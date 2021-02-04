We Can Cure COVID, and Control the Weather with Space Lasers!

From YNetNews:

Researchers at Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital on Thursday announced it has seen positive results in preliminary trials for a cure for COVID-19 … [test] on patients in moderate and serious condition …. Of the 30 patients that were given the drug, 29 showed a marked improvement within two days and were released from the hospital three to five days later. One patient also recovered but her recovery took a few days longer, the hospital said….

The Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem also reported on a possible cure. The hospital administered to 21 patients in critical condition who suffered from underlying conditions a drug called Allocetra. According to the doctors, 19 patients recovered within six days and were released from the hospital on average after eight days….