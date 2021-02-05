The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: February 5, 1793
2/5/1793: Chisholm v. Georgia argued.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
2/5/1793: Chisholm v. Georgia argued.
Plus: Trump's PAC windfall, the European Union's dairy protectionism, and more...
Plus: Texas sends out Amber Alert for Chucky doll, people are fleeing California and the Northeast, and more.
"We are prioritizing antiracist arts instruction in our work."
A state law eliminated qualified immunity as a defense for abusive officers.
Biden's recovery plan is a poorly targeted effort that would make the economy worse off in the long run.