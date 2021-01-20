The Volokh Conspiracy

Impeachment

Presidential Free Speech and the Congressional Impeachment Power

The First Amendment should not be a viable defense in an impeachment trial

There has been an active debate on the pages of the Volokh Conspiracy over whether the First Amendment should be understood to give President Trump any shelter from the article of impeachment adopted by the House of Representatives in the aftermath of the storming of the Capitol. Josh Blackman and Seth Barrett Tillman have offered the president some solace. Ilya Somin and Jonathan Adler have not.

I find this issue particularly intriguing both because I am intrigued by most things related to the impeachment power and because this was actually my entry point into thinking about impeachments. I began studying impeachments while working on my dissertation and was drawn to the impeachments of Justice Samuel Chase and President Andrew Johnson. Both of those impeachments involved questions regarding the speech of high government officials and the extent to which they could be held accountable by Congress through the impeachment power for such speech. More recently, I have also become quite interested in free speech issues in American society more generally.

Over at Lawfare, I weigh in with my own contribution on the side of Somin and Adler. Laying aside the question of whether Trump is guilty of the criminal offense of incitement (I'm inclined to agree with those who argue that he is not), constitutionally protected speech is not beyond the scope of what might be a high crime and misdemeanor in a court of impeachment. This is, I believe, consistent with the history and purpose of the impeachment power and with an appropriate reading of the meaning of high crimes and misdemeanors. To allow read the First Amendment as shrinking the scope of the impeachment power would be undermine our ability to identify and defend important constitutional and political norms over time. As always, the impeachment power can be abused, and Congress should be criticized if it is abused and members of the House and the Senate should not vote to facilitate such abuse. But the mere fact that an article of impeachment might involve lawful speech is not determinative of abuse.

From the article:

There is only one impeachment power and one standard for impeachment. That standard for impeachable offenses applies equally to all the government officials subject to it, whether judges, executive branch officers or presidents. It is best to be careful not to deform the scope of the impeachment power by bending it to account for the specific behavior of a particular individual. Of course, judges and presidents have different job responsibilities and adhere to different standards of behavior, and the House and the Senate have traditionally recognized that distinction by following the principle that impeachable offenses involve "charges of misconduct incompatible with the official position of the office holder." If a judge acted like a president, she could and should be impeached. But if a president has a First Amendment defense against impeachment charges, then there is no reason to think that other officers cannot take advantage of the same argument. The relevant question in an impeachment should never be whether the actions under scrutiny are constitutionally protected by the First Amendment but whether they are high crimes and misdemeanors when committed by this individual holding this office in this context.

Imagine that a sitting federal judge told flagrant public lies about the fairness and outcome of a federal election or made false statements that could foreseeably lead to mob violence. Is there any doubt that such a judge could be impeached and removed from office? It would not matter if a judge made such pronouncements from the bench or on social media or at a lectern. Those statements would be grossly incompatible with the judge's office. Imagine, for example, a sitting federal judge who said in a television interview that the Republican Party is a seditious conspiracy and deserves to be wiped out and its members jailed or shot. There is no doubt that such a judge could no longer be trusted to faithfully perform his duties in the public trust. Imagine a sitting judge accompanying the incumbent president on the campaign trail and delivering speeches urging voters to reelect the president and to vote against all the members of the opposition party. Such a judge would be subject to impeachment and removal. The fact that such speech is protected by the First Amendment would be no defense. Such actions are impeachable, and the Senate could appropriately conclude that such a judge deserved condemnation and conviction and removal in an impeachment trial.

Read the whole thing here.

Keith E. Whittington is William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University.

  1. Longtobefree
    January.20.2021 at 8:05 am

    Clearly there is no defense against impeachment.
    All it takes is a vote in the house. No defense allowed.
    The senate trial, on the other hand – – – –

    1. ah....Clem
      January.20.2021 at 8:41 am

      This is really very simple. If you say stupid stuff in public the government (with a few exceptions) can’t imprison or fine you for it.

      However, may lose your job because of it. And this is true whether you work for the government or for private enterprise.
      ,
      Anyone in the government, from cabinet secretaries on down, are subject to removal for saying stupid stuff. Elected representatives too, although the mechanism is different. Why should the president have royalty-like exemptions for bad behavior? He’s just a guy doing a job, like every other working person, not some kind of deity for whom the laws don’t apply.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        January.20.2021 at 8:55 am

        The astounding hypocrisy here is that all four House members who had voted in 2017 to challenge Trump’s EC votes voted to impeach him for asking House members to challenge Biden’s!

        The idea that the Democrats consider challenging EC votes to be beyond the pale is absurd. They did it in 2001, 2005, and 2017, and no talk about even censuring those members.

        1. bernard11
          January.20.2021 at 9:00 am

          The astounding idiocy here is equating symbolic votes in the House with a 2-month campaign of lies, incitement, and attempts to intimidate state officials, and even the VP, into overturning the results of the election, with the consequences we saw on the 6th.

          1. Brett Bellmore
            January.20.2021 at 9:11 am

            Oh, right, your doomed efforts are symbolic, Trump’s doomed efforts are real.

    2. Dr. Ed 2
      January.20.2021 at 9:10 am

      I disagree — an Amendment to the Constitution amends it. Amends all of it.

  2. Armchair Lawyer
    January.20.2021 at 8:09 am

    “Imagine that a sitting US Congressperson told flagrant public lies about the fairness and outcome of a federal election or made false statements that could foreseeably lead to mob violence.”

    Imagine the following situation in the capital.

    “Soon they had descended on the building, banging on the doors and windows, chanting, ‘Let us in! Let us in!’ ­The small contingent of capitol police was quickly overwhelmed. Protesters ripped the hinges of an antique oak door at the State Street entrance and streamed inside. Mike watched in disbelief as the window to Democratic Representative Cory Mason’s office opened right in front of him and protesters began crawling into the building. Once inside, they began unlocking doors and bathroom windows until a sea of thousands had flooded the capitol.”

    The police retreated in the face of the horde, giving up the first floor, then the second. “The protesters ran amok, chanting ‘­This is our house!’ and ‘This is what democracy looks like!’ ” we wrote. “And they then began searching for the Republican senators who had dared to defy the will of the unions.” As the crowd scoured the building looking for the offending legislators, police sneaked them out through an underground tunnel to a government building across the street. But a Democratic representative posted on social media that the Republican senators were escaping through the tunnels, so when the senators came up into the lobby, the mob was there waiting for them

    “The tall windows that framed the lobby were plastered with people yelling and banging on the glass,” we wrote. “They were trapped. ­The senators hid under a stairwell, out of view, while the police ordered a city bus to pull up in front of the building. Officers then formed a human wall on the sidewalk, parting the sea of protesters and creating a pathway for the senators to reach the bus.” ­Once the senators were on board, “the mob on the street began punching the windows and shaking the vehicle. … The police told the senators and staff inside to keep their heads down in case a window shattered.””

    That was 2011. Nancy Pelosi’s response? “An impressive show of Democracy in Action”.

    Now consider if she should be removed from office for her support of Mob Violence.

    1. Martinned
      January.20.2021 at 8:12 am

      Given that members of Congress can only be removed by their voters in elections, I guess you’d have to ask Pelosi’s constituents that.

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        January.20.2021 at 8:14 am

        Incorrect. Congress has the power to expel its own members.

    2. Stephen Lathrop
      January.20.2021 at 9:07 am

      Armchair, I can see why you might suppose the situations were comparable. Not sure that explanation includes the situations actually being comparable.

      Need to know more about the death toll in Wisconsin, more about Pelosi’s prior efforts to raise and encourage the mob to violence, and more about the election which I presume the mob was there to overturn.

      By the way, who is Mike? And who is this, “we,” who wrote.

  3. Armchair Lawyer
    January.20.2021 at 8:35 am

    Let’s add on here.

    Let’s imagine that Joe Biden called the 2016 election of President Trump into question by calling him an “illegitimate” president, which called into question the fairness and outcome of the 2016 election.

    Would that be an impeachable offense? According to Keith, that very well may be. If calling an election into doubt is impeachable for Trump, shouldn’t it be impeachable for Biden too?

  4. DaivdBehar
    January.20.2021 at 8:41 am

    This post is just lawyer feelings andbias for the Deep State. Behind it is a tactic to avoid facing Trump in 2024, with his unique celebrity and charisma. After the agonies Biden will inflict, Trump will be a shoo in. Republicans should imitate all those California cheating techniques. At 3 AM, backup the trucks, with millions of freshly printed, unfolded ballots with just the presidential vote checked off. Let it be a battle of the printers.

  5. Stephen Lathrop
    January.20.2021 at 8:43 am

    More Keith Whittington, please.

    That said, there is this:

    When drafting the Bill of Rights, James Madison took care to include only provisions that he thought were compatible with the existing body of the Constitution drafted in 1787. The adoption of the First Amendment, from Madison’s perspective, would reaffirm what was already true about the Constitution, not carve out new exceptions to it. It is inconceivable that Madison would have thought that his proposed affirmation that the freedom of speech may not be abridged by the new federal government meant that an exception was being carved out of the power of Congress to impeach and remove officers for high crimes and misdemeanors.

    That bit about Madison taking care to leave the existing Constitution unmodified is something I did not know, and seems potentially consequential. I would very much like to see more from Whittington, explaining on what historical sources he relies for that conclusion.

    Also, there is that always-historically-suspect, “would have,” construction, which shows up so often when non-historians set out to read present-minded stuff back into the past. Not saying Whittington is doing that. He writes like someone who knows something about the methods of history. I just want to see his insight into Madison and the Bill of Rights nailed down, so I can use it myself. Where Whittington says, “It is inconceivable . . . ,” I become mindful that no, it isn’t—at least not among the commenters on this blog.

    Just a bit more historical support, please, Professor Whittington.

  6. Brett Bellmore
    January.20.2021 at 8:46 am

    I absolutely agree. Freedom of speech might be a moral defense, it isn’t a legal defense. There IS no legal defense, as a practical matter you can impeach over literally anything.

    Factual innocence of the charges isn’t particularly a defense, either. His only real defense is the political reality that voting for conviction is political suicide for most Republican Senators.

    I wonder if he can call as a witness Democratic House members who’d challenged the electoral votes of Republican Presidents in previous elections? And maybe Barbara Boxer, as well?

  7. Armchair Lawyer
    January.20.2021 at 9:03 am

    So, Mr. Whittington, what is the real point of all this in regards to impeachment.

    1. Congress CAN impeach a person for any reason it wants.

    2. But Congress SHOULD apply an equal standard to its impeachments. If it is willing to impeach one person for a reason, it should be equally willing to impeach a different person for the same reason.

    3. The best way (IMO) to enforce this equality is to limit impeachments to things that actually violate the criminal code. You could in theory expand it. But I find it unlikely that Congress would use equality in enforcement for items that didn’t actually break the law. See the Pelosi example above.

    4. IF you have inequality in impeachment causes. IE, if Congress is willing to impeach one person for a reason, but not a different person for the same reason…then impeachment just becomes a political tool, not one of equal enforcement.

    5. If impeachment is just a political tool, you should expect it to be voted on as such, and treated as such. Impeachment as a purely political tool is bad idea in the long term, as it removes the ability for cohesion in needing to impeach people who actually deserve it. But it’s the logical end conclusion. And the logical end conclusion for the actions Mr Whittington suggests.

  8. ReaderY
    January.20.2021 at 9:06 am

    Again, my position is that the First Amendment applies. It would have been a total violation of theircoathsbof office if Congress had impeached Truman for insulting it by calling it a “Do Nothing Congress.” High crimes and misfemeanors imply criminality. That which the constitution prohibits making a crime can be neither a high crime nor a misdemeanor.

    However, Trump’s conduct is not protected by the First Amendment. Trump’s speech was very arguably “directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action,” the Brandenburg v. Ohio standard. And because a President, unlike an ordinary citizen, has a duty to preserve the peace and protect the Capitol, it is sufficient to establish that a President acted recklessly rather than intentionally. And given the President’s responsibility for security at the Capitol, there may well be evidence of intent.

Please to post comments