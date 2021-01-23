The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Impeachment

Contra Alan Dershowitz on Late Impeachments

On the validity of an impeachment trial for a former president.

|

Alan Dershowitz recently published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal arguing that the Senate did not have the constitutional authority to hold an impeachment trial for a former president. Today, I published a brief op-ed arguing the contrary position in the same venue.

From the piece:

Why would former officers be included within the impeachment power? Impeachment trials had long served as a vehicle for exposing and formally condemning official wrongdoing, or for a former officeholder to clear his name. Disqualification from future office was also an important penalty. A former Vermont lawmaker was impeached and disqualified from future state office for leading one of the tax rebellions that spurred the drafting of the U.S. Constitution. The American founders understood the history of demagogues and dictators corrupting republics and the need to exclude them from future office. As one delegate to a state ratifying convention put it, men who held public office should be "within the reach of responsibility" so that "they cannot forget that their political existence depends upon their good behavior."

Read the whole thing here (behind a paywall).

NEXT: My New Article on "Freedom Through Foot Voting"

Keith E. Whittington is William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Darth Chocolate
    January.23.2021 at 5:25 pm

    What happens if Trump says: “Get stuffed. I am no longer President, I am a private citizen. I cannot be impeached.”?

    1. Brett Bellmore
      January.23.2021 at 5:36 pm

      He’d be right: He can no longer be impeached. Dershowitz is right about that. Whittington’s example only proves it can be done under Vermont’s constitution, not the federal Constitution.

      The question at this point is whether he can be tried, since he has already been “impeached”. And there’s not really any basis for denying that he can be, since the only qualification for the trial is that one have been impeached, and the House did that before Trump’s term was over.

      But he’s now safe from a third impeachment.

    2. Voize of Reazon
      January.23.2021 at 5:39 pm

      Darth, what difference would that make? Congress doesn’t need his permission.

  2. ragebot
    January.23.2021 at 5:35 pm

    More and more it looks like the dems are engaging in mental masturbation with the silly impeachment process.

    Too many pubs have already said it is a waste of time since there are simply not 17 pubs who will vote to convict.

    Pelosi has already delayed sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate more time than I can remember and it is even money it will be delayed again.

    At some point it is time to say ‘either shit or get off the pot’.

  3. Ben_
    January.23.2021 at 5:49 pm

    At least we don’t have to pretend that you guys aren’t hostile to Americans any more.

  4. DaivdBehar
    January.23.2021 at 5:49 pm

    Deep State does not want to face his celebrity and charisma in 2024. This is another pretextual impeachment. The 2020 impeachment sought to reverse the election and my vote of 2016. This impeachment seeks to do the same for 2024.

    I have patience. When people tire of the antics of the Deep State lawyer scum bag, I have the remedies.

  5. eyeroller
    January.23.2021 at 5:50 pm

    Can they impeach a regular old citizen who never held office, and disqualify that person from holding office in the future?

    Maybe…

  6. Cal Cetín
    January.23.2021 at 5:51 pm

    “Read the whole thing here (behind a paywall).”

    No thank you.

    As for the Belknap case, I’d say the result shows the truth is actually found in the middle.

    The Senate affirmed it had jurisdiction over Belknap, but not by a 2/3 vote. There were enough Senators who denied jurisdiction to get him acquitted (only a few Senators said Belknap was innocent – the evidence of his corruption was fairly powerful).

    Oh, and there is another precedent – a fellow named Richard Nixon who resigned the Presidency before the House had an impeachment vote – he expected, based on the Judiciary Committee recommendation, that he would have been impeached if he’d stayed in office. The proceedings were dropped.

    For the Senate to have jurisdiction, I’d say the impeached person needs to be in office at the time the House votes impeachment. After that the Senate must try the case, and it would be unreasonable to say if the person quits just before the vote on guilt, the Senate has to drop the whole thing. Defendants would be able, by resigning, to evade disqualification from future office.

    So the Senate can try Trump, but hopefully they don’t want to set a bad precedent about Sec. 3 of the 14th Amendment – kicking officials and ex-officials out of public life every time they give a rabble-rousing speech which is followed by a riot…well, that would certainly purge us of many politicians. If the standards are applied impartially, which I suspect they won’t be. Best to avoid the problem by leaving the punishment of rabble-rousers to the voters.

  7. ThomasReeves
    January.23.2021 at 5:52 pm

    What happens if the Chief Justice refuses to participate? Can the trial even happen?

    Should the Chief Justice be impeached, tried, convicted, and removed if he fails to preside over the trial?

Please to post comments