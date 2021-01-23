My New Article on "Freedom Through Foot Voting"

My new article, "Freedom Through Foot Voting" (forthcoming in the British public policy journal Economic Affairs), is now available for free download on SSRN. It builds on and expands some of the ideas developed in my recent book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom. Among other things, the article applies my framework for dealing with potential downsides of freedom of movement to the case of the Covid-19 pandemic, and other similar situations. My book, of course, was finished just before the pandemic began, so I was not able to address that issue there.

Here is the abstract: