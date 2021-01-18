Poetry Monday!: "Evolution" by Langdon Smith

Here's "Evolution" (a. 1906), the only known poem by American author and journalist Langdon Smith (1858-1908):

When you were a tadpole and I was a fish

In the Paleozoic time,

And side by side on the ebbing tide

We sprawled through the ooze and slime,

Or skittered with many a caudal flip

Through the depths of the Cambrian fen,

My heart was rife with the joy of life,

For I loved you even then…

Here's a link to the illustrated and annotated version published posthumously in 1909.

