but Facebook (et al), are not controlling anyone’s speech.

    They’re simply deciding whether they’ll allow someone to use their medium – which is simply not control.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      February.22.2021 at 8:54 am

      Correct. The government is not directly interfering with the speech of private individuals so there is no violation of the First amendment. Similarly, when state governments threaten banks with more regulations and oversight for doing business with gun manufacturers or gun advocacy groups, like the NRA, they are not violating either the First or Second amendments. The free market has just decided that weapons of war don’t belong on American streets.

    2. Michael P
      February.22.2021 at 9:35 am

      The government can only control speech on certain media that are tightly regulated for other purposes. You can’t say “fuck” on broadcast channels, but you can on cable. Similarly, when a private entity regulates speech on a platform it owns or controls, that absolutely is control of speech.

      In fact, private platforms can go well beyond what our government can do. They don’t need to declare their reasons, they don’t need to be consistent, they don’t need to be honest.

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        February.22.2021 at 9:43 am

        If you don’t like it, just become a billionaire, like Charles Koch or Jeff Bezos, and build or buy your own platform.

      2. apedad
        February.22.2021 at 9:45 am

        “In fact, private platforms can go well beyond what our government can do. They don’t need to declare their reasons, they don’t need to be consistent, they don’t need to be honest.”

        EXACTLY!

        Just like you can absolutely control what I can say/not say on your private property based on YOUR personal biases/perceptions/standards (which you can change at a whim), so can private businesses.

        1. mad_kalak
          February.22.2021 at 9:52 am

          So, then, a private business can say, “f*ck you, I’m not baking that cake.” Eh?

        2. Michael P
          February.22.2021 at 10:32 am

          So you agree that you were simply wrong to say that “is simply not control”.

    3. Dr. Ed 2
      February.22.2021 at 9:56 am

      And they are exercising monopolistic powers.

  2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    February.22.2021 at 8:50 am

    Speaking of cheap speech, Doctor Fauci needs to have his medical license revoked for spreading false COVID information that inflames, agitates, and disturbs the public with it’s hysterical outlook. Due to the competent and intelligent leadership of President Biden, COVID infection rates have plummeted and the American economy can now be reopened. The Democrats, as the party of Science, have led the American people to victory over the Trump virus. Now it is time to heal our democracy by rooting out dissent and wreckers who oppose or contest the current administration.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      February.22.2021 at 9:50 am

      What — exactly — has Biden done? This is all Trump’s doing.

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        February.22.2021 at 10:04 am

        He has started healing the country with his leadership. The clouds parted, the tempest seas subsided, and the Trump virus ceased strangling the lungs of elderly people of color.

  3. ReaderY
    February.22.2021 at 9:07 am

    Facebook etc. do not have a First Amendment right to edit or reject user posts. Congress could simply declare them common carriers and take away all editorial control from them.

    Congress could also partially intervene in their self-regulation. For example, it could require that users be dropped only for cause, for terms expressly stated in contracts (no any reason or no reason clauses), and then have the judiciary or an administrative agency adjudicate those contracts, which means a branch of government gets to decide what those contracts and their clauses mean.

    The current regime comes not from the Constitution but from laws Congress passed, which it could change or repeal at any time.

  4. DaivdBehar
    February.22.2021 at 9:34 am

    Off Facebook. On Parler.

    Seize these tech billionaire platforms in civil forfeiture for the 100 million federal crimes on there. They commit millions of crimes themselves inflating viewerships to defraud advertisers. Half their viewers are not human, but fake bots, who will not be buying products or services. Forget that lawyer rent seeking, bunko, unconstitutional scheme, antitrust.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      February.22.2021 at 9:39 am

      I hope you know that you are supporting white supremacy by using Parker. Can you sleep easy at night knowing that fact?

      1. Dr. Ed 2
        February.22.2021 at 10:21 am

        While I have yet to quite figure out exactly what white supremacy actually *is* (and how it differs from, say, “Black is Beautiful”) but to the extent to which people believe in vile and hateful things, would you prefer to let them fester in secret, or be exposed to the light of day?

        While I think it is being blown all out of proportion, we wouldn’t have ever even heard of the “Jewish Space Laser” but for Farcebook & Twatter.

      2. DaivdBehar
        February.22.2021 at 11:06 am

        Facebook banned me 30 days for saying current hispter haircut looked like the German Army haircut of 1943. When leftist made highly specific death threats to me, that did not violate their standards.

    2. mad_kalak
      February.22.2021 at 9:53 am

      Parler is a honeypot.

      1. Dr. Ed 2
        February.22.2021 at 10:21 am

        So is Farcebook & Twatter.

        1. mad_kalak
          February.22.2021 at 10:31 am

          Neither twitter or fakebook require user verification with real names and identities. So they aren’t a honeypot by definition. This doesn’t mean that they aren’t both a farce and a twat.

          If the idea of Parler was to make sure that there weren’t bots and paid shills though verification, it’s failed, because it didn’t keep it’s user database secure. Even though they blame Amazon for the lax security, it was either bait for doxing on purpose by those that started it, or ineptitude on their part which led them to be taken advantage of by Amazon and other big tech for the purpose of making a honeypot.

  5. Michael P
    February.22.2021 at 9:39 am

    The elites want a return to intermediary control because they discovered the masses were revolting.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      February.22.2021 at 9:41 am

      Cool it with the anti-Semitism, buddy!

      1. mad_kalak
        February.22.2021 at 9:49 am

        (Is this a tacit acknowledgement of Jewish control of the media?)

        Perhaps Behar was making that old saw:

        “Your majesty, the peasants are revolting!” said the guard.
        “Revolting, you can say that again” said the king.

        1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          February.22.2021 at 10:08 am

          When people talk about “elites” pulling strings behind the scenes, they are tapping into common anti-Semitic tropes about Jews somehow controlling the world. It is very offensive. Often, they won’t mention Jews but the reference to a mysterious elite is a good enough dog whistle for most anti-Semites to pick up on.

          1. mad_kalak
            February.22.2021 at 10:23 am

            From a certain perspective, from the numbers in the recently installed Biden regime, you could say there was a Catholic conspiracy as much as a Jewish one. But the number of Jews in the media…conspiracy or emergent phenomena?

          2. Dr. Ed 2
            February.22.2021 at 10:26 am

            Bullshyte.

            B. Hussain Obama is many things but Jewish isn’t one of them. And while some of his minions may be (I honestly don’t know), my issue with them is their policies, not their religion.

            It was “the elites” who didn’t want Trump re-elected and who did everything possible to facilitate that — Trump who was probably the best friend that Israel ever had.

        2. Michael P
          February.22.2021 at 10:36 am

          I don’t think Behar was making any saw. That is certainly the reference I was making. And the “elites” I was referencing were the people who own media outlets, the talking heads, and celebrities. I do not think those elites are largely, or disproportionately, Jewish.

          1. mad_kalak
            February.22.2021 at 10:45 am

            Media is disproportionately Jewish. Jews are about 1% of the population but take up quite a few top slots in media and government. This varies depending on what counts as “Jewish” of course. Conspiracy? I think it’s an emergent phenomena combined with a little back scratching.

            When people see the media all come out with the same montage and groupthink, it’s easy enough to presume that it’s a Jewish conspiracy, when it’s more likely they are just liberals who are programmed NPCs running their scripts.

        3. Brett Bellmore
          February.22.2021 at 10:50 am

          The Peasants are Revolting!

  6. mad_kalak
    February.22.2021 at 9:40 am

    What we have is a defacto social credit score system like in China, but the rules are not explicit and the boundaries are squishy. It’s not “intermediate control.”

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      February.22.2021 at 9:41 am

      Rod Dreher? Is that you?

      1. mad_kalak
        February.22.2021 at 9:50 am

        Perhaps Rabbi. You must be thirsty with all this sh*tposting.

        1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          February.22.2021 at 10:10 am

          When are you going to follow the Benedict option and retreat to your cabin up near Ruby Ridge?

          1. mad_kalak
            February.22.2021 at 10:18 am

            The spiritual war happens in the material realm. Matter matters. Theological misunderstanding on your part is to be expected. Rod (or me) is talking about parallel institutions with the Benedict option. In all seriousness, that’s the only way ahead.

  7. DaveM
    February.22.2021 at 9:57 am

    (5) Control by empowering individuals to freely choose what they do and do not want to see.

    Why are you leaving out such an obvious answer to this problem? There is no reason for corporate to get involved in content decisions, just as there’s no reason for government to get involved.

    These are matters of individual conscience. We already empower precisely this with spam blockers, ad blockers, IP blacklist extensions, parental controls, etc. Why not keep going in this direction?

    You can still make money hand over fist with targeted ads, because there’s nothing in this that interferes with the ability to target an ad. All you avoid is the expense and enormous risk of being labeled a censor.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      February.22.2021 at 10:10 am

      He’s leaving it out, I suspect, because on some level he wants to rationalize engaging in censorship.

      I was a member of a “private” FB group. Nobody outside the members could read anything in it. Except, apparently, for FB’s own roving censors, who started censoring posts within it, and warned the administrator that it would be shut down if he didn’t start censoring it for them.

      Nobody was being offended by our discussions, they came after us because they didn’t want anybody talking about such things even in private.

      Letting people control what they’re exposed to doesn’t do anything for that sort of busybodies.

      1. mad_kalak
        February.22.2021 at 11:13 am

        It is interesting to see how the parties have flipped on this free speech issue once they gained cultural dominance.

        It used to be conservatives who didn’t want to let commies speak and who used the House Un-American Activities Committee to go after leftists who spread poisonous ideas. People on the right who paraphrased Voltaire about “disagreeing but defending your right to free speech” got the bait and switch on them once the liberals took control of academia and the media and with Big Tech. Meanwhile, the 1960s free speechy liberal boomers are trying to real their cancel culture progeny back from the brink, ineffectually I might add.

        On a certain level, I think EV (for all his other defense of freedom elsewhere) is rationalizing this because of Trump.

      2. mad_kalak
        February.22.2021 at 11:13 am

        It is interesting to see how the parties have flipped on this free speech issue once they gained cultural dominance.

        It used to be conservatives who didn’t want to let commies speak and who used the House Un-American Activities Committee to go after leftists who spread poisonous ideas. People on the right who paraphrased Voltaire about “disagreeing but defending your right to free speech” got the bait and switch on them once the liberals took control of academia and the media and with Big Tech. Meanwhile, the 1960s free speechy liberal boomers are trying to real their cancel culture progeny back from the brink, ineffectually I might add.

  8. Brett Bellmore
    February.22.2021 at 10:00 am

    “Modern First Amendment law largely precludes option (1), so as option (2) has retreated in significance, option 3) is being promoted as a substitute by those who find option (4) unacceptable.”

    Right. It’s being promoted by people who find freedom of speech unacceptable. Who want to control society by controlling what people are allowed to say.

    We shouldn’t beat around the bush, these people are DANGEROUS.

  9. Dr. Ed 2
    February.22.2021 at 10:14 am

    Professor Volokh — You are missing a very important point — people *hired* intermediaries — they literally hired the editor of the newspaper or magazine or radio/tv station to filter their content for them.

    Back in the 1960s & 1970s, there were families who watched Walter Chronkite and there were families that watched Huntley/Brinkley and it was a very clear choice. An even clearer one with magazines. A woman would read MS magazine or Good Housekeeping — but not both, and she was paying for an editor to be her intermediary. There was Time, Life, and US News & World Report and while they were all news related, they were directed at different audiences.

    Most communities were covered by at least two newspapers, even if a small town only had one paper, it also would be covered by the larger regional paper. There were two competing wire services (AP & UPI)

    And rent the movie _Anchorman_ — it shows just how hyper-competitive local TV news was in the 1970s, to the point where TV stations plastered pictures of their news anchors on highway billboards (when we still had billboards).

    The intermediary control of the past was driven by (and highly responsive to) customer demand. Not so now…

    1. Brett Bellmore
      February.22.2021 at 10:52 am

      ” to the point where TV stations plastered pictures of their news anchors on highway billboards (when we still had billboards).”

      They still do that around here, but mainly the weather babe.

