Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: January 20, 1953
1/20/1953: President Eisenhower is the first President to take the inaugural oath on January 20, following the ratification of the 20th Amendment. He would make five appointments to the Supreme Court: Chief Justice Earl Warren, and Justices John Marshall Harlan I, William J. Brennan, Charles Evans Whittaker, and Potter Stewart.