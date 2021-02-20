The Volokh Conspiracy

City's Allowing "Black Lives Matter" Street Painting Doesn't Require It to Allow Other Writings

Just like a city can allow some monuments in city parks without having to allow others.

From Judge Lorna G. Schofield's opinion Thursday in Women for America First v. De Blasio (S.D.N.Y.), which strikes me as quite right (see this post of mine from June):

On July 28, 2020, Plaintiff Women For America First filed a Complaint alleging that Defendants' denial of Plaintiff's request to paint a mural similar to New York City's eight "Black Lives Matter" murals deprived Plaintiff of its First Amendment rights ….

The surfaces of public streets are not traditional public fora for the dissemination of private speech. Plaintiff argues that public streets are public fora that "have immemorially been held in trust for the use of the public and, time out of mind, have been used for purposes of assembly, communicating thoughts between citizens, and discussing public questions." Pleasant Grove City, Utah v. Summum (2009). Plaintiff accordingly concludes that the government must narrowly tailor any content-based restrictions of speech to serve a compelling government interest.

This argument is unavailing. Plaintiff does not seek to congregate and share messages with the public in New York City streets. Plaintiff seeks to paint a message on New York City streets. The United States Supreme Court's characterization of a public street as a place of assembly where citizens can communicate, is undeniably distinct from an endorsement of the use of the face of a street—usually reserved for transportation-related guidance—as a message board for private speech. This conclusion is underscored by Local Law § 10-117(a), which prohibits writing, painting and drawing on New York City streets, absent express permission….

As an alternative argument, Plaintiff contends that, by permitting the Murals, Defendants opened up New York City streets as designated public fora and triggered an obligation to permit similar expression of different viewpoints absent a compelling reason for denial. A designated public forum "exists where government property that has not traditionally been regarded as a public forum is intentionally opened up for that purpose." The government, however, does not create a public forum—of any variety—"by inaction or by permitting limited disclosure." In addition, the government does not create a public forum when it engages in government speech.

Plaintiff has not shown a substantial likelihood of success with respect to this alternative argument because Plaintiff has not shown that the Murals constitute private—not government—speech. "The Free Speech Clause restricts government regulation of private speech; it does not regulate government speech." The government is free to "select the views it wants to express." In doing so, it does not trigger an obligation to permit similar expression of other viewpoints….

"In [Summum,] … many factors indicated that park monuments represented government speech, among them, (a) government's historic use of monuments to speak to the public, (b) a tradition of parks selectively accepting and displaying donated monuments, (c) the public's close identification of public parks with the government owning the parkland, and (d) the accepted monuments were meant to and had the effect of conveying a government message…."

Even privately contributed monuments can constitute government speech. "Just as government-commissioned and government-financed monuments speak for the government, so do privately financed and donated monuments that the government accepts and displays to the public on government land." For example, in Summum, the Supreme Court found that monuments placed in a public park constituted government speech, even though "many of the monuments were not designed or built by the [c]ity and were donated in completed form by private entities." The Supreme Court rejected the premise that a completed work conveys one message—that of the creator or donor—and that a government must accept that singular message to engage in government speech….

Several of the factors the Supreme Court looked to in … Summum and [other cases] apply here. First, markings on public streets have historically been used as a means for the government to communicate with the public. Particularly in light of Local Law § 10-117(a), the surfaces of New York City streets are reserved primarily for government communication. As a result, public street markings are likely to be "closely identified in the public mind with the [government]," specifically the DOT.

In addition, the pleadings suggest that Defendants intended the Murals to be government communication. Tweets from the Mayor's office confirm that suggestion. For example, the June 15, 2020, Tweet explains that the "Black Lives Matter" message will be shared all summer and notes that the Mayor's office intends to make the Fulton Street block pedestrians-only and to coordinate with the MTA regarding transit. In addition, the June 19, 2020, Tweet explains that Defendants were "not just painting the words #BlackLivesMatter on streets," and instead, were "sending a message that these are our values in New York City." Finally, Defendants were involved in the creation of, and controlled the content of, the six later murals. For example, Defendants paid for the mural on Fifth Avenue with DOT funds. These factors all strongly support the conclusion that the Murals constitute government speech.

The pleadings suggest that this is not an instance in which Defendants have merely affixed a seal of approval to pass private speech off as government speech. Although Defendants did not create or commission the murals on Fulton Street and Richmond Terrace, the acceptance and preservation of those murals, in combination with Tweets explaining the government's intention to share the message that "Black Lives Matter," suggest that Defendants used these privately donated works to engage in government speech. The focus and clarity of Defendants' message help to underscore this point. Cf. Matal v. Tam (2017) (rejecting the premise that federal trademark registrations constituted government speech, in part because together, the registrations were "incoherent babbling" rather than a concerted government message). Defendants adopted a message of social consequence and disseminated it during a time of social unrest. Black lives matter. It is plainly evident that these words—which affirm the value of Black lives—have meaning separate and apart from any organizations or movements of the same name.

Plaintiff also contends that Defendants' conduct is an affront to the First Amendment because the "Black Lives Matter" message is political. Whether the "Black Lives Matter" message has political content is not relevant to the question of whether the Murals constitute government speech. The fact that an elected official, such as the mayor, might seek to communicate a message that is appealing to voters suggests that the Free Speech Clause is serving one of its intended purposes; "the Free Speech Clause helps produce informed opinions among members of the public, who are then able to influence the choices of a government that, through words and deeds, will reflect its electoral mandate." …

Because the Murals are government and not private speech, and therefore did not open up the surfaces of New York City streets as designated public fora, strict scrutiny does not apply to the denial of Plaintiff's request to paint its own street mural….

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Curly4
    February.20.2021 at 4:48 pm

    City’s Allowing “Black Lives Matter” Street Painting Doesn’t Require It to Allow Other Writings

    Governments are not allowed discriminate. Yet this city allowing Black Lives Matter to street paint is discrimination, in fact it is racial discrimination. It is also political discrimination, but that is normal. If the USofA is going to have a non-discrimination law(s) then this city need to be held accountable for their racial discrimination.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      February.20.2021 at 9:20 pm

      I’ll take it one step further — it encourages vigilantism.

      10 gallons of gasoline will remove the paint — and likely cause otjher problems.

      If the city is asinine enough to create a public forum, then it has to live with the consequences.

      Unless it wants a shooting civil war…

  2. AmosArch
    February.20.2021 at 5:00 pm

    So I guess they screwed up all those decisions that allow Satanic monuments or BLM is the new state religion.

    1. Eugene Volokh
      February.20.2021 at 5:49 pm

      AmosArch: Which decision do you have in mind allowing Satanic monuments? Summum, the case on which the court relied (as did I in my earlier post), expressly held that a city didn’t have to allow a monument depicting the Summum Seven Aphorisms, even though the city had accepted many other monuments. Given that, why would the city have to allow Satanic monuments?

      1. AmosArch
        February.20.2021 at 6:16 pm

        Satanic statues were put up in Arkansas, Detroit, and Oklahoma and many other places. I’m not a legal nerd so I didn’t really follow how far each of them ever got up into the legal system. From what I gather its mostly a mix of being unresolved and the government allowing them to get their way. But in either case they sure got to express themselves far more than the poor people here did.

        1. Eugene Volokh
          February.20.2021 at 7:10 pm

          Are you sure they were actually put up as permanent or quasi-permanent installations, as opposed to just being displayed at some rally? A quick Google search, for instance, reveals this AP story from Arkansas, which states that “The statue of Baphomet, who is seated and accompanied by two smiling children, can’t be installed under a 2017 law that requires legislative sponsorship for consideration of any monument” at the Arkansas State Capitol.

          1. AmosArch
            February.20.2021 at 7:46 pm

            The Arkansas case is in limbo as far as I know. In oklahoma they were able force the removal of the 10 commandments monument. Overall there are tons of cases where monuments/art is removed due to establishment grounds. I don’t see what makes government sponsored or privileged BLM propaganda so different Maybe they should refer to the wisdom in this case.

            >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>.
            Are you sure they were actually put up as permanent or quasi-permanent installations, as opposed to just being displayed at some rally?
            >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

            In at least some places it is implied there were placed as part of a permanent rotating display or longer than what most would be considered a rally. In any case does it really matter? Would everything be okay if the people here put their mural on wheels or promised to take it down after some time or conditions were met?

            1. Eugene Volokh
              February.20.2021 at 9:31 pm

              If they put their mural on wheels, and drove it around, they’d have the First Amendment right to do that (subject to traffic laws that might limit the size of various vehicles). The streets and parks are a traditional public forum for temporary displays that people drive around (on the streets) or display on hand-carried signs (in parks). They’re not a traditional public forum for permanent or quasi-permanent monuments.

      2. Dr. Ed 2
        February.20.2021 at 9:22 pm

        LOOK, the only legitimate reason to paint a street is to facilitate traffic movement.

  3. Pavel Petrovich
    February.20.2021 at 5:03 pm

    Jew opinion! The faceless, nameless GOVERNMENT of the people, for the people and by the people decided to send a message tot he people by painting BLM propaganda on a city street, using city money to lecture the people who are the government? Only a jew can come up with such logic. What next? The GOVERNMENT paints fetus lives don’t matter, free abortions for all! To send a message to the people it enslaves? Oi Vey! This opinion stinks of jewism.

    Why not hold a referendum? A vote in the legislature? A vote in the city? Who are these dark hands that masquerade as GOVERNMENT.

    Only jew lawyers can swallow that shit.

    1. Jason Cavanaugh
      February.20.2021 at 6:11 pm

      Please get drunk and go play in traffic.

    2. santamonica811
      February.20.2021 at 6:16 pm

      At least capitalize “Jew,” okay? Even a Russian bot can be programmed for grammatical politeness.

  4. DaivdBehar
    February.20.2021 at 6:57 pm

    Unfair lawyer false bullshit decision. The home of this judge should be picketed, at the appropriate times of day, of course. What inconsistent tripe this decision sounds like.

  5. JohannesDinkle
    February.20.2021 at 7:04 pm

    I can identify at least one city council that would like to paint an “All Whites Are Racists” mural. So, that’s OK.

  6. Titus PUllo
    February.20.2021 at 8:51 pm

    govt cannot discriminate or pass laws forcing people to…what don’t you get about that? Govt doesn’t own the property anyway..the people do as they paid for it.

    This is govt taking a political position. This decision and justification is something out of the old USSR..only a bolshevik type thinker would defend this decision.

    1. Eugene Volokh
      February.20.2021 at 9:33 pm

      Titus PUllo: Doesn’t the government take political positions all the time? It takes a political position when it puts up a statue of George Washington but not King George III. It takes a political position when it urges people to buy war bonds but not to boycott war bonds. It takes a political position when it teaches the Revolutionary War or the Civil War or the World War II or the Cold War in one way but not another. The government is entitled to speak, including to express ideological viewpoints.

      1. Dr. Ed 2
        February.20.2021 at 9:37 pm

        OK, and when some town paints “Niggers Suck” on its streets?!?

  7. Titus PUllo
    February.20.2021 at 8:58 pm

    Somehow I think this judge would have a different opinion if say it said “Irish or Italian Lives Matter.”…and besides govt can’t discrminate…including they can’t say “black lives matter” and not include “white lives matter” or “catholic lives matter” or “baptist lives matter.”

    How any libertarian could come out for this decision is crazy..

  8. Dr. Ed 2
    February.20.2021 at 9:28 pm

    OK, how about painting “Kill All Niggers” on a street???

    Apparently, as long as the local politicians approve, there is nothing that the NAACP can say or do about it — let alone everyone else?

    Really???

    Is this country seriously *that* f*cked up???

  9. Dr. Ed 2
    February.20.2021 at 9:35 pm

    In related news, some states are decriminalizing running over protesters.

    https://apnews.com/article/race-and-ethnicity-legislature-oklahoma-city-oklahoma-legislation-238201499e0d4a960ef49b92f25dbb31

