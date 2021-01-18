Media Appearances, Public Speaking, and Commentary from 2020

Every year, I aim to post my list of accomplishes around the New Year. This year has been quite busy. Here is the belated list.

In 2020, despite the pandemic, my productivity remained at roughly the same level. I published seven law review articles, with one slated to publish in 2021. A few more are in the hopper. I had 290 media hits. And all of the TV appearances were filmed in my home office. That number is higher than 2019 (224), but still lower than 2017 (461) and 2018 (389). To date, the weeks following Trump's inauguration in January 2017 were my busiest time, by far. At the time, none of us knew how to handle this new torrent of a news cycle. Over time, we managed to deal. I am looking forward to (hopefully) a quieter four years.

I also wrote 12 commentaries, including a New York Time op-ed about the impeachment, which was widely read. It is probably the most influential piece I have ever written.

Between January and March, I spoke at 20 events outside of Houston. After March that number dropped to zero. But I managed to speak at about 2 dozen more events by Zoom. I am still impressed how quickly our society adapted to virtual meetings. Such an avulsive change would have been unthinkable a year ago.

I've pasted the list after the jump.

