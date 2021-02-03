The Volokh Conspiracy

My New USA Today op ed on Biden's Impressively Far-Reaching Pro-Immigration Agenda

It goes far beyond merely reversing awful Trump policies, but does still have some drawbacks.

President Joe Biden.

 

This morning, USA Today published my new op ed on the Biden administration's impressively expansive pro-immigration agenda. Here's an excerpt:

The new Biden administration has the most expansive pro-immigration agenda of any president in decades. In the wake of Donald Trump — the most anti-immigrant president in modern times — it was inevitable that any Democratic successor would change course. But the scope of Biden's agenda goes well beyond merely reversing Trump's more egregious policies. If fully implemented, it would have enormous benefits for both potential migrants and current U.S. citizens.

It is especially notable that Biden is pursuing this agenda amidst the COVID pandemic. Historically, economic crises tend to promote nativism. The last year has been a rare exception, as public attitudes have continued to become more pro-immigration.

Biden's otherwise admirable policies do have two drawbacks: heavy reliance on executive actions, and his proposal for a $15 minimum wage that would shut many recent immigrants out of the labor market….

Some of Biden's initiatives terminate Trump policies, such as reversing the anti-Muslim "travel bans" forbidding entry by residents of many nations with large Muslim populations….

All told, Biden's agenda would expand legal immigration by up to hundreds of thousands of people per year, and enable many millions of undocumented migrants already here to "come out of the shadows" (as Barack Obama put it), and begin to live normal lives, fully integrated into our economy and society. These changes would transform the lives of vast numbers of migrants fleeing poverty and oppression….

The Biden policies would  provide major benefits to  American society. Bringing undocumented immigrants out of the shadows would increase their productivity and facilitate assimilation. Increasing employment visas and other migration would further expand immigrant contributions to America's economy. Immigrants contribute disproportionately by starting new businesses at higher rates than natives, and making major contributions to scientific and other innovation….

One key weakness of Biden's immigration agenda is the heavy — even if sometimes unavoidable – reliance on executive actions. What one president does with a "pen and phone" can often easily be reversed by the next, as Biden himself is doing with many Trump initiatives. Some of the new policies are susceptible to legal challenge. The 100-day moratorium on deportations has been temporarily blocked by a federal court, for example.

Sadly, Biden's laudable immigration initiatives could also be undercut by his proposal for a nationwide $15 minimum wage. If enacted, it would price millions of workers out of the job market by making it unprofitable for employers to hire them, and would have a disproportionate negative effect on recent immigrants. This would both reduce immigrant workers' ability to contribute to the economy and impede their assimilation and social mobility…. Hopefully, Congress will reject this idea.

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University, and author of Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom and Democracy and Political Ignorance: Why Smaller Government is Smarter.

  1. TwelveInchPianist
    February.3.2021 at 4:33 pm

    “…and enable many millions of undocumented migrants already here to “come out of the shadows””

    Freeing up the shadows for those who are not here yet?

    If it’s such a good plan, why does it only apply to people already here?

    Surely he wouldn’t want to set us up for the same problem in the future?

  2. Dr. Ed 2
    February.3.2021 at 4:36 pm

    “If fully implemented, it would have enormous benefits for both potential migrants and current U.S. citizens.”

    Right…..

    Ilya, it is said that those who fail to learn from history get to relive the mistakes of the past, and current US citizens do not want a horde of migrants coming in. And, Ilya, you might wish to look at what happened the last time there was such a horde — and what happened in response.

    Yes, Ilya, the Klu Klux Klan openly marching in Washington, DC and upwards of 25% of the males in some states being members. Operation Wetback and mass deportations. Etc.

    Ilya, this is not going to benefit US citizens — who WILL be pissed….

    1. AmosArch
      February.3.2021 at 5:09 pm

      The Dem party is essentially waging war on the preexisting electorate by using immigration to dilute the vote to their favor. Make no mistake this is the primary reason why they are open borders as demonstrated by the among other things the ‘proimmigrant’ Obama admin moving heaven and earth against a few german homeschooling families.

  3. Jimmy the Dane
    February.3.2021 at 4:39 pm

    Your “country” cares more about the people in it who violated the law of the land to come here then they care about you, its citizen. Just think about that before voting next election…

  4. nobody 2
    February.3.2021 at 4:54 pm

    When the second sentence of the excerpt beings with “In the wake of Donald Trump — the most anti-immigrant president in modern times…”, I have to wonder whether the author has no idea what he’s talking about, or if he’s lying. Or perhaps we’re supposed to think that “modern times” means “since 2017, pretend Obama didn’t exist.”

  5. Don Nico
    February.3.2021 at 4:57 pm

    Guys,
    It all has to do with locking in the Latino vote. Who cares if a $15 minimum wage hurts many residents and new immigrants.

    1. Sarcastr0
      February.3.2021 at 5:14 pm

      There’s some of that, that’s hardly *all* it has to do with. Sometimes people are actually idealists – even politicians!

      Especially given polling of Latinos on the issue lately, the cynical view may be put to the test shortly.

  6. AmosArch
    February.3.2021 at 5:03 pm

    Can’t think of anything more important in the midst of a pandemic and economic crisis than letting in a ton more people!

    lol is this really what passes for a top mind these days?

  7. Cal Cetín
    February.3.2021 at 5:13 pm

    I’d like to know whether this open-borders policy will continue once the Democrats are satisfied that they have imported enough voters to keep them securely in power, and no longer need more immigrants.

    Then we’ll probably see editorials in the NY Times about how it’s time to reconsider immigration.

    1. Sarcastr0
      February.3.2021 at 5:14 pm

      You do know that Dems aren’t open borders, right?

      Prof. Somin is, but he’s hardly a Dem.

      1. Cal Cetín
        February.3.2021 at 5:25 pm

        Open to potential Democrats.

        But once the whole country is Democratic, we’ll be instructed that immigration restriction is OK and isn’t fascist after all.

      2. Brett Bellmore
        February.3.2021 at 5:26 pm

        He’s hardly pretending to be anything else at this point.

        The only reason Democrats aren’t in favor of legally open borders is that they find illegal immigrants preferable to the legal sort.

        Kind of like the slaves that they used to use to swell their representation in Congress: They count for apportionment, but can’t vote. Only no pesky 3/5ths clause, illegals count as much as any citizen. And they’re much more tractable employees than legal immigrants, who don’t have as much to fear from a call to ICE, and are entitled to labor law enforcement.

        Open borders would not be nearly as useful as nominally closed borders left undefended.

  8. Brett Bellmore
    February.3.2021 at 5:16 pm

    “One key weakness of Biden’s immigration agenda is the heavy — even if sometimes unavoidable – reliance on executive actions. ”

    Sure, just an unavoidable weakness. Not, you know, a consequence of the actions’ fundamental democratic and legal illegitimacy, representing as they are a determination to circumvent laws that can’t be repealed because they’re popular.

    Screw democracy, and the rule of law. Nothing really matters but the imperative of replacing the current electorate with one less libertarian, in the name of liberty.

Please to post comments