Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: February 12, 1965
2/12/1965: Justice Brett Kavanaugh's birthday.
In 2014, Reason reported on the misbehavior of Rod Ponton, who has suddenly risen to internet stardom after being unable to turn off an adorable filter during an online legal case.
If over-the-top statements likening one's political opponents to Nazis are grounds for firing, Hollywood is in trouble.
The tweet was neither anti-Semitic nor "fake news."
Plus: New Mexico moves to legalize homemade food, the illogic of civil commitments for sex offenders, and more...
Sheila Jackson Lee's sweeping licensing and registration scheme suggests what Democrats would do if they didn't have to worry about the Second Amendment.