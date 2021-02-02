The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: February 2, 1790
2/2/1790: Justice William Cushing takes oath.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
2/2/1790: Justice William Cushing takes oath.
Biden has also moved quickly to remove some oversight that limited the growth of the regulatory state.
If the refusal of lawmakers to enact a president's policies is justification for unilateral executive action, then a slide toward elective monarchy is inevitable.
The State Bar of Georgia is demanding that the pro-Trump lawyer undergo a mental health evaluation.
Plus: Trump's PAC windfall, the European Union's dairy protectionism, and more...
Government will happily suppress misinformation in favor of misinformation of its own.