The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: January 13, 2014
1/13/2014: NLRB v. Noel Canning argued.
"No injuries were reported."
No one has a right to a Facebook platform, but purges can and should be criticized.
"This book will not be on our store shelves, and we will not promote it. That said, it will remain in our online catalogue."
The rookie GOP congressman describes Capitol Hill chaos, says that some Republicans who knew better voted against election certification out of physical fear, and explains how serving in Iraq and Afghanistan made him want to "end the endless wars."
Dominion Voting Systems, the focus of the former Trump campaign lawyer's conspiracy theory, is seeking $1.3 billion from her for defamation.