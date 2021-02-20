The Volokh Conspiracy

"Covid-19 Cuts U.S. Life Expectancy by a Year in First Half of 2020, Biggest Drop Since WWII": What Exactly Does That Mean?

The headline is from NBC News, and the underlying CDC report (which has also been covered by other outlets) is here.

But I'm not sure just what this means. Under 0.2% of the U.S. population has died of COVID, even through all of 2020 and early 2021. If the average years of life lost as a result of each deaths was 10 years (see this estimate, which is focused on the first half of 2020 in the U.S.), that would itself reduce the life expectancy by just 0.02 years (0.2% of 10).

As I understand it, by now about 9% of the population has survived COVID, and even if we expect the survivors to have an average 1-year reduction in life expectancy as a result of long-term effects (but how would we know that at this point?), that would reduce the life expectancy by another 0.09 years, for a total of 0.11 years.

So where does the remaining life expectancy reduction come from? Did I do the arithmetic wrong here? Or does the great majority of the life expectancy reduction stem from other factors, such as neglected care for other illnesses stemming from the lockdown, from occasional lack of ICU beds, or something else like that (or perhaps suicides or drug overdoses stemming from the lockdown?)

Or is the CDC just projecting from the COVID deaths in the first half of 2020, assuming the death rate would remain constant going forward? Someone on a discussion list I'm on suggested that in response to my query. That seems odd, since it doesn't seem to take into account vaccination, the prospect of herd immunity being reached at some point, and the like.

I'm genuinely not sure about all this; health statistics certainly aren't my main field. But I do think there's something going on here besides just accounting for years of life actually lost to COVID during the epidemic. I'd love to hear what people who do know health statistics think about this.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. tuphat
    February.20.2021 at 7:35 pm

    Although health statistics are not my field either, it’s worth noting that they’re talking about life expectancy at birth, “the average number of years that a group of infants would live if they were to
    experience throughout life the age specific death rates prevailing during a specified period.” Whether it’s directly, indirectly or not at all related to COVID, more people dying at earlier ages — as has been the vase recently — has shifted the LEAB number downward, by about a year according to this report. I assume the statisticians know what they’re doing.

    1. DaivdBehar
      February.20.2021 at 7:55 pm

      Most of the excess deaths came from deaths of despair, under treated cancer and heart disease. All these excess deaths were caused by the Democrat Governor economic shutdown. Around the world, the shutdown, not the virus, caused millions of deaths by starvation. This is the biggest, fastest mass murder in history. It is 100% the fault of the left wing politicians. They are the agents of the tech billionaire owners of the media and of the Democrat Party. They did very well, with an extra $1.3 trillion in extra profits, from the unjustified shutdown.

  2. Armchair Lawyer
    February.20.2021 at 7:45 pm

    So, I don’t think you can assess the majority of the expectancy lost due to other causes. The below CDC graph shows the excess deaths. While there are a lot of excess non-COVID deaths, it’s only about 50% of the number of COVID deaths.

    https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6942e2.htm#F2_down

    What I think the issue is, is that 10 year number you’re assigning is too low. A large number of COVID deaths occurred in people who had 20 or 30 years to live. 55 and 65 years olds. Even those over 85 had on average another 6 or so years to live.

    It’s the excess death rate in the “younger” (55-75) population that drives a lot of it.

    1. jdgalt1
      February.20.2021 at 9:09 pm

      To get realistic numbers at all, we first have to deconstruct the reports so far, all of which vastly overstate deaths caused by Covid, mostly because hospitals get paid extra when they treat someone whom they can list as a Covid case.

      For instance, if you believe the official numbers, flu deaths in 2020 were less than 20% of the usual number. I submit that the usual number happened and nearly all of them got misclassified as Covid deaths.

      1. Life of Brian
        February.20.2021 at 9:34 pm

        For instance, if you believe the official numbers, flu deaths in 2020 were less than 20% of the usual number.

        That’s generous. So far in the 2020-2021 flu season, there has been one reported pediatric death. One. That’s in the range of 1% of usual.

        Data available here.

    2. Eugene Volokh
      February.20.2021 at 9:35 pm

      Armchair Lawyer: The 10 year number is the one I get from the paper I cited; but even if the average years of life lost is 20, that still increase the diminished life expectancy stemming from COVID deaths from 0.02 to 0.04, nothing near 1.

  3. Kazinski
    February.20.2021 at 7:57 pm

    COVID is over but they don’t know it yet. Case rates hospitalization rates, death rates have all collapsed over the last 4 -6 weeks.

    My surmise we’ve reached heard immunity by a combination of vaccinations(12.5%), case rates (probably at least 4x official numbers, 32%) and natural immunity (25-50% according to serology studies). If it were just because the holiday surge is over, the rate of growth would go down, but the daily case rate would still go up, but the daily case rate is down 73% (7 day average since Jan 11).

    1. AmosArch
      February.20.2021 at 8:12 pm

      Probably overwhelmingly due to natural infection and immunity. The outcome was set in stone the moment China let those flights out of the country and phenomenon most responsible for ending it…herd immunity started months ago. Of course with President Harris in office the timing of the official recovery is adjusted a bit to conveniently coincide when she assumed power.

    2. aluchko
      February.20.2021 at 9:00 pm

      You’re adding recovered cases and “natural immunity” together like they’re separate non-overlapping populations but they’re actually the same thing, people having immunity due to a previous infection.

      Either way, the collapse in rates has nothing to do with herd immunity. It’s because the massive winter + holiday surge scared government and individuals into modifying their behaviour, and as a result infections declined.

      If people start acting on the assumption that they’ve reached herd immunity it will simply cause another surge (especially with the more contagious variants spreading).

      1. Kazinski
        February.20.2021 at 9:20 pm

        You got any evidence that people modified their behavior after the Holiday surge?

        Because both Apple and Google show mobility activity is in a narrow range throughout Jan and Feb, and the drop is fairly consistent across all regions of the US, whether restaurant and bar friendly, or lockdown hell.

        1. Life of Brian
          February.20.2021 at 9:36 pm

          You got any evidence that people modified their behavior after the Holiday surge?

          You already know the answer to that. If it rains after the dance, it worked. If it didn’t, you just need to dance harder.

  4. DaivdBehar
    February.20.2021 at 7:59 pm

    Many of the COVID deaths were presumed and fraudulent. Many were with COVID, not from COVID. For example, guy is shot in the head, or crashed a motorcycle, was heard to cough. The hospital got $13000 from Medicare if they put down COVID on the death certificate, $35000 if on a respirator.

    A sample of all COVID deaths should be carefully examined to determine the extent of health care fraud. Then the fraudulent Democrat states should be forced to disgorge that fraction of fraudulent COVID claims from Medicare.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      February.20.2021 at 9:07 pm

      He is — actually right.

      Florida dealt with this a few months ago…

  5. Ben_
    February.20.2021 at 8:00 pm

    Perhaps the answer is:

    “It needs to be a year so it will make a compelling news story and get reported. Can you come up with an analysis where it somehow says a year?”

    Some time later:

    “It’s a year if you exclude … and only count … and extrapolate… Here. See? 0.96 years here at the bottom.”

  6. Longtobefree
    February.20.2021 at 8:09 pm

    “But I’m not sure just what this means.”

    Most likely, it means you can’t trust numbers from the CDC.

  7. Tilted
    February.20.2021 at 8:10 pm

    If I understand life expectancy estimates correctly, they’re based on current mortality rates. They’re saying something like (I’m oversimplifying, I’m sure):

    If people from ages 0 to 4 die at a rate of X%, and people from ages 5 to 9 die at a rate of Y%, and… people from ages 95 to 99 die at a rate of Z%, then the life expectancy for someone 0 years old is A and the life expectancy for someone 62 years old is B. The X, Y, and Z rates are from whatever time period the life expectancy estimates are made for – e.g., for 2020.

    So a substantial change in mortality rates in a given year – even if there isn’t good reason to believe that change will persist and even if there’s good reason to believe rates will revert to more or less what they were previously – can cause a meaningful change in the life expectancy as determined for that year.

    IOW, IIUC, the CDC isn’t saying: The deaths which have been caused so far by COVID-19 and which are expected to be caused by COVID-19 will end up having a net effect of lowering the life expectancy in the U.S. by a certain amount.

    Rather, the CDC is saying: If mortality rates stayed were they are now, which is in large part due to the effects of COVID-19, then life expectancy in the U.S. would be lower by a certain amount.

    1. Josh R
      February.20.2021 at 8:18 pm

      Bingo! The 1 year drop assumes COVID deaths will continue at the rates we saw in 2020 into perpetuity. Thus, life expectancies will jump back up after the we beat COVID.

  8. ragebot
    February.20.2021 at 8:13 pm

    Putting aside the famous meme that 87.45890% of statistics are made up on the spot it needs to be noted that a lot of statistics really are meaningless.

    One of my favorite examples of this was when the dems were pushing Obamacare it was endlessly pointed out that the infant mortality rate in the EU was much lower than the infant mortality rate in the US and this was ascribed to how wide spread socialized health care was in the EU. It turns out in the US if an infant is born and literally ten seconds later dies that counts in determining infant mortality. In the EU any infant that dies a week or less after birth is counted as a still birth and does not affect the infant mortality rate.

    Another Obamacare argument was that life expectancy in the US was lower than in the EU; again ascribed to socialized health care. Turns out if you discount US military deaths in the Middle East and drug war turf war deaths in big cities the US life expectancy is on par with the EU.

    Truth be told I could not make heads or tails of what was being said in the links. The first one claimed 2020 was the deadliest year in US history with over 3,000,000 deaths and a little under 500,000 due to COVID-19 (remember this was early on in the COVID-19 pandemic). So a lot more were due to something other than COVID-19. The second NIS link was to hispanic deaths only and looking at the graph it seemed the steep decline started in fairly early in 2019 well before COVID-19 was a gleam in the pols eyes. Not to mention it was only for hispanics and it was not clear to me was limited to US citizens.

    Bottom line is even if peeps show their work in how they derived statistics it is often very easy to find issues with their work. In this case I see almost no rigor in how the underlying statistics were derived being cited.

    One of the biggest issues I have seen being discussed is what is called ‘excessive deaths’. Every year a certain number of people are expected to die (from stuff like old age, gang turf war murders, fatal social diseases, cancer, and a host of other causes). There have been a lot of folks who claim in 2020 there were not really a lot of excessive deaths, contrary to what the CDC claims. While there were a lot of deaths ascribed to COVID-19 the number of deaths due to ordinary flu dropped massively. There were also other causes of death that saw a significant decline.

    I am not trying to minimize the serious issue I think COVID-19 is, rather trying to point out that it is still early on and a lot of statistics may not really mean much.

    1. gormadoc
      February.20.2021 at 8:46 pm

      Excess deaths, not excessive deaths. The long history we have with the drug war gives us a good range of deaths to expect each year. Only deaths above that range are considered excess.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        February.20.2021 at 8:56 pm

        The drug war has nothing to do with it.

        1. gormadoc
          February.20.2021 at 9:21 pm

          Obviously not, it was just a weird claim from that post.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      February.20.2021 at 8:59 pm

      There are similar hincky crime statistics. Britain, AIUI, does not tally a murder until they have a conviction; so a body with a dozen bullet wounds and no suspects does not count in the murder stats. I suspect there’s something similar in violent crime stats. Last I remember, the least violent crime rate in the entire EU was double or triple the US, and the highest was Britain, with four times the US rate. Maybe that bullet riddled corpse simply adds to a different column.

    3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      February.20.2021 at 9:02 pm

      I had also read about that difference in counting live births vs still born, and another accounting said the US tries to save earlier premature babies than most other countries, which also skews the statistics. These are all mysterious. It would be interesting to see a country-by-country description of the differences, with normalized statistics at the end.

    4. Life of Brian
      February.20.2021 at 9:19 pm

      One of the biggest issues I have seen being discussed is what is called ‘excessive deaths’. Every year a certain number of people are expected to die (from stuff like old age, gang turf war murders, fatal social diseases, cancer, and a host of other causes).

      Right. And for the past several years, expected deaths (the baseline off which “excess deaths” are measured) have trended up like clockwork — about 100k or 3% per year. Growing population, largely constant life expectancy — unsurprising.

      But as if by magic, for the first time in many years, the CDC’s baseline expected deaths for 2020 actually went down by about that same amount. That’s a ~200k, or ~6%, swing in the baseline against which it’s been reporting “excess deaths” for 2020.

      Data available here. If anyone knows of any attempted explanation for this… interesting anomaly, I’d love to hear it. I’ve not seen one as of yet.

  9. gormadoc
    February.20.2021 at 8:43 pm

    I know that some countries saw a decrease in premature births but I don’t know if it’s the same for the US. Premature births depress life expectancy at birth so I wouldn’t be surprised if the “correct” number (which we wouldn’t necessarily have access to until much later as it takes a while to compile) is actually negative, since the other factors of COVID (COVID itself, lockdowns, isolation) are not affecting the cohort considered as much as any other cohort.

  10. TwelveInchPianist
    February.20.2021 at 8:43 pm

    It would be nice if the folks at NBC and other news outlets who were writing these stories asked these questions, and included them in the reporting.

    Instead what we get is, “It’s already known that 2020 was the deadliest year in U.S. history, with deaths topping 3 million for the first time. Most were due to Covid-19, which has claimed the lives of more than 490,000 Americans since the start of the pandemic…”

    1. TwelveInchPianist
      February.20.2021 at 9:03 pm

      Instead of spending bandwidth figuring out what their story was actually saying, they spent a bunch of time taking “health equity researcher” about what color the people who were dying were.

  11. OyVey!
    February.20.2021 at 9:55 pm

    The article is misleading clickbait. The CDC does not say that life expectancy dropped by a year. Rather, the “period life expectancy” dropped by a year for the period January 2020 – June 2020. Period life expectancy does not describe the actual anticipated life expectancy of the population. Rather, period life expectancy is an estimate of how long the population will live if they were to experience the death rates observed in a given period. You could read how period life expectancy is computed at the link below.

    Incidentally, while Covid-19 reduced the period life expectancy for 2020, it may increase the period life expectancy for 2021, and definitely increase it for 2022 and 2023. This is because a lot of the people who died in 2020 had a short life expectancy. Thus, a lot of the people would have otherwise died within the next few years died in 2020.

    https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/vsrr/VSRR10-508.pdf

