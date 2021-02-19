The Volokh Conspiracy

Libel

Equal First Amendment Rights Coming for Non-Media Speakers in Oregon?

The Oregon Supreme Court has agreed to reconsider its earlier precedents denying non-media speakers certain First Amendment libel law protections.

I noted in December that the UCLA First Amendment Amicus Brief Clinic filed an amicus brief, in Lowell v. Wright in this case, on behalf of the Institute for Free Speech; the Electronic Frontier Foundation; Profs. William Funk (Lewis & Clark), Ofer Raban (U. of Oregon), and Kyu Ho Youm (U. of Oregon); and bloggers Prof. Glenn Harlan Reynolds, Howard Bashman, SCOTUSblog, and me.

This morning, the Oregon Supreme Court has announced that it will review the decision below, and therefore consider the issue. Here again is our brief supporting the petition for review; I expect that we will refile a version of this brief in the coming weeks, at the merits stage of the case:

Introduction

This case presents three important related questions:

(1) Does Oregon law unconstitutionally deny ordinary Oregonians the protections offered by Gertz v. Robert Welch, Inc., 418 U.S. 323, 349 (1974), which limits presumed damages in libel cases brought by private figures?

(2) Does Oregon law unconstitutionally discriminate in this respect against ordinary speakers, denying them the same First Amendment rights that the institutional media enjoy?

(3) Is it unsound for Oregon law to differ from the Ninth Circuit precedent that covers virtually identical lawsuits that happen to be within the federal courts' diversity jurisdiction?

The appellate court below, citing Wheeler v. Green, 286 Or 99 (1979), held that the First Amendment only requires proof of "actual malice" to recover presumed damages "in defamation actions brought by private parties against media defendants." Lowell v. Wright, 306 Or App 325, 347 (2020)(emphasis in original). But this analysis is not correct; to the extent Wheelerso holds, it fails to properly protect the First Amendment rights of nonmedia speakers.

This Court should grant review for three related reasons:

  1. This Court's holding in Wheeler created a First Amendment double standard that conflicts with subsequent United States Supreme Court decisions. The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to create any media-nonmedia distinction, both in libel cases and in First Amendment cases. And, as that Court has said, this equal treatment is especially sensible in the internet era. Media participation has become increasingly decentralized and commonplace, making it impossible to draw meaningful distinctions between media and nonmedia speakers. And even if such distinctions were possible, First Amendment values are better served by treating both types of speakers equally.
  2. Oregon's rule departs from the view of the federal circuit courts. All seven circuits to consider the question presented here have held that the First Amendment applies equally to media and nonmedia speakers in defamation actions; six of those circuits, including the Ninth Circuit, held this after Wheeler was decided. Oregon's conflict with the Ninth Circuit is especially troublesome because it makes the First Amendment standard for Oregon defamation cases turn on whether the case is in state or federal court.
  3. The Wheeler rule is also an aberration among state courts. Twenty state courts treat media and nonmedia speakers equally in defamation cases; only a few discriminate among them. Just last year, the Minnesota Supreme Court—one of the few that had endorsed a media-nonmedia distinction—joined the prevailing approach in treating all speakers equally. This Court should also take a fresh look at Wheeler, in light of the developments since 1979….

Argument

[I.] Wheeler Conflicts with Subsequent U.S. Supreme Court Decisions, Which Reject Lesser First Amendment Rights for Nonmedia Speakers

In defamation cases, the U.S. Supreme Court has indicated that media and nonmedia speakers are equally protected by the First Amendment. Most recently, in Citizens United v. FEC, 558 U.S. 310 (2010), the Supreme Court expressly endorsed the view that "the institutional press" has no "constitutional privilege beyond that of other speakers," in fact noting that it had "consistently rejected the proposition." Id. at 352 (internal quotation marks omitted). And in the process the Court endorsed the view of five concurring and dissenting Justices in Dun & Bradstreet, Inc. v. Greenmoss Builders, Inc., 472 U.S. 749 (1985), a leading libel law precedent: Writing for the four dissenters, Justice Brennan wrote that "the rights of the institutional media are no greater and no less than those enjoyed by other individuals engaged in the same activities," id. at 784, and Justice White, concurring in the judgment, "agree[d] with Justice Brennan that the First Amendment gives no more protection to the press in defamation suits than it does to others exercising their freedom of speech," id. at 773.

Indeed, the Court has expressly refused to discriminate against nonmedia speakers in many other First Amendment contexts as well. It has refused to provide the institutional media with "a testimonial privilege that other citizens do not enjoy," Branzburg v. Hayes, 408 U.S. 665, 690 (1972), or "a constitutional right of special access to information not available to the public generally." Pell v. Procunier, 417 U.S. 817, 834 (1974). And it has declined to grant the institutional media preferential First Amendment treatment under generally applicable antitrust, copyright, and labor laws. See Eugene Volokh, Freedom for the Press as an Industry or Technology? From the Framing to Today, 160 U. Pa. L. Rev. 459, 506–09 (2012).  The principle is that all speakers, whether the institutional media or ordinary people, are entitled to the same First Amendment protections when speaking to the public (whatever extra protection some speakers may enjoy under state law).

The constitutional protection provided in Gertz—in particular, that private-figure defamation plaintiffs must show defendants' actual malice ("knowledge of falsity or reckless disregard for the truth") to recover presumed damages—must therefore apply equally to media and nonmedia defendants. And this is consistent with Gertz itself: Nothing in the Court's discussion of presumed damages in Gertz, 418 U.S. at 349–50, turns on the speaker's status; the Court's references elsewhere in the opinion to "media" or "publishers" stemmed simply from the defendant in that case being a magazine publisher.

This equal treatment of all speakers, media and nonmedia, as to First Amendment defamation rules is also consistent with broader First Amendment principles. The Court has rightly viewed the First Amendment's "freedom … of the press" as protecting the press as a technology—the printing press and its technological heirs—and as a function (gathering and reporting information to the public using mass communications technology) rather than giving special rights to a particular industry. See generally Volokh, supra, at 463–65. The freedom of the press is a "fundamental personal right[]" that is enjoyed by nonprofessional leafletters as much as by the professional media: "The press in its historic connotation comprehends every sort of publication which affords a vehicle of information and opinion." Lovell v. City of Griffin, 303 U.S. 444, 450, 452 (1938).

And this constitutional equal treatment makes sense, especially given developments since Wheeler. "With the advent of the Internet and the decline of print and broadcast media, … the line between the media and others who wish to comment on political and social issues becomes far more blurred." Citizens United, 558 U.S. at 352.

Ordinary consumers like Wright can now speak to the public the same way that reviewers writing for newspapers or magazines could, such as by reviews on Google and Yelp. They can also set up review sites that are essentially online magazines. No First Amendment line can be drawn between, say, a free alternative newspaper that publishes reviews, a consumer group's site, an individual's own complaint site, or a one-off review posted by the individual on a third-party site.

Indeed, the amici exemplify how blurry the media-nonmedia line would have to be:

  • The Institute for Free Speech and the Electronic Frontier Foundation are not usually thought of as "media," but they maintain web sites (http://ifs.org/ and http://www.eff.org) on which they publish their views to the world, just as online magazines do.
  • Howard Bashman is a lawyer, but his How Appealing blog is likely the nation's leading news source related to appellate litigation.
  • SCOTUSblog is published by lawyers, but it has become the nation's leading news source on the Supreme Court.
  • Reynolds publishes the InstaPundit blog, one of the leading political and public policy blogs in the country; he has also often written in newspapers such as USA Today and the New York Post, and has sometimes excerpted material from those articles on his blog.
  • Volokh publishes the Volokh Conspiracy blog, also a leading blog on law; for some years it was independently hosted but since 2014 has been hosted at mainstream media sites (the Washington Post and then Reason magazine).
  • Youm and Volokh publish their views to the public via Twitter, at @MarshallYoum and @VolokhC.
  • And Profs. Funk, Raban, Youm, Reynolds, and Volokh have regularly conveyed their analyses to lawyers, judges, and academics by publishing law review articles.

How can the law sensibly and fairly decide which of the amici are "the media" (at least for certain purposes) and which are not?

And even if it were possible, drawing a media-nonmedia distinction would be unwise. As the Supreme Court explained in Gertz, juries in defamation cases might be tempted to use presumed damages (as opposed to provable compensatory damages) "to punish unpopular opinions rather than to compensate individuals for injury sustained." Gertz, 418 U.S. at 349. And by giving juries an "uncontrolled discretion" to award damages to reputation, the presumed damages doctrine "unnecessarily exacerbates the danger of media self-censorship" and chills the exercise of First Amendment rights. Id. at 349, 350.

This logic applies even more clearly to nonmedia speakers. Media speakers are more likely than most nonmedia speakers to have considerable assets, enabling them to fight libel cases; they also often buy libel insurance, because that is needed for them to function (and is a tax-deductible business expense). They also have paid staff who are trained to investigate the facts, keep careful notes, and otherwise protect their institutions from liability. Nonmedia speakers generally lack these protections: They have fewer assets; they often lack libel insurance; and they have more limited investigatory resources. They are thus at least as subject to the chilling effect of presumed damages as are media speakers—and therefore need the same First Amendment protections as do the traditional media.

This case would not require this Court to reconsider the result in Harley-Davidson Motorsports, Inc. v. Markley, 279 Or 361 (1977). Though that decision also mentioned the media-nonmedia distinction, it did so with regard to speech said privately to a business rather than to the public, id. at 363, and on a matter where "there is no issue of public concern," id.In Dun & Bradstreet, the U.S. Supreme Court held that the First Amendment does not affect libel liability in cases where there is no issue of public concern, especially when the speech is conveyed just to a few listeners. 472 U.S. at 761–62 (lead opin.). The result in Harley-Davidson can thus be reconciled with the U.S. Supreme Court precedent in Dun & Bradstreet (even though Dun & Bradstreet rejected the media-nonmedia distinction). But Wheeler cannot be reconciled with the U.S. Supreme Court precedent in Gertz and Citizens United.

[II.] Wheeler Also Conflicts with Every Federal Appellate Court to Consider the Same Question, Including the Ninth Circuit

All seven federal appellate courts to consider the issue have held that the actual-malice rule applies equally to private-figure defendants in defamation cases. [Citations omitted. -EV] Six of those decisions postdate Wheeler.

Most importantly, the Ninth Circuit has held that "the First Amendment defamation rules in Sullivan and its progeny apply equally to the institutional press and individual speakers." Obsidian Fin. Grp, 740 F.3d at 1291. This means that federal and state courts in Oregon dealing with virtually identical cases now apply different rules:

  • Non-Oregon speakers (such as the defendant in Obsidian) who allegedly libel an Oregonian can get the protections offered by Gertz, because they can litigate their cases in federal court.
  • Oregon speakers who allegedly libel another Oregonian cannot get those protections, because their cases must be litigated in state court.

This Court should step in to decide whether this discrimination against Oregon speakers should remain in place.

[III.] Wheeler Also Conflicts with the Great Majority of State Courts

Published appellate decisions in twenty states, plus the District of Columbia, have secured to media and nonmedia speakers the same First Amendment rights in tort lawsuits brought based on speech communicated to the general public. [Citations omitted. -EV] This is consistent with the view that all who use "the press" in the sense of the technology of mass communication have equal First Amendment rights. Volokh, supra, at 463–65. On the other hand, only two states besides Oregon have published precedents denying full First Amendment protections to nonmedia speakers who communicate to the general public. Fleming v. Moore, 275 S.E.2d 632, 638 (Va. 1981); Denny v. Mertz, 318 N.W.2d 141, 152–53 (Wisc. 1982). One other state established a rule that certain subjects, when addressed by media defendants, are by definition matters of public concern, but this does not itself create a media/non-media distinction like that applied by the decision here. [Footnote discussing Senna v. Florimont, 958 A.2d 427 (N.J. 2008), omitted. -EV]

Indeed, other states that had previously rejected the prevailing view have since reversed course. Just last year, the Minnesota Supreme Court held that private-figure plaintiffs must prove actual malice to recover presumed damages against nonmedia defendants, Maethner v. Someplace Safe, Inc., 929 N.W.2d 868,  878-79 (Minn. 2019), and departed from its contrary decades-old precedent in Richie v. Paramount Pictures Corp., 544 N.W.2d 21 (Minn. 1996). Likewise, the Louisiana Supreme Court in Kennedy v. Sheriff of E. Baton Rouge, 935 So. 2d 669, 678 (La. 2006), held "that a private individual's right to free speech is no less valuable than that of a publisher, broadcaster or other member of the communications media," effectively overruling contrary Louisiana Court of Appeals precedent (Gilbeaux v. Times of Acadiana, Inc., 693 So. 2d 1183, 1188 (La. Ct. App. 1997)).

Conclusion

Wheeler is inconsistent with subsequent Supreme Court precedent, federal appellate precedent, and the prevailing view in many other state courts. Wheeler conflicts with fundamental First Amendment values: It chills the speech of nonmedia speakers in an electronic age, when that speech has become indistinguishable from that of media speakers, and just as significant to the public. And Wheeler's inconsistency with Ninth Circuit precedent leads to different First Amendment rules being applied in libel cases depending on whether they are filed in state or federal court. This Court should grant review to consider whether this aspect of Wheeler should be overruled.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Dr. Ed 2
    February.19.2021 at 2:14 pm

    There may be hope for free speech after all.

  2. Absaroka
    February.19.2021 at 2:32 pm

    Looking at the problem from another angle: suppose there should be a distinction between professional and amateur (or however you want to draw the line). How do you decide who is in which camp?

    Do you issue media licenses? Are those may-issue or shall issue? What criteria can be used to deny a license – for example, you can’t get an FFL unless you have a brick-n-mortar location that is zoned for gun stores. Can the same kind of restrictions be applied to get a professional media license?

    You famously need 2000 hours (or whatever it is) of training to get licensed to braid hair. Can you require that to become a professional journalist?

    Can felons, people who have renounced citizenship, or people who owe child support get the license?

    How much can the license cost?

    Can the government stop issuing licenses during pandemics?

    etc, etc

  3. DaivdBehar
    February.19.2021 at 2:42 pm

    The benefit from the value of notoriety should always be deducted from any damage. For example, the plaintiff got more dates. Deduct the value of that. We are sick of this lawyer profession and its bullshit rules.

  4. rsteinmetz
    February.19.2021 at 3:02 pm

    Having the same rules for media and private individuals protects private individuals. If the media get special privileges , as they often demand, then private individuals have less freedom, because they lack those special privileges. As noted big media has the resources to defend itself, something most private individuals lack.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      February.19.2021 at 3:29 pm

      Moreover, if the media gets special privileges, somebody must necessarily decide who is in the media, and who isn’t. A decision the government can game.

      But the real argument is just that the media have no special 1st amendment status, a consistent position the Supreme court has, so far as I know, always held, and for good reason. It was, I believe, well after the 1st amendment was adopted, (Indeed, because of the 1st amendment!) that the media started calling themselves “the press”.

      At the time the term referred to the instrument, not the industry.

    2. Stephen Lathrop
      February.19.2021 at 5:27 pm

      rsteinmetz, it is no skin off your nose that the NYT can get stories out of government that you cannot. It does not reduce your freedom that you can read what NYT reporters discover. Just the opposite. The ability of big media to defend itself is an important bulwark of your own freedom. The relative weakness of private individuals should never become the general condition of the press as a whole.

  5. Aladdin's Carpet
    February.19.2021 at 3:25 pm

    While I largely agree with this, I do have a question: What exactly does freedom of the press mean if the press has equal rights as none press people? Then everything is part of free speech. I don’t necessarily think it is a bad thing but it doesn’t make much sense then that freedom of the press has a separate statement with presumably separate additional freedoms.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      February.19.2021 at 3:31 pm

      “What exactly does freedom of the press mean if the press has equal rights as none press people?”

      It’s simple: Freedom of “the press” is the freedom of everybody to use the printing press. It has nothing to do with journalists as a distinct profession.

      1. Eugene Volokh
        February.19.2021 at 3:38 pm

        I agree with Brett Bellmore; for more details, see my article on Freedom for the Press as an Industry, or for the Press as a Technology? From the Framing to Today.

        1. Brett Bellmore
          February.19.2021 at 4:02 pm

          Any idea when they first started calling themselves “the press”?

          1. TwelveInchPianist
            February.19.2021 at 4:06 pm

            IIRC this is covered in Prof V’s article. Right around the time the 1A was passed.

            1. MatthewSlyfield
              February.19.2021 at 5:01 pm

              Tried to search through the article, the closest thing I could find is that in 18th Century, “the press” as an industry referred to printers not news media. By that formulation in todays world, “the press” would be Kinkos more so than the New York Times.

              1. Stephen Lathrop
                February.19.2021 at 5:14 pm

                MatthewSlyfield, that would completely misunderstand 18th century printing, 18th century publishing, 18th century opinion, the American Revolution, and the First Amendment. But don’t worry, you are not much farther off than Professor Volokh himself. Perhaps you meant your comment as a critique of Professor Volokh?

                1. David Nieporent
                  February.19.2021 at 5:36 pm

                  Stephen knows, because he used to publish a free newspaper in the middle of nowhere for a few years several decades ago.

        2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
          February.19.2021 at 7:16 pm

          “I agree with Brett Bellmore”

          Goes without saying

      2. rsteinmetz
        February.19.2021 at 4:58 pm

        Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

        The First Amendment is a list of areas the government cannot intrude into. If printing were not listed and it merely said speech, then pretty soon some bright government official would say there is a difference between what is spoken and what is printed.

        1. Stephen Lathrop
          February.19.2021 at 5:16 pm

          rsteinmetz, as was widely recognized in the law of the 18th century, there is a difference between what is spoken and what is printed, and it is not a small difference.

      3. Stephen Lathrop
        February.19.2021 at 6:26 pm

        It has nothing to do with journalists as a distinct profession.

        Brett, I have been trying to imagine without smiling what the scene would have been like, with the members of the Constitutional Convention ranged around you, as you tried to sell that notion to Ben Franklin—an early assistant publisher of the Boston Gazette, which was to grow into the most consequential newspaper in the history of this nation—and who also became probably the world’s leading developer of the institutional press, and whose personal journalism (published in the Boston Gazette, 5 decades after he helped get it going) had done more than any other to kindle the American Revolution.

        Almost everyone in the room but you would have owed to the institutional press a great part of his personal reputation, not to mention gratitude for the publication of their own works which played such important roles in launching and structuring the nation. They knew that without the institutional press you would never have heard of Franklin, Hamilton, Madison, John Jay, Samuel Adams, John Adams, James Otis, Tom Paine, or probably the United States of America.

        It is laughable and a-historic to suppose the freedom of the press mentioned in the 1A was anything but protection for an institutional press, in all its functions, but especially including newspapers. Anyone who tells you otherwise needs to read a bit more about the founding era, with maybe more emphasis on academic history and biography, and less on law.

        1. TwelveInchPianist
          February.19.2021 at 6:45 pm

          “Brett, I have been trying to imagine without smiling what the scene would have been like, with the members of the Constitutional Convention ranged around you, as you tried to sell that notion to Ben Franklin…”

          They probably would have been saying, “Brett, Lathrop sent you to the wrong place. You want the First Congress, in 1789. And Mr. Franklin won’t be there.”

        2. TwelveInchPianist
          February.19.2021 at 8:02 pm

          “It is laughable and a-historic to suppose the freedom of the press mentioned in the 1A was anything but protection for an institutional press, in all its functions, but especially including newspapers. Anyone who tells you otherwise needs to read a bit more about the founding era, with maybe more emphasis on academic history and biography, and less on law.”

          Well, Prof. Volokh apparently read something called “The History of England” by David Hume. David Hume ties the beginning of “The Liberty of the Press” to the expiration of the Licensing Acts, which applied to all presses, and not just the intuitional press. David Hume also wrote, “On the Liberty of the Press.”

          We know the Hume and somewhat of an influence on James Madison, who wrote the bill for rights. Indeed, Prof. Volokh cites Madison in 1800 as referring to “… freedom, in the use of the press…” while arguing against the Alien and Sedition acts.

          1. Stephen Lathrop
            February.19.2021 at 10:07 pm

            Was that the famous American revolutionist David Hume?

            1. TwelveInchPianist
              February.19.2021 at 11:17 pm

              LOL Mr. “Ben Franklin wrote the first amendment” Lathrop has no idea who David Hume was? Color me shocked.

  6. Stephen Lathrop
    February.19.2021 at 5:02 pm

    Professor Volokh, your take on the Joe Keyboard/Institutional Media distinction makes sense on the Joe Keyboard side, but sleights the institutional media side. And it invites courts to sleight the institutional media too. Which all too often tends to delight Joe Keyboard. None of that is good.

    The problem is that 1A protection can be tailored to guard completely the needs of lone-wolf opinion publishers, without adequately protecting the different needs of institutional news-gathering publishers.

    To put it clearly and simply, institutional media news gathering depends on legal deference for practices which are largely impossible for lone wolf publishers even to attempt, let alone accomplish. But 1A protection of press freedom cannot be complete unless it extends to institutional media the protections required to accomplish what others cannot—not because those others are incapable, but for other reasons. An unfortunate twist is that the same protections cannot be extended to everyone alike, lest due process for litigants be excessively burdened. There is an issue of rights in conflict which complicates the analysis, making it less straightforward.

    The problem centers around the use of confidential sources for news gathering. Most non-institutional publishers don’t gather any news, so have no legitimate concern. But even publication of private opinion can run afoul of libel laws if the author strays into factual assertions. Such non-institutional publishers would if they could invoke protection for sources to avoid discovery to which plaintiffs are entitled. Courts cannot afford to extend that protection so indiscriminately, lest plaintiffs generally be deprived of a right to due process.

    The situation of institutional news gatherers is different. Confidential government sources with stories to tell look for institutional media, and shun freelancers. Even the nation’s most respected investigative reporters—veterans with astonishing contacts lists, and Pulitzer Prize investigations to their credit—have discovered that confidential sources lose interest so long as the reporter remains separated from institutional media. Several good reasons account for that; it isn’t necessary to detail them here. As a practical matter, confidential government sources, or inside corporate sources, are typically unavailable to any but institutionally-connected reporters. The public life of the nation would be excessively burdened if that access dried up because courts insisted institutional reporters claiming confidentiality for sources be treated alike with everyone else.

    The rule should be—at least with regard to source confidentiality— that everyone is entitled alike to the 1A publishing protection their publishing practices require and justify. Those who want to comment from their home keyboards, and also want to complain about courts protecting confidentiality claims from institutional media, should be told to join institutional media—or to organize their own institutional media—and take advantage.

    It is publishing activities themselves which require evenhanded protection, not the persons involved in this manner or that manner. It cannot be a matter of extending identical protections to everyone self-identified as a publisher or journalist. To do that would require withdrawing from institutional publishers press freedoms upon which the public life of the nation vitally depends. An argument on behalf of press freedom which has the practical effect of notably diminishing press freedom must be rejected.

    1. TwelveInchPianist
      February.19.2021 at 5:20 pm

      1. Are you suggesting that journalists are currently unable to gather the news without protections for confidential sources?

      2. It would seem that laws against trespass, breaking and entering, wiretapping, and maybe torture are much bigger impediments to newsgathering than lack of protection for confidential sources. Why should the rule single out confidential sources?

      1. MatthewSlyfield
        February.19.2021 at 6:29 pm

        He’s trying to create a 1A constitutional requirement for a “journalistic privilege” to protect confidential source that the federal courts have explicitly rejected.

        1. Stephen Lathrop
          February.19.2021 at 10:01 pm

          Actually, Matthew, that is not what I am trying to do. I am actually trying to illustrate that there are instances where constitutional rights are in conflict, with press freedom and due process impossible to vindicate simultaneously. What I have always advocated before, and might as well repeat now, is don’t try to solve that problem. No solution can be had, except at the expense of one right or the other.

          So in a fix like that, what to do? Judges should first recognize an unsolvable problem, and do what they can to damage either right only minimally. That is mostly what judges have been doing, for a long time.

          Reporter says I won’t reveal my source. Judge says go to jail. But, crucially, judge does not say, stay in jail until you rot, or give in. Doing that would take a huge bite out of press freedom. A wise judge lets the reporter out, source still undisclosed, after the forms of the law have been satisfied.

          Likewise, creating an explicit privilege for confidentiality, and granting it only to institutional media is a problem. It makes non-institutional publishers mad. They probably shouldn’t be mad, but they are, because they absolutely could not be granted the same privilege. Doing that would take a huge bite out of due process.

          My remarks come up, because there are threads like this one. Fans of the internet get encouraged to suppose they are hurt somehow, unless institutional media get stripped of any vestige of court deference which might in any way distinguish them from solo publishers on the internet. That is short sighted, because the solo guys absolutely cannot do what institutional media can do, because sources cooperate better with institutional media. Especially, confidential sources do that. And that means that if solo internet guys object to occasional court deference for institutional media, and get their way, press freedom will be less. It will be less in a way which hurts everyone.

          1. MatthewSlyfield
            February.19.2021 at 10:52 pm

            “I am actually trying to illustrate that there are instances where constitutional rights are in conflict, with press freedom and due process impossible to vindicate simultaneously.”

            There is no conflict because there is no constitutional right for journalists to protect the confidentiality of sources against court proceedings.

      2. Stephen Lathrop
        February.19.2021 at 9:14 pm

        TwelveInch, question 1 invites a truism in reply. Yeah, without ability to protect confidential sources, you can’t get stories from confidential sources.

        Question 2 seems on the wrong premise. I would insist on a good confidential source ahead of any of those other methods, or all of them put together, even if they did not implicate me in crimes. The confidential source is a guy who can explain what is going on, and tell who else you can talk to. That other stuff provides clues at best, and leaves you trying to build a roadmap through a murky landscape. And of course, crime.

    2. David Nieporent
      February.19.2021 at 5:21 pm

      Professor Volokh, your take on the Joe Keyboard/Institutional Media distinction makes sense on the Joe Keyboard side, but sleights the institutional media side. And it invites courts to sleight the institutional media too. Which all too often tends to delight Joe Keyboard. None of that is good.

      You meant “slight,” not “sleight,” and that was the least inaccurate part of your comment.

    3. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      February.19.2021 at 5:45 pm

      Your argument completely reframes ‘the press’ as technology in favor of ‘the press’ as organized media despite the evidence provided that this is a false narrative. Confidentiality is just a red herring.

      We the people are entitled to freedom of thought through speech and freedom to publish our thoughts and distribute them (i.e., freedom of press). Limiting any part of those freedoms to some poorly defined ‘institutional media’ requiring recognition by the government is abhorrent to the natural rights of individuals.

      This is the same type of argumentation that is attempted to redefine the 2A as a collective right and not an individual right. It is just as ineffective when subjected to honest discourse.

      1. Stephen Lathrop
        February.19.2021 at 9:36 pm

        Chuck P., seems to me you are out to refute an argument other than mine. Go back and take another look at what I wrote. I’m not in favor of denying anyone any rights, providing they do things which make use of the rights.

        I am saying that the institutional press does news gathering things which solo-practitioner internet opinion guys rarely attempt, and can not do if they try. But I’m not disparaging those guys. Take away the institutional press credential, and the best investigative journalist in the world will also strike out trying to get stories from savvy, highly-placed confidential sources. Both would-be reporters will fail the same, for the same reason. Both will lack the institutional-connection clout the sources are looking for. That’s why courts need to protect institutional press news gathering as part and parcel of protecting the entire scope of press freedom.

        1. Absaroka
          February.19.2021 at 9:51 pm

          Your argument is “confidential sources will only talk to the institutional press if the law gives special privileges to the institutional press, so we should give those privileges *only* to the institutional press”.

          But the more democratic approach would be that the law should give those privileges to everyone.

          Also, you are completely skipping over how, if your view is adopted, one ought to decide whether Fred is or is not a member of the ‘institutional press’.

Please to post comments