The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Executive Power

Can President Trump Pardon Himself?

The Constitution's words, history, and structure suggest the best answer is no. He can't plead, "I beg my pardon."

|

Article II of the Constitution gives the president "Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment." Donald Trump believes he has the power to pardon himself for whatever federal crimes he may have committed as president.

The presidential self-pardon has never been judicially tested. No president has issued a self-pardon, although there was serious consideration of it in the cases of Presidents Richard Nixon (for the Watergate scandal), George H.W. Bush (for the Iran-contra scandal), and Bill Clinton (for the Whitewater scandal). Neither has any president been criminally prosecuted.

In today's Washington Post, I argue the Constitution does not give him the power to pardon himself. Although he has claimed such a power, and soon may purport to exercise it, the constitutional basis for it would be weak. Here's some of the argument:

The "power to grant … pardons" is a legal term of art that, in its historical context, should not include self-pardon. The notion grants the president something akin to a monarchical power, a governmental form against which the very founding of the United States was a rebellion.

The concept of the self-pardon also violates other foundational principles of the laws on which the country is based. Justice Chase wrote in Calder v. Bull (1798), "[Regarding] a law that makes a man a Judge in his own cause … [i]t is against all reason and justice, for a people to entrust a Legislature with SUCH powers; and, therefore, it cannot be presumed that they have done it." In Federalist No. 10, James Madison contended, "No man is allowed to be a judge in his own cause, because his interest would certainly bias his judgment, and, not improbably, corrupt his integrity." On this basis, the Office of Legal Counsel concluded in 1974 that the president cannot pardon himself.

Self-pardons are a particularly noxious form of self-dealing that undermine the rule of law itself. As Chief Justice John Marshall wrote in Marbury v. Madison (1803), the Constitution makes the United States "a government of laws, and not of men." Not even a president is above the law.

These principles would apply to any attempted presidential self-pardon.

But there is a further reason to doubt the self-pardon authority in Trump's case:

Pardons cannot be granted "in Cases of Impeachment." The dominant interpretation of this Impeachment Exception Clause is that it only prohibits a president from obstructing the impeachment process or shielding an impeached official from the consequences of a Senate conviction (e.g., removal from office and disqualification). . . .

Whatever the president's power to shield other impeached officials from criminal prosecution, the best reading of the Impeachment Exception Clause is that he should not be allowed to pardon himself. Here's why: The president is sui generis in our constitutional system. He is entrusted with mighty powers and unique obligations. The president "shall 'take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed." (Art. II, Sec 3) Yet impeachment calls into serious question his ability to do so.

While the executive pardon power is broad, the Impeachment Exception Clause could be understood in a correspondingly broad way to provide a check on the president's license to escape the consequences of his own lawlessness. This textual limitation on the pardon power could be interpreted as consistent with the Constitution's structure, because it would reinforce the separation of powers among the three coequal branches. It would prevent the president from avoiding a Senate trial and future ramifications in legal proceedings overseen by the judiciary.

Trump's conduct involves a "Case of Impeachment" (regardless of whether he is convicted by the Senate), and thus it would be excepted from the executive pardon power.

It seems unlikely this issue will be addressed in a federal court. Trump may decide, for strategic or other reasons, not to pardon himself. Whether he does or not, the Justice Department may decide, for legal or prudential reasons, not to pursue prosecution. And if Trump is prosecuted, he has possible defenses other than the self-pardon.

But if our Constitution and legal traditions are followed, he should not be allowed to plead, "I beg my pardon."

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: January 17, 1973 and January 17, 1996

Dale Carpenter is the Judge William Hawley Atwell Chair of Constitutional Law at the SMU Dedman School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. captcrisis
    January.17.2021 at 2:34 pm

    There was no serious consideration of a self-pardon by Clinton in the Whitewater “scandal”. It was not a scandal and he was never in legal jeopardy. Let’s cut out this “bothsiderism”.

    1. Kazinski
      January.17.2021 at 3:01 pm

      That is just absolute bullshit and you should know it.

      Both David Hale and Jim MacDougall testified that Clinton conspired with them to get a 300,000 illegal SBA loan that benefitted Clinton. Both went to jail over that loan.

      Susan MacDougall went to jail rather than testify against Bill Clinton and confirm he was fully aware it was illegal and would benefit him.

      To say he was never in legal jeopardy over that loan is unmitigated bullshit.

  2. Ben_
    January.17.2021 at 2:35 pm

    No federal crime was committed. Will the left succeed in making politics a crime regardless of the law? They’re trying really hard.

  3. Calliope
    January.17.2021 at 2:55 pm

    Ah, another proud posting on a libertarian blog expressing the sentiment of that most freedom loving quote: Show me the man and I will show you the crime.

    1. I Callahan
      January.17.2021 at 3:15 pm

      It really has gone to pot around here, hasn’t it?

  4. DaivdBehar
    January.17.2021 at 3:08 pm

    More false, politically motivated lawfare by the lawyer scumbag profession. 135 times, the Supreme Court has ruled the definition of a word is the dictionary definition.

    Grant: 1. to confer, esp. by a formal act: to grant a charter.
    2. to give; accord: to grant permission.
    3. to agree to: to grant a request.
    4. to accept for the sake of argument: I grant that point.
    5. to transfer or convey, esp. by deed or writing: to grant property.
    n.

    Trump should pardon the pro-Democracy movement that invaded the Congress. They stood in opposition to a permanent one-party state under Communist rule, as in Venezuela, Cuba, and China. Trump should pardon himself. If the permanent one party state comes to pass in the US, as it has in California, many casualties would be justified to stop it.

  5. DaivdBehar
    January.17.2021 at 3:12 pm

    “As Chief Justice John Marshall wrote in Marbury v. Madison (1803), the Constitution makes the United States “a government of laws, and not of men.” Not even a president is above the law.”

    That is ironic, and funny. Biggest law breaker in US history promoting the rule of law. That lawyer scumbag and insurrectionist against the constitution broke so many laws and rules, he should have been arrested.

  6. TwelveInchPianist
    January.17.2021 at 3:19 pm

    I had had some doubts, but seeing the weakness of the arguments against self-pardon, it seems pretty clear that the President can pardon himself.

    The pardon power does indeed give the President the power to make people above the law, and there’s no exception for the President himself. Indeed, there is an exception for impeachment, which implies that there are no other exceptions.

Please to post comments