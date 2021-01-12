The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

So Delighted to See So Much Interesting and Important Commentary from My Colleagues Here

|

I just wanted to tip my metaphorical hat to my cobloggers who have been posting such interesting things about the Capitol riot and its direct and indirect fallout. They don't all agree with each other (or with me), but that's part of the point.

My own expertise is of course limited, and as a result I've only had things to say about a few matters. But I'm very glad that they've opined, based on their knowledge, about so many other things that our readers (and I) want to read about—and I'm delighted that I've had the opportunity to provide them with this platform.

NEXT: A Simple Way for Republicans to Keep Impeachment from Exacerbating Conflict and Disunity

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ben_
    January.12.2021 at 6:33 pm

    Still able to say that, for now.

    Tomorrow maybe some tech companies decide to shut you down.

  2. Armchair Lawyer
    January.12.2021 at 6:47 pm

    Perhaps a post regarding the world leaders and their response to Twitter’s censorship, and why they find it troublesome?

  3. Sidney r finkel
    January.12.2021 at 6:48 pm

    Since none of those who post on this Forum have advocated for the violent overthrow of the United States government we don’t think this site will be shut down. And freedom of speech, as has often been pointed out here, includes the right of private parties to engage, sponsor or support the speech of their choice. The question is not about how or why tech is shutting down seditious speech, the question is what took them so long.

    But what Prof. Volokh has said here is absolutely correct. The discussion over whether or not Trump’s speech is protected and for that reason he cannot be impeached for it (it’s not protected and even if it was he can be impeached and convicted for it) was really a high point of the current debate. It was rational, measured, unemotional and instructive.

  4. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    January.12.2021 at 6:52 pm

    After the lathering of misfits who engaged in insurrection, with blood still fresh on the hands . . . if the first two words from a Republican are not ‘I’m sorry,’ or ‘I apologize,’ why should decent people care much about what follows?

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      January.12.2021 at 6:55 pm

      “why should decent people care much about what follows?”

      Because they are decent people. And decent people care.

  5. Liberator Lickpenny
    January.12.2021 at 7:03 pm

    Professor V,

    If impeachment happens, would you all consider writing about the state of late impeachment pre-1787? I’ve read Brian Kalt’s law review article on it, which seems to be the most thorough. But maybe there’s more to it, I don’t know. Given the likelihood of some challenge to the legality of late-impeachment of a POTUS, I would find it interesting.

    LL

Please to post comments