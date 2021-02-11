The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

The D.C. Circuit Will Tilt Even Further To The Left

Judge Tatel has announced that he will take senior status.

|

Judge David Tatel announced that he will take senior status from the D.C. Circuit. By my count, he became eligible for senior status in October 2008, at the tail-end of the Bush 43 administration. Now, one month into the Biden Administration, he has decided to assume senior status. For the foreseeable future, the D.C. Circuit will have a remarkable leftward tilt not seen since the 1960s. Let's break down the numbers.

There are currently only four active judges appointed by Republican Presidents: Henderson, Katsas, Rao, and Walker. And there are seven active judges appointed by Democratic presidents: Srinivasan, Rogers, Tatel, Garland, Millett, Pillard, and Wilkins.  During the height of the Bush 41 administration, before Judge Thomas went to the Supreme Court, the balance was also 7-4. R.B. Ginsburg, Edwards, Mikvah, and Wald were the only Democratic appointments.

Next, let's consider senior status positions. At present, Judge Edwards is the lone remaining Carter judge in senior status. There are four senior status judges appointed by Presidents Reagan and Bush 41: Silberman, Ginsburg, Sentelle, and Randolph. (During the Trump Administration, Judges Brown and Griffin retired outright, so there are no W. Bush senior status judges) Thus, there are 16 total judges who can be assigned to panels: 8 total Republican-appointed judges (4 active, 4 senior), and 8 total Democratic-appointed judges (7 active, 1 senior). Not all of the senior judges take the same load of cases, but the court is somewhat at equipoise now.

Soon enough, Judge Garland will (almost certainly) be replaced by Judge Brown Jackson. That swap will keep the balance at 7-4, without adding a new senior status judge. But Judge Tatel will join the ranks of senior status judges. Then, there will be a total of 17 total judges who can be assigned to panels, 9 Democratic-appointed, and 8 Republican-appointed. And, if the current exodus of Clinton nominees continues, whenJudge Rogers takes senior status, the breakdown will be 10-8.

In time, the Reagan and Bush 41 senior judges may decide to reduce their caseload further, or retire outright. And Judge Henderson may opt to take senior status. (She became eligible in 2009). Thus, the en banc court would tilt 8-3. Drawing a 2-R panel will become very, very difficult. My colleague Adam White, a historian of the D.C. Circuit, tells me that this shift would be the biggest imbalance since 1969, when there were only two Republican appointed judges: Burger and Danaher, both Eisenhower nominees.

For the foreseeable future, the second highest court in the land will have a significant leftward tilt. Judges Katsas, Rao, and Walker will be a lonely bunch. And, for what it's worth, Judge Walker will be eligible for senior status in 2047. Meanwhile, the highest court in the land will have a significant rightward tilt. The reversal rate will be high. The D.C. Circuit may yet become the new Ninth Circuit.

NEXT: Thursday Open Thread

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. DaivdBehar
    February.11.2021 at 11:24 pm

    I do not differentiate between Scalia and Ginsburg. They were both know nothing, Ivy indoctrinated, America hating bookworms. They were both biased in favor of government. They were both part of the rent seeking lawyer hierarchy. Wasn’t it Scalia who led the jihad against the mandatory sentencing guidelines? These had dropped all crimes and the murder of blacks by 40%. They also dropped lawyer employment, so they had to go. All lawyers are pro-criminal. The criminal generate lawyer jobs. The victims generate nothing for the lawyer profession, and may rot.

    When the arrests begin of the most toxic occupation in the nation, political affiliation will not matter much.

    1. DaivdBehar
      February.11.2021 at 11:40 pm

      From the other direction, Ginsburg supported abortion. Blacks are 12% of the population, but 40% of aborted babies. This racist feminist, Ginsburg, killed millions of black babies. These babies had hurt no one. She achieved a racial cleansing beyond the wildest genocidal imaginings of the most hate filled member of the Klan.

  2. Cal Cetín
    February.11.2021 at 11:28 pm

    “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.”

    /Chief Justice John Roberts

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/chief-justice-roberts-rebukes-trumps-obama-judge-complaint

  3. Jaypd
    February.11.2021 at 11:35 pm

    Why is “I’m a little bitch” a post on volokh now? Oh that’s right because we’re on reason and Eugene thinks this helps them keep clicks from trumpers. Making people stupider and more violent is ok with Eugene if he gets his clicks.

    1. DaivdBehar
      February.11.2021 at 11:43 pm

      Hi, Jay. Turn to MSNBC. Explain something to the class. Why are all Democrats really ugly? They are all facially challenged.

      The sole exception was my time at a Bernie rally in 2016. Several beautiful women saw me wilting in the summer sun. They offered me bottles of cold water. They refused payment.

Please to post comments