The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Free Speech

First Batch of Facebook Oversight Board Decisions Has Been Released

|

There are five, and you can read English-language summaries linked to from this page. Four of the five decisions reverse Facebook's decisions to remove content, and thus take a relatively speech-protective provision, though (unsurprisingly) not always as speech-protective a position as U.S. First Amendment law would apply to governmental restrictions on speech. The one decision that the panel upheld had to do with the use of an ethnic slur against Azerbaijanis in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict:

The post used the term "тазики" ("taziks") to describe Azerbaijanis. While this can be translated literally from Russian as "wash bowl," it can also be understood as wordplay on the Russian word "азики" ("aziks"), a derogatory term for Azerbaijanis which features on Facebook's internal list of slur terms. Independent linguistic analysis commissioned on behalf of the Board confirms Facebook's understanding of "тазики" as a dehumanizing slur attacking national origin.

It's possible that the nipple decision, by the way, would be actually more protective than First Amendment law would be as to governmental restrictions on speech on some kinds of government property. First Amendment law allows reasonable, viewpoint-neutral restrictions in such government-as-proprietor situations (as opposed to general bans on speech even on private property, with the private property owner's permission, imposed by the government as sovereign). A categorical ban on depictions of the female nipple in a limited public forum would likely be upheld under such a standard.

NEXT: Legislator Free to Block Users from Her Campaign-Focused Twitter Account

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Longtobefree
    January.28.2021 at 11:08 am

    “A categorical ban on depictions of the female nipple in a limited public forum would likely be upheld under such a standard.”

    I thought there no longer can be a distinction between “male” and “female”, even in regard to “nipple”.

  2. Dr. Ed 2
    January.28.2021 at 11:16 am

    What irritated me the most about Farcebook was that they presumed you knew that what you wrote was banned.
    For example, I’d never even heard that “Tranny Bathrooms”, short for “Transexual Bathrooms” (3 syllables instead of 6 syllables) was verboten.

    They put me into Farcebook “Jail”, I eliminated my account, and boycott merchants who attempt to direct me to their Farcebook presence.

    Now government entities is a different story.

    But my take on this is that Farcebook has become so powerful that its court system will soon supersede the US court system. And you people worried about a coup coming from Donald Trump?

  3. Cal Cetín
    January.28.2021 at 11:19 am

    I think the Oversight Board is on its best behavior here.

    They took some cases of ridiculous censorship and not only overruled them but suggested Facebook make its policies more speech-friendly.

    No, you can’t ban a Trump-is-a-Nazi post by claiming the post is pro-Nazi.

    No, you can’t ban a breast-cancer-awareness post by invoking rules about nudity.

    You can’t even ban a Myanmar post criticizing Muslims.

    Much reference to international human-rights standards (though Facebook is a private platform, right?).

    They probably chose these cases to put a smiley face on Facebook policies and reassure the public that in future Facebook will be much more reasonable and allow a lot more free speech (though not unlimited speech).

    So…no problem, right?

Please to post comments