Looking for public interest legal work with a free-market, anti-class-action-abuse bent? The Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute may be the place for you. HLLI recently posted this job announcement that I thought might be of interest to some VC readers (and not only because we are mentioned in the announcement).

It reads, in part:

Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute is hiring an attorney! And it's a dream job for the sort of lawyer for whom this is a dream job.

Maybe you've billed 250 hours this month on exceedingly silly discovery disputes and depositions, all for an ungrateful scaredy-cat client who's just going to settle before any interesting legal issues can be resolved, and you're wondering how you might ever get into court for something meaningful. Maybe Fed Jur was your favorite class and you recently aggravated a partner or judge by pointing out a jurisdictional defect in a year-old case. Maybe you're a new parent, and really wish there was a job out there that gave you the flexibility to pick your hours, work from home, and still do interesting work with real responsibility. Or you just want more free time to write that law-review article (novel? screenplay?) before you transition into academia.

Maybe you got into law so you could make a difference, miss the law-school classes and Fed Soc panels and your clerkship where you thought about issues from first principles, and are frustrated being required to write briefs with kitchen-sink arguments that you know are tendentious, and would rather be trying to get the law right.

You know the difference between review for abuse of discretion and de novo review. You read Bryan Garner and the Volokh Conspiracy; you hate rent-seeking and love the free market; you know the difference between 24-point leading and MS-Word double-spacing. You read judicial opinions for fun. You're not afraid to be in a courtroom where neither side wants to see you. You can do your own ECF filing, understand the PACER radio buttons, and draft the occasional discovery request without someone sitting on your shoulder. You're itching to be thrown in the deep end. You hate cy pres and rent-seeking. You noticed that this paragraph says "rent-seeking" twice and would've edited it.