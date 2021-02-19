The Volokh Conspiracy

Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Wine deliveries, secular wedding celebrants, and Italian torture.

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice.

Friends, qualified immunity is not our favorite doctrine; in fact, it's among our least favorite. (We might even go so far as to say it's worse than Rooker-Feldman, though certainly reasonable minds might quibble.) Which is why IJ has drafted model legislation that legislators can use to reform (or nuke) the doctrine. And we're pleased to report that a bill that hews closely to our model bill passed New Mexico's House of Representatives this week. Among other highlights, the bill gives victims a remedy when gov't employees violate their constitutional rights and requires gov't agencies (or their insurers) to cover the cost of litigation and any judgments, rather than imposing personal liability on gov't employees. Click here to learn more.

New on the Short Circuit podcast: Thanks to special guest Ed Walters of Georgetown Law we finally live up to the 1980s-movie-sense of our name and talk robot law.

  • The Horse Protection Act bans intentionally injuring horses' limbs so they have fancy gaits in shows and exhibitions. But the law is enforced before administrative law judges who, under a recent Supreme Court case, haven't been strictly speaking constitutionally appointed. The feds now admit that, in a prosecution that began in 2017, the ALJs it used were not-okay (but only kind of not-okay). Do they get a re-do in front of new ALJs? D.C. Circuit: Yes. Petitioners didn't raise the constitutional issue they now seek to press below, and so it is waived. Concurrence: You don't have to preserve constitutional issues because ALJs can't do anything with them anyway.
  • Plaintiffs challenge new federal rules protecting free speech and due process rights in "Title IX Hearings." Free speech groups move to intervene, claiming the feds will not adequately protect their interests. District court denies motion before any response with sparsely written order. First Circuit: Affirmed. When it comes to the gov't we gotta assume it's here to help. Plus, even though district court didn't have great reasons, we came up with some.
  • In 2020, New York repealed section 50-a of its Civil Rights Law, which shielded police disciplinary records from disclosure under the state's Freedom of Information Law. New York Police Union: If our disciplinary files are made public, our members will have a hard time getting jobs! Second Circuit: Sounds like that one's on you guys.
  • Convicted mafioso fights deportation to Italy, arguing that if he's sent back, he'll face the country's "41-bis prison regime," a highly restrictive form of solitary confinement that he alleges violates the international Convention Against Torture. Second Circuit: It's bad, but it's not torture. Dissent: Isn't it, though?
  • Texas law allows officers of religious organizations—but not secular celebrants—to conduct marriage ceremonies, a prohibition that the Dallas County Clerk enforces by refusing to record marriage licenses signed by secular celebrants. Secular celebrants sue, seeking order requiring clerk to record marriages they officiate. Fifth Circuit: Because the law also criminalizes the secular celebrants' conduct, and they didn't also sue to enjoin those criminal penalties, ordering the clerk to record the marriages won't completely redress their injury and thus they lack standing.
  • Can a case ripen while on appeal? Or must it be dismissed and the plaintiff required to file a new case? Fifth Circuit: Since the plaintiff gets to litigate the claim in either case, it's tough for us to see what's wrong with remanding the existing lawsuit.
  • Two Goliad County, Tex. sheriff's deputies pursue a man and allegedly beat him after he surrenders. He sues. District court: A police car's dashcam video "substantially contradicted" the man's account. Qualified immunity! Fifth Circuit: What? The dashcam didn't record the altercation at all. To trial the case must go.
  • Two teenagers walking home from a party are killed in an El Paso, Tex. drive-by shooting in 1993. Through coercive tactics (including threatening prison rape and the electric chair), officers obtain witness statements implicating a 16-year-old and then a confession from him (that he recants within hours). No physical evidence implicates him, but loads of evidence point to two brothers. The teen is convicted, sentenced to two life sentences. Texas courts overturn his convictions; he's tried again and acquitted. All told, he spends nearly 20 years in prison for crimes he did not commit. Fifth Circuit: His lawsuit against the officers can go forward. (More details on the case from the district court opinion.)
  • The Sixth Circuit is willing to put scare quotes around the "books" that this roadside adult bookstore purveys, but it is not willing to let Kentucky impose content-based restrictions on its signage.
  • In 2017, Arkansas enacted a law requiring government contractors to certify that they won't boycott Israel. Would-be contractor: That violates our First Amendment rights. Eighth Circuit: When it comes to boycotts, there might be some tricky lines between commercial activity (not protected by the First Amendment) and speech (protected). But Arkansas's law potentially covers activities like posting anti-Israel signs and even publicly criticizing the law itself. So to that extent, at least, the law is unconstitutional. Dissent: Read most naturally, the law doesn't reach the speech conjured up by the majority.
  • Stiffed in the suburbs, a St. Louis cabbie places a late-night call to the cops. Two officers arrive, search the neighborhood for the fare-skipper, notice that one house has a slightly open door, and enter the home with guns drawn. Displeased, the rudely awakened residents (who were not cabbie stiffers) sue. Eighth Circuit: Under the "community caretaker" exception to the Fourth Amendment, the officers enjoy qualified immunity for entering the garage. But barging into the house itself? That's beyond the pale. Kobes, J., concurring and dissenting: No qualified immunity for any of it.
  • Missouri only lets licensed in-state retailers deliver alcohol directly to Missouri consumers. Out-of-state retailers: That violates the Dormant Commerce Clause and the Privileges and Immunities Clause. Eighth Circuit: No it doesn't and no it doesn't.
  • New Arizona resident wants to register to vote in the 2016 election. Uh oh! The last day for voter registration in 2016 fell on Columbus Day! Was the state required to accept registrations submitted the following business day? Ninth Circuit: It was not (though the state has wisely corrected this problem).
  • Huntington Beach, Calif. police officer sees a man standing on the sidewalk wearing a sweater on a warm day, decides to investigate. A melee ensues, and the cop shoots the man without warning six times, followed by a warning and then a seventh shot. The man dies. In this context, the Ninth Circuit provides a primer on the differences between California negligence law and the Fourth Amendment and allows the negligence claim to go to trial.

Last summer, officials in Sierra Vista, Arizona ordered residents to leave their homes within 30 days. These residents are elderly, disabled, or living on a fixed income, and there is nothing wrong with their homes. The city simply decided that the best time to begin enforcing a long-unenforced provision of its zoning code was during a pandemic. The code bans living in certain kinds of trailer homes in one part of the neighborhood, but not the other. This means the residents will all be forced to move, including off land they own free and clear, to rent worse property just down the street which costs more and which they can't afford. Moreover, the neighborhood is chock-full of abandoned and derelict properties the city has ignored. Instead, it is focusing its resources on kicking people out of well-maintained homes. This week, IJ filed suit in state court. If the city is going to force people out of their homes, Arizona's Constitution demands that officials have a good reason. Click here to read more.

John Ross

  1. Brett Bellmore
    February.19.2021 at 3:40 pm

    “Missouri only lets licensed in-state retailers deliver alcohol directly to Missouri consumers. Out-of-state retailers: That violates the Dormant Commerce Clause and the Privileges and Immunities Clause.”

    21st amendment, section 2: “The transportation or importation into any State, Territory, or Possession of the United States for delivery or use therein of intoxicating liquors, in violation of the laws thereof, is hereby prohibited.”

    Seems pretty clear, and it comes after both the INTERSTATE Commerce clause and the 14th amendment, so if they conflict, it wins.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      February.19.2021 at 3:41 pm

      That said, really stupid law.

    2. mse326
      February.19.2021 at 4:32 pm

      It isn’t as clear as you make it sound, and I think you are probably incorrect. That clause only prohibits such actions that are “in violation of the laws [of the State…]”. The clause doesn’t, however, appear to give the State any greater power to make a law it couldn’t otherwise make. So there is a strong argument the law itself must be constitutional without regard to the 21st amendment which means it must satisfy the interstate commerce clause restrictions.

      1. gormadoc
        February.19.2021 at 5:04 pm

        The court has held that the 21st does give states the authority to control importation.

        1. mse326
          February.19.2021 at 5:28 pm

          The Court has also been walking back on the commerce clause exception since it was first announced. In Granholm v Herald they basically abolished the exception. Whether this law would violate the dormant commerce clause, I don’t know. The Court doesn’t really have great guidelines on that. But that the dormant commerce clause applies seems to be settled on yes.

          1. Brett Bellmore
            February.19.2021 at 7:41 pm

            That doesn’t make a great deal of sense; The 25th amendment was ratified after the interstate commerce clause, and the whole point of amendments is to amend. Surely a perfectly on point amendment ought to override a mere implication of an older clause.

            And it is perfectly on point: Transportation of booze into a state contrary to its laws isn’t just illegal, it’s unconstitutional. Transportation of something into a state is classic interstate commerce, so you can’t say that this amendment wasn’t meant to apply to interstate commerce.

            1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
              February.19.2021 at 8:06 pm

              Just to be contrary, what if the laws which prohibit booze import are themselves unconstitutional for other reasons?

            2. mse326
              February.19.2021 at 9:26 pm

              Again you’re skipping over the contrary to their laws part of your statement. Their laws still have to be constitutional. The language of the amendment doesn’t on it’s face grant the state any greater authority than it already had. That is the question. It can regulate importation as long as it doesn’t violate the interstate commerce clause, and then the 21st would also make it unconstitutional

      2. MatthewSlyfield
        February.19.2021 at 5:28 pm

        What about states with schemes where the state directly owns and operates all alcohol vendors (other than bars*)? I believe the federal courts have upheld such schemes.

        *Do those states even allow bars?

        1. gormadoc
          February.19.2021 at 5:33 pm

          Are you taking about when the state controls the distribution network? In those states the retailers and service providers just buy it from the state at the required functions.

          1. MatthewSlyfield
            February.19.2021 at 6:19 pm

            No, I have read that there are states where the only retail outlets for alcohol (not for consumption on site) are owned and operated by the state.

        2. mse326
          February.19.2021 at 5:46 pm

          The big key in any dormant commerce clause case it whether in-state actors or treated differently than out-of-state actors. So in this situation both in-state and out-of-state actors are barred from that aspect of the supply chain there isn’t a DCC problem

    3. Krychek_2
      February.19.2021 at 9:03 pm

      I would find it hard to believe that the 21st Amendment totally insulates from review liquor regulation by the states no matter how otherwise unconstitutional. Could a state really say that Democrats can import alcohol but Republicans can’t? Or Catholics but not Protestants? Or Iroquois but not Sioux? I doubt this.

  2. Cal Cetín
    February.19.2021 at 4:12 pm

    Not in the courts (yet), but how far can a corporation exercise its free speech on its employees before running afoul of “hostile environment” discrimination law?

    “WHISTLEBLOWER: Coca-Cola Forces Employees to Complete Online Training Telling Them to “Try to be Less White””

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/whistleblower-coca-cola-forces-employees-complete-online-training-telling-try-less-white-photos-video/

    1. Cal Cetín
      February.19.2021 at 4:15 pm

      Before you come up with some knee-jerk comment, bear in mind that one characteristic of whiteness is being “defensive.”

    2. Dr. Ed 2
      February.19.2021 at 4:41 pm

      I’m waiting for someone to go out on psych disability because of this foolishness — and the thing that was only sorta argued in _Meritor_ was the psych impact of hostile environment.

      And _Meritor_ was 35 years ago — we are oh-so-more sensitive to psychological trauma today. Employees *do* get worker’s comp for psych disabilities, at least in some states. So I’m wondering what an intrepid attorney could make out of something like this…

    3. TwelveInchPianist
      February.19.2021 at 4:59 pm

      That’s not so bad. Here’s a college that teaches its student that white people aren’t human.

      “In order to make any progress toward establishing and sustaining a genuinely representative democracy in the United States, Whiteness must be demilitarized so that bodies designated as “White” might become human.”

      1. Cal Cetín
        February.19.2021 at 5:09 pm

        I thought white people designating their race as “human” was a manifestation of white privilege.

      2. Sarcastr0
        February.19.2021 at 6:21 pm

        It’s dumb academic speak, but that’s clearly not what they’re saying.

        Cal has a better case above.

        1. TwelveInchPianist
          February.19.2021 at 7:30 pm

          “Cal has a better case above.”

          It’s not a contest, Sarcastro.

          “…that’s clearly not what they’re saying.”

          Oh? What are they saying?

          1. Sarcastr0
            February.19.2021 at 8:28 pm

            Society has white as the default, whites all to often represent the system – and the forces used to maintain it – more than individuals within it.
            Until that structure is dealt with, it is difficult to deal with whites on an individual-to-individual basis.
            ———————–
            Not saying I agree, but that’s what they’re laying down, if you know the jargon.

            1. TwelveInchPianist
              February.19.2021 at 11:21 pm

              Another unsupported assertion, Sarcastro? Do you have any evidence that “bodies designated as White might become human” is “jargon,” obvious or otherwise, that means the stuff you said it means?

              1. Sarcastr0
                February.19.2021 at 11:31 pm

                You asked what they are saying. I told you.

                If you won’t believe me – if you think what I’m saying is untrue – then why did you ask.

                You’re just not a serious person anymore.

        2. TwelveInchPianist
          February.19.2021 at 8:17 pm

          I believe “that’s clearly not what they’re saying” is what’s called an unsupported assertion, a topic we were discussing with Dr. Ed earlier.

          1. Sarcastr0
            February.19.2021 at 8:29 pm

            I mean, you post something that is using obvious jargon, but parse it with normal English, you’re leaning into bullshit on purpose.

  3. Dr. Ed 2
    February.19.2021 at 4:30 pm

    “Plaintiffs challenge new federal rules protecting free speech and due process rights in “Title IX Hearings.””

    As best I can tell, FIRE & IWF didn’t think that the Biden administration wouldn’t do an overly good job fighting this — and the more relevant question is what happened with the underlying District case?

    I haven’t seen mention of this (yet) in the Higher Ed literature which is also interesting…

    1. BillyG
      February.19.2021 at 5:25 pm

      When it comes to the gov’t we gotta assume it’s here to help.

      I’m pretty sure this country was founded on the opposite of that. And based on Biden’s time in office, I’m pretty sure he’s going to try to not defend these rules.

    2. MatthewSlyfield
      February.19.2021 at 5:32 pm

      ” the more relevant question is what happened with the underlying District case?”

      This is an appeal of a motion to intervene, so presumably the case in the district court has not yet proceded to any decision on the merits.

  4. David Nieporent
    February.19.2021 at 5:46 pm

    Two Goliad County, Tex. sheriff’s deputies pursue a man and allegedly beat him after he surrenders. He sues. District court: A police car’s dashcam video “substantially contradicted” the man’s account. Qualified immunity! Fifth Circuit: What? The dashcam didn’t record the altercation at all. To trial the case must go.

    The district judge who invented fake video evidence was Kenneth M. Hoyt, Southern District of Texas.

    Although the decision isn’t explicit, reading between the lines, it looks like the plaintiff’s version of events before the beating may have diverged from the video, and so the judge decided that he’s a liar. But the actual beating wasn’t captured, so you can’t do that.

  5. Sarcastr0
    February.19.2021 at 6:23 pm

    My tweeters are tracking the below…I clicked through, and it seems legit, not outrage clickbait.

    5th Circuit decision: Police officers tased Gabriel Eduardo Olivas while he was suicidal and soaked in gasoline. This set him on fire, burning him to death and burning down his house.

    “If we tase him, he is going to light on fire”
    The court held the officers’ actions were lawful.
    https://ca5.uscourts.gov/opinions/unpub/20/20-10055.0.pdf

  6. mulched
    February.19.2021 at 7:14 pm

    Can’t register to vote on Columbus Day? That’s double White supremacist voter suppression. Make it harder for blacks to vote and name the day after their oppressor.

Please to post comments