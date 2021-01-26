The Volokh Conspiracy

The First National Injunction Against the Biden Administration

Texas v. United States all over again

That did not take long. Today the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas issued the first national injunction against the Biden administration. The order, to be precise a national TRO, prohibits the administration from enforcing and implementing its "100-Day Pause on Removals."

The rationales given for the nationwide scope are a mix of (1) circuit precedent (correct); (2) immigration needs uniformity (a bad argument but widespread, and previously invoked by both the 5th and 9th Circuits); (3) concern about interference with Congress's "integrated scheme of regulation" (the sort of concern that would make national injunctions a default remedy in challenges to federal policy); (4) a footnote invoking case law on the APA (a point supported by lower court precedent, though wrong as a reading of the APA, as John Harrison has shown); and (5) a concern that without a national injunction Texas would be affected by the movement of immigrants within the United States (a point that is a reminder of how close the connection is between overly aggressive remedies and overly aggressive theories of state standing–Massachusetts v. Mellon and Frothingham v. Mellon may stand or fall together).

The court is open to narrowing the injunction after further briefing.

There are two takeaways. The first is that the national injunction has now just jumped the partisan divide, and it will begin to be used as a tool of conservative litigants and red-state attorneys general to challenge the Biden administration. No surprise. But the national injunction remains every bit as much a malformation of the law of remedies and the law of equity–and a striking departure from the dispute-resolution vision of the federal judicial role in cases like Frothingham. (And, just as before, the national injunction is consistent with a quite different vision of the federal judicial role, one that emphasizes the declaration of law and takes literally the "striking down" of statutes, regulations, etc.)

The second takeaway is that the national injunction has become entrenched in circuit precedent in some circuits, which increases the need for the Supreme Court (or Congress) to act. Here's to hoping that 2021 is the year the Supreme Court inters the national injunction.

Samuel Bray is a Professor of Law at the University of Notre Dame Law School.

  1. WillDD
    January.26.2021 at 4:04 pm

    Agree on the need for the Supreme Court to address this issue, but, in the meantime, what’s good for the goose, ….

  2. Martinned
    January.26.2021 at 4:16 pm

    Somehow this one hurts my head more than the Trump equivalent, because it’s not really an injunction that stops the government from doing something, but rather one that requires it to do something. (Specifically, kick people out of the country.)

  3. Ben_
    January.26.2021 at 4:18 pm

    Biden basically repudiates his oath of office to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed” and unconstitutionally usurps congressional lawmaking. He did it in record time too.

    Leftists don’t care, of course, because they have no regard for the constitution or for anything else besides power and their progressive religion. They sometimes pretend they do, but where is their criticism of Biden then? Nowhere.

    Open borders advocates who pretend they aren’t unprincipled leftists also won’t be complaining about faithlessly ignoring laws.

  4. David Nieporent
    January.26.2021 at 4:24 pm

    I don’t understand (yes, I could probably read the opinion, but I’m feeling lazy) this injunction. The court can’t order Biden to arrest and deport people.

  5. Sidney r finkel
    January.26.2021 at 4:24 pm

    Gosh, Southern District of Texas, who could have guessed that jurisdiction.

    I am now waiting for all of those great conservatives who were furious at the court in the Flynn case for daring to question the prosecutorial discretion of the government, which they said was absolute and not to be questioned. Surely they will leap to condemn this ruling as interfering with an unquestionable right of the executive branch. They will condemn this ruling in the strongest possible terms.

    Oh wait. That would require consistency and intellectual honesty on the part of those individuals. Their principles are only part time, when they need to change them they just do so, no questions asked or allowed.

  6. loki13
    January.26.2021 at 4:26 pm

    This one seems particularly problematic, in that:

    1. You have a secret agreement that is likely uneforceable; and

    2. entered into by an official who likely did have the authority to enter into it; and

    3. for the express purpose of deliberately sabotaging the immigration policy of the next administration in a collusive agreement with a state (that is likely, again, unenforceable); and

    4. the injunction is not arguably not prohibitive (preventing the government from continuing to do something) but mandatory (forcing the government to do something it does not want to do); and

    5. the equities of the situation would result in people being forced out, whereas, at most, a narrow order to preserve a status quo between the two extremes (a pause allowed, but neither removal nor release until further briefing) would be favored.

    Now, all of that said, the judge made it clear that he was not relying on the Agreement, but on the APA. The Court did demand expedited briefing and/or expedited discovery. I have seen much worse, but I do not agree with this.

