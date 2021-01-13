The Volokh Conspiracy

Impeachment

A Senatorial Impeachment Two-Step?

The Senate should bifurcate its impeachment inquiry: Remove from office now, Disqualify from Office-holding later

My initial instinct, when discussions began in earnest about a second impeachment proceeding in the immediate aftermath of the attack on the Capitol—was it really only one week ago?!—was to dismiss the prospect as too blunt and unwieldy for the task at hand.

There can be no question that President Trump committed impeachable offenses in connection with the events of (and leading up to) Jan. 6. But the Senate can only remove a president from office after it has convened a "trial"; the Constitution uses the verb form, giving the Senate the power to "try," not to "decide" or to "hold hearings" or to "consider," impeachment. And it seemed to me, as a matter of fundamental due process to which even a president who has committed impeachable and perhaps even criminal acts is entitled, that a "trial" requires giving the defendant adequate notice of the charged offenses, allowing the defendant time to prepare a defense, allowing him to present evidence and to question witnesses, etc. etc.

All of which would clearly be impossible to achieve before Jan. 20, when the primary object of such a proceeding—the removal of President Trump from office—would already have occurred.

But Ilya Somin's post (The Case for a Swift Impeachment), and some additional reflection and study, has convinced me otherwise. It's true that the Senate must conduct a "trial," but as Ilya points out, that hardly requires the sort of full-blown due process protections that would be required in a criminal or quasi-criminal proceeding.

Donald Trump surely has a constitutional right not to be deprived of his life, his liberty, or his property without the full panoply of due process protections, including the right to an attorney, to confront witnesses against him, etc.

But removing him from office is not such a deprivation. He does not have a constitutional right to exercise presidential power, which was bestowed on him by the American people, and which can be taken away by their elected representatives in a constitutionally-sanctioned impeachment proceeding. Given the threat his continued exercise of that power poses to the nation, I see no reason why it cannot be taken away from him via some sort of summary Senatorial proceeding.

Removal from office, of course, is not the only post-conviction remedy available to the Senate in an impeachment proceeding; it may also impose a "disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States."

Disqualifying Donald Trump from future office-holding would be a significant step forward in the process of healing the many wounds he has inflicted upon this country. It would allow—not guarantee, but allow—the Republican Party to reconstitute itself as a voice of principled conservativism, rather than of slavish devotion to whatever whims had seized Donald Trump that morning.

Disqualification, however, changes the due process calculus rather substantially.  Donald Trump, like any other "natural born Citizen … having attained to the Age of thirty five Years," does have a constitutional right to run for and be elected to the Office of president, and depriving him of that right via some sort of summary proceeding strikes me as constitutionally improper.

The solution seems pretty straightforward: A bifurcated impeachment proceeding.  Remove him from office immediately and summarily; then, in Part 2, consider whether the charges warrant disqualification from future office-holding in a more extended proceeding that gives (ex)-president Trump the opportunity to defend himself.

Indeed, the Senate can make its final judgment contingent upon the completion of a full-blown Part 2 impeachment trial, as a way of reassuring any Senators who might be uncomfortable denying the President his "day in court" in a Part 1 summary proceeding. The Senate's Part 1 judgment, ordering the President's removal, could include a provision to the effect that the judgment would expire, and would be expunged from the record and of no further force and effect, unless the Senate convicts in a full-blown Part 2 proceeding within __ months. [by which time, obviously, his removal from office would be a literal fait accompli.]

Now that Vice-President Pence has stated that he will not invoke the 25th Amendment, this would seem to be the one remaining route to accomplishing a very important goal: Removing Donald Trump from office and preventing him from using the final days of his presidency to inflict further damage on the republic. The days leading up to and including Inauguration Day could well be very difficult ones, and he has amply demonstrated that he should not be entrusted with the powers of the presidency during such times.

 

David Post is currently an Adjunct Scholar at the Cato Institute, and was previously a professor at Beasley School of Law at Temple University.

  1. Jerry B.
    January.13.2021 at 8:23 am

    “There can be no question that President Trump committed impeachable offenses in connection with the events of (and leading up to) Jan. 6.”

    So we can skip the hearings and just go straight to the punishment, right?

    1. ah....Clem
      January.13.2021 at 8:26 am

      Yes. The last senate impeachment trial was bereft of witnesses or evidence, so there’s your precedent.

    2. Bored Lawyer
      January.13.2021 at 8:49 am

      It’s not punishment.

  2. Michael P
    January.13.2021 at 8:28 am

    Overturn the American people’s choice with a “summary proceeding”? Business as normal for our new Democratic overlords!

    Seriously, why do people not see how far they are going to destroy our country’s norms?

    1. ah....Clem
      January.13.2021 at 8:32 am

      Oh, FFS. Now you’re concerned about violating our country’s norms?

      Give me a break. It’s the “norm” that you don’t send a mob to attack another branch of government. It’s also the law. And as it attacks the foundation of our government, those responsible must be called to account and face the consequences.

      1. Michael P
        January.13.2021 at 8:41 am

        Oh, FFS. Give us a break. If you’re going to post fiction, do it somewhere else. You and your type have been lying about Trump for five years. It’s time to stop, and to seek help.

  3. ah....Clem
    January.13.2021 at 8:29 am

    One wrinkle that seems to be missing from Post’s analysis is that it only takes a simple majority to impose part 2 (barring Trump from holding office) so I’m not sure how his contingency idea makes much sense – if the Senate can find 2/3 majority to convict it should be very easy to find a simple majority to bar him from running again.

    What am I missing here?

    1. Brett Bellmore
      January.13.2021 at 8:32 am

      That nobody really takes seriously this idea that they can just pass a bill of attainder under the pretext of enforcing section 3.

      It’s basically impossible to exaggerate how insanely delegitimizing that would be. Northern Ireland’s “troubles” is the best case scenario if they do that.

      1. ah....Clem
        January.13.2021 at 8:37 am

        Section 3? That’s 14th amendment, not impeachment.

        You are hopelessly confused.

        That said, your threats of violence against the US government duly noted.

        1. Brett Bellmore
          January.13.2021 at 8:44 am

          I assumed you were talking about section 3, because it takes a 2/3 majority to convict in the Senate. You can’t convict him with just removal, and then add disqualification afterwards on a majority vote, doesn’t work that way.

          1. Sarcastr0
            January.13.2021 at 8:53 am

            It absolutely does.

    2. Voize of Reazon
      January.13.2021 at 8:48 am

      He seems to be saying that the due process owed in a trial leading only to removal is less than in a trial leading to disqualification. If you buy in, it implies that a summary proceeding could accomplish a quick removal, but if so a second trial and conviction under more stringent conditions would be due before issuing a sentence of disqualification.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        January.13.2021 at 8:55 am

        But the kangaroo court would have already established his ‘guilt’ at that point, and the Republican Senators would have already incurred their political damage, so the second trial would really be a bit of a farce, with a pre-determined conclusion.

        It’s really just a plan to ease the GOP into impeachment by pretending it’s just about whether Trump leaves on Monday or Tuesday. Then the political dead men walking would have no further reason to vote no, might as well be hung for a sheep as for a lamb.

        It also establishes the legitimacy of removal with a farcical trial, a pretty nasty precedent to set.

        Just say no to kangaroo courts, the sentence imposed is NOT the point here.

  4. Brett Bellmore
    January.13.2021 at 8:29 am

    “There can be no question that President Trump committed impeachable offenses in connection with the events of (and leading up to) Jan. 6.”

    Only because anything a majority of the House thinks is impeachable is impeachable. So it’s tautologically true.

    “It’s true that the Senate must conduct a “trial,” but as Ilya points out, that hardly requires the sort of full-blown due process protections that would be required in a criminal or quasi-criminal proceeding.”

    So, you’re cool with a fake trial.

    Let me repeat that: You’re cool with a fake trial.

    AND you think he could get a fair trial on the disability after having been railroaded on the removal.

    You’re insane. Certifiable.

    1. apedad
      January.13.2021 at 8:56 am

      Fake trial?

      The Senate can make any rules it want when they try anyone for impeachment Nixon vs US (1993).

      So, no fake trial.

  5. eyeroller
    January.13.2021 at 8:52 am

    There can be no question that President Trump committed impeachable offenses

    What a silly claim. Of course there can be a question. That’s why there is supposed to be a trial. They should not remove officers without giving them a chance to defend themselves.

  6. loki13
    January.13.2021 at 8:56 am

    I have appreciated the gradual evolution of comments involving 1/6. They say that the test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposing ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function. If that’s the case, then it appears that the ability of the Ed/Dane/Behar/Bellmore contingent (and company!) on VC are Galactic Brains, given their ability to hold at least 20 different positions at the same time, including:
    1. 1/6 was a hoax by the MSM.
    2. 1/6 was just a college festival.
    3. 1/6 wasn’t violent at all.
    4. 1/6 was violent, but it was just a fringe element …. not real Trumpists.
    5. 1/6 was violent, but only because of ANTIFA who are behind everything bad.
    6. 1/6 was violent, but BLM!
    7. 1/6 was or was not violent, but even though they were in the US Capitol trying to find Pence and assorted Congressional leaders … it wasn’t, you know, political or insurrectiony or anything.
    8. 1/6 was totally a warning about how terrible the election rigging was, and if you don’t take us seriously, we will get so much more violent and make you sorry for ignoring our threats!

    I have to admit- I have trouble maintaining even one thought, especially before coffee, so I am impressed. Maybe not so much about the continued not-veiled threats of violence, but still!

