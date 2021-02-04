The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
We Can Cure COVID, and Control the Weather with Space Lasers!
Big, if true.
From YNetNews:
Researchers at Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital on Thursday announced it has seen positive results in preliminary trials for a cure for COVID-19 … [test] on patients in moderate and serious condition …. Of the 30 patients that were given the drug, 29 showed a marked improvement within two days and were released from the hospital three to five days later. One patient also recovered but her recovery took a few days longer, the hospital said….
The Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem also reported on a possible cure. The hospital administered to 21 patients in critical condition who suffered from underlying conditions a drug called Allocetra. According to the doctors, 19 patients recovered within six days and were released from the hospital on average after eight days….
For more on Jewish doctors, see here. For more on Jewish space lasers, see here. Thanks to InstaPundit for the pointer, and to Leonard Cohen.