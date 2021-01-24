The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: January 24, 1968
1/24/1968: United States v. O'Brien argued.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
1/24/1968: United States v. O'Brien argued.
At a time when legacy publications are increasingly seen as playing for one political "team" or the other, this type of editorial decision will not do anything to fix that perception.
The new president availed himself of Seila Law v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
The Niskanen Center fired a senior staffer for tweeting an offensive joke about Mike Pence, and hypocrisies abound.
The lawsuit from three Orange County preservation groups argues that supposedly historic buildings should be afforded the same environmental protections as "air, water, and forests."
"She was charged with violating the Reopening Ontario Act."