Upcoming Virtual Speaking Engagements [Updated and Reposted]

While I hope that vaccination changes things over the next few months, for now only virtual speaking engagements are possible. Last semester, I gave virtual talks "at" a variety of institutions, in the United States and abroad, including Harvard, Yale, Cornell, the University of Virginia, Columbia, and others. If nothing else, I am much more comfortable speaking on Zoom and other similar systems than I was before!

Below is my list of online speaking for the spring semester.

Unless otherwise noted, they are open to the public, not just students and faculty at the relevant institution. All time are US eastern time (again, unless otherwise noted).

Many of these events are about my recent book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration and Political Freedom. But I am happy to talk about other issues within my expertise as well. The latest and most timely addition may be the second impeachment of Donald Trump (my writings on the subject were cited in the House Judiciary Committee impeachment report).

I will update this post regularly, with new speaking engagements, and additional information about existing ones.

January 29, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, University of California, San Diego, 10-12 AM Pacific time/1-3 PM eastern. "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom." More detailed description and registration information available here. My understanding is that this event is open only to paying UCSD Osher Institute participants.

February 4, 12-1:15 PM, Harvard Law School: "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom" (Sponsored by the Harvard Crimmigration Clinic). Free registration available here.

February 8, 12-1 PM, Committee for Justice: "Court-Packing, Term Limits, and Judicial Reform," panel on "Supreme Court Packing and Reforms: Proposals & Prospects." The other panelists are Prof. Joshua Braver (Univ. of Wisconsin Law School), and Tom Jipping (Heritage Foundation). Free registration available here.

February 9, 12:30-145 PM (approximate), Indiana University, McKinney School of Law: "The Second Impeachment of Donald Trump. Sponsored by the Indiana University Federalist Society.

February 11 and 18, 8-9 PM, Speakeasy: "How to Get Your Academic Book Published." This is a two-part series intended for academics, policy analysts and others who want to learn the nuts and bolts of how to write a book and get it published with an academic publisher. I will answer questions and give individualized advice to participants in the second half of each sessio. Sign-up information available here. There is a $40 fee for both talks combined.

February 23, Time TBA (but probably beginning around 11 AM or 12 PM US eastern time/6 or 7 PM Israel time), Israel Forum on Law and Liberty: ""Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom." I will post sign-up information when a link becomes available.

February 23, 3-4:30 PM, NYU Law School: "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom" (sponsored by the Classical Liberal Institute). With commentary by NYU law professors Richard Epstein (one of the world's leading experts on property rights and libertarian legal theory) and Rick Hills (leading federalism scholar). Free registration here.

March 4, 7:30-8:45 PM, CSI/CUNY: "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom" (sponsored by the Legal Studies Institute annual lecture series—rescheduled from 2020). Registration information and link TBA.