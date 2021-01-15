The Volokh Conspiracy

There is Still Time to Fix the House Impeachment Process

Trump has been impeached, but there is still time to put a stronger case before the Senate.

|

Some have complained that the sole article of impeachment adopted by the House lumps together the events of January 6 and Trump's phone call to Georgia election officials. They think those should be separate charges, in part because the phone call is clear and direct by itself. It occurs to me that it is not too late for the House to split its article of impeachment, if it were inclined to do so. It is also not too late for the House to add additional articles of impeachment, either because Trump does new things or to address past behavior.

There is a broader question about when exactly the House has impeached someone and what actions are necessary for impeachment. I had a series of posts on this when the House slow-walked the articles during the first impeachment. The key moments of House impeachment are when the House adopts a resolution of impeachment and when the House informs the Senate of an impeachment. Neither of those moments requires actual articles of impeachment. The articles of impeachment can be drafted later and/or separately, and they have been in the past.

The articles of impeachment are needed for the Senate trial. They provide the basis for the Senate to evaluate a specific factual and legal allegation and the basis for the officer to mount a defense against a specific allegation. The Senate ultimately votes on whether to convict an officer on each separate article of impeachment (it is sufficient for conviction and removal that one article get a two-thirds vote in the participating senators). The articles are needed for trial, and the Senate will not proceed with a trial without articles of impeachment alleging specific impeachable offenses.

Moreover, current standing Senate rules direct the Senate process to start rolling when the House notifies the Senate that managers have been appointed and articles are ready to be exhibited. Everything else is just backdrop to triggering a Senate impeachment trial.

All of this suggests that it is not too late for the House to revise how it wants to proceed going into the impeachment trial. It could change the line-up of managers by adding a GOP member to the team—which it absolutely should. The House made a mistake by pursuing a highly partisan impeachment process the first time around. It should not repeat that mistake this time, especially when there are now Republicans open to impeachment and a more realistic prospect of securing Republican votes to convict in the Senate. An impeachment trial is, in part, a political process. In order to convict, the House needs to win over Republican senators. It will be harder to win votes to convict from Republican senators if the House leans into partisanship in presenting its impeachment case.

The House could draft new articles of impeachment and have a floor vote on them. It could redraft the existing article of impeachment and have a floor vote to adopt the new version. Trump has already been impeached regardless (probably), but that does not mean that the articles of impeachment are written in stone.

The House could hold impeachment hearings and start explaining to the public why some of the anticipated defenses to the impeachment are wrong or start laying out for the public the facts that support an impeachment.

But until the House formally presents the articles of impeachment to the Senate, the process of preparing for an impeachment trial is not done and there is room to make improvements in how it wants to present the case. Not that I expect the House to do any of this. The House has not yet demonstrated that it is very good at putting together a presidential impeachment.

Keith E. Whittington is William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University.

  1. James Pollock
    January.15.2021 at 12:27 pm

    It seems likely to be headed for a party-line vote. Why put a lot of effort into something that isn’t going to change that fact?

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.15.2021 at 12:32 pm

      Because TDS strikes hard. Trump has said so many rude, crude, lewd and loud things, and hurt so many feelings, that they have to kick him on the way out. Ilya Somin, I think, said he preferred Biden because Trump spent too much, which is indicative of TDS, not reality.

      Just TDS, nothing else.

      1. Queen Amalthea
        January.15.2021 at 12:34 pm

        Yeah, one thing Trumpistas are full of is cold hard logic, not feelings!

        TDS, indeed.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          January.15.2021 at 12:36 pm

          Yes, you’ve got it too. More horrified by Trump’s mean tweets that Democrat burning, looting, and murdering? TDS. By definition.

          1. Queen Amalthea
            January.15.2021 at 12:40 pm

            Which Democrat burned, looted and murdered? What a silly charge, and the misspelling also makes one think *someone* is pretty deranged…

            1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
              January.15.2021 at 12:42 pm

              Guess you’ve been so locked down at the behest of your Democrat masters that you only turned the TV on when they told you to.

              1. Queen Amalthea
                January.15.2021 at 12:49 pm

                And yet you didn’t supply this oh so obvious answer…

    2. Dr. Ed 2
      January.15.2021 at 12:37 pm

      It’s actually starting to implode — and perhaps there are still some Democratic Senators with enough honor not to impeach him for something he didn’t do.

      The FBI has admitted it knew a couple weeks before, wrote a memo to other LEOs the day before, but didn’t tell Trump.

      They’ve arrested a BLM activist who was the true instigator.

      There’s a lot more — FOUR Inspector Generals are investigating their agencies failings.

    3. Don Nico
      January.15.2021 at 12:40 pm

      Exactly

  2. Ben_
    January.15.2021 at 12:28 pm

    There’s still time to land a pointless, vindictive last attack as Trump is walking away!

    We’re The Good Guys.

    1. Queen Amalthea
      January.15.2021 at 12:31 pm

      Ben, Crusader against Enmity and Division, says only pointless, vindictive (and ultimately deadly) charges of ‘Stop the Steal’ are ok. Holding people responsible for same means he has to drop the Virtue Hammer!

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        January.15.2021 at 12:34 pm

        So you are all in favor of throwing Democrat mayors and governors in jail then, for all the Antifa/BLM support they gave, for all the burning, looting, and murdering they turned a blind eye to or explicitly encourages, all the police protection they withdrew to give free rein to the autonomous zones, all the arrests they dismissed.

        Right?

        1. Queen Amalthea
          January.15.2021 at 12:36 pm

          Oh my but you’re upset! Can we stipulate that trying to stop the transition of the Presidential administration is a bigger deal than what you’re talking about? Because that’s kind of the heart of the impeachment effort, y’know.

          1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
            January.15.2021 at 12:39 pm

            Can we stipulate that physical acts are worse than words?

            How about turning over city areas to autonomous zones in direct violation of the Constitution, Article IV Section 4?

            The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.

            You’re a fan of Big Government. Why do you approve of No Government as sanctioned by those Democrat mayors?

            1. Queen Amalthea
              January.15.2021 at 12:41 pm

              Ah, I notice you won’t answer my direct question but instead pose your own. Kind of…deranged, isn’t it?

              1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
                January.15.2021 at 12:43 pm

                If my suggestion to stipulate the opposite of what you wanted to stipulate wasn’t obvious enough to you, then I can’t do any better, and apparently neither can you.

                1. Queen Amalthea
                  January.15.2021 at 12:50 pm

                  You seem to be missing or struggling with the initial question, so I’ll repost it

                  Can we stipulate that trying to stop the transition of the Presidential administration is a bigger deal than what you’re talking about?

          2. Dr. Ed 2
            January.15.2021 at 12:43 pm

            Are you insane?

            They could have killed Pence and all 535 members of Congress, burnt the building flat, and Joe BiteMe would still become President on January 20th.

            The states would have sent another copy of their votes — to Weather Mountain — where the Continuity of Government would have read them.

            What do you think would have happened if the Soviets had nuked DC — or if the Iranians do in the future? Yes, there are plans…

            1. Ben_
              January.15.2021 at 1:01 pm

              They will always have another made-up story, another bogeyman, another false melodramatic talking-point.

      2. Ben_
        January.15.2021 at 12:36 pm

        I don’t matter at all.

        You keep showing everyone you have nothing of substance to say.

        1. Queen Amalthea
          January.15.2021 at 12:38 pm

          Surely your one sentence bromides are so chock-full-a substance!

          1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
            January.15.2021 at 12:40 pm

            As yours are?

            1. Queen Amalthea
              January.15.2021 at 12:48 pm

              Yes, people are saying they are. Lots of people.

              (That’s good enough for you, right? Usually…)

          2. Ben_
            January.15.2021 at 12:53 pm

            2 sentences. And it concisely makes a point that people capable of introspection might want to consider. Who do they really want to be?

            You go ahead and keep flailing away though.

  3. Jerry B.
    January.15.2021 at 12:32 pm

    “The House made a mistake by pursuing a highly partisan impeachment process the first time around.”

    Show trials are never non-partisan.

  4. Queen Amalthea
    January.15.2021 at 12:33 pm

    The problem is that these are not discrete events. Trump’s regular, consistent, continuous unprecedented, hyperbolic and mostly downright recklessly silly ‘election fraud’ campaign to sooth his massive, fragile, snowflake ego includes the atrocious Georgia call and the Capitol speech.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      January.15.2021 at 12:35 pm

      Trump’s words and lawsuits, no matter how silly and vexatious, were not anywhere near as harmful as all the Democrat-sanctioned burning, looting, and murdering this spring, summer, and fall.

      1. Queen Amalthea
        January.15.2021 at 12:37 pm

        Not as harmful to our Republic? I’m afraid you’re going to have to show your math there.

        And, let’s be clear, all you’ve got *at best* here is ‘my guy is not *as bad* as your guys!’ Is that a good Presidential impeachment defense?

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          January.15.2021 at 12:41 pm

          Months of burning, looting, and murdering is certainly worse than two months of tweets and lawsuits.

          1. Queen Amalthea
            January.15.2021 at 12:43 pm

            Don’t think about context much, d’ya?

            1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
              January.15.2021 at 12:45 pm

              I’m sure the dead people, the people whose businesses were burned and looted, they all cared mightily about your Democratic mayors and governors providing the right context, same as encouraging them to all go maskless and ignore social distancing, while outdoor dining was banned for lack of masks while eating and lack of social distancing.

              Yes, all that context right over your head.

              1. Queen Amalthea
                January.15.2021 at 12:47 pm

                OK, you know you’re exposing yourself as a total fake on the social distancing thing right? Next your going to complain that the protests weren’t diverse enough, and that really, really bothers you!

        2. Don Nico
          January.15.2021 at 12:43 pm

          I guess you don’t count still boarded up areas in cities as harm. But to each her own.
          Both are harmful; both should be punished decisively. But that is not happening here in Oaktown. The mayor is still waiting for “the big appointment” from her friend Ms Harris

          1. Queen Amalthea
            January.15.2021 at 12:46 pm

            Good grief.

            Of course a boarded up business is harm.

            But do you really not get that a *boarded up Capitol attacked during a key, and always uncontroversial transfer of federal power on democratic principles* is kind of a bigger deal? I mean, what in the holy hell do you people believe in?

            1. Don Nico
              January.15.2021 at 12:49 pm

              No I am not as much of an alarmist as you. Boarded up cities ae many. The persistence has been week or months. The shopkeepers harmed are many. The Orange Asshole is gone in several days. Chill!

              1. Queen Amalthea
                January.15.2021 at 12:51 pm

                It’s nice you want to give the powerful such a pass. Ever such with authoritarians.

        3. Ghost of Patrick Henry
          January.15.2021 at 1:03 pm

          The Democrats challenged in Congress and in Court the last THREE Republican Presidential elections!

  5. Pavel Petrovich
    January.15.2021 at 12:36 pm

  6. Brett Bellmore
    January.15.2021 at 12:40 pm

    “but there is still time to put a stronger case before the Senate.”

    That would require there to BE a stronger case. Sometimes you’re stuck with a weak case because that’s all you’ve got, the guy you’re trying to railroad just happens not to be guilty.

    1. Don Nico
      January.15.2021 at 12:46 pm

      The writer’s arguing for a stronger case suggests why there is antipathy to just relying on the criminal prosecution of DJT on 21 January.
      I still find that a far better solution both for optics and for allowing Mr Biden and the country to get on with more important matters.

    2. Armchair Lawyer
      January.15.2021 at 12:55 pm

      Yep.

  7. MollyGodiva
    January.15.2021 at 12:44 pm

    I disagree. If you divide it up then the Trumpers will look at each individual article and say that in isolation it does not warrant impeachment. The motivation about this impeachment is not one phone call, or one lie, or one speech, but the summation of all of them that turned his supporters into terrorists.

    1. Don Nico
      January.15.2021 at 12:47 pm

      It’s all irrelevant. Either DJT goes to jail or he’s free.
      He is never getting elected or appointed to any office no matter what.

      1. MollyGodiva
        January.15.2021 at 12:53 pm

        I think that it is important for the Senate to firmly say that a multi-month long campaign to lie about an election which culminated on an attack on the EC certification is unacceptable. And the only way to say that is with a conviction.

  8. Bob from Ohio
    January.15.2021 at 12:52 pm

    House doesn’t care to make a stronger case. They just want to put the GOP on the spot.

  9. DWB
    January.15.2021 at 12:53 pm

    Case falling apart already?

  10. captcrisis
    January.15.2021 at 12:56 pm

    “The House has not yet demonstrated that it is very good at putting together a presidential impeachment.”

    They’ve put together two open and shut cases. But they went to a jury that would not convict no matter what the evidence. Grounds for a new trial or judgment NOV, if this was a court.

  11. Armchair Lawyer
    January.15.2021 at 12:56 pm

    I think we need a lot more facts here.

    1. “John Sullivan” was arrested for invading the capital. The problem is, he’s not a Trump supporter. He’s a liberal activist who was actively inciting the protestors.

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/left-wing-activist-charged-in-capitol-riot

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      January.15.2021 at 12:58 pm

      2. Beyond this arrest, there are reports of other provocateurs.

      https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/14/i-saw-provocateurs-at-the-capitol-riot-on-jan-6/

  12. Dr. Ed 2
    January.15.2021 at 1:00 pm

    Actually, there’s still time to impeach him a THIRD time.

    There is nothing that says you can’t have concurrent impeachments, and why not go full Kangaroo Kort here?

    One other thought here — the USSS is good and hopefully can prevent the likely inevitable efforts, but what do you think would happen were someone to assassinate him? The security outside the White House isn’t as good because it has never needed to be — because it hasn’t had to be.

    But if you’re going to be trying him post-Presidency, he’s going to be a very public figure and hence attracting the nuts. Do you have any idea what would happen politically were he assassinated in the midst of this Senate lynching? Hint: What did MLK2’s supporters do when he was assassinated?

    Hint: The USMC had to mount machine guns on the Capitol steps…

