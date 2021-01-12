So Delighted to See So Much Interesting and Important Commentary from My Colleagues Here

I just wanted to tip my metaphorical hat to my cobloggers who have been posting such interesting things about the Capitol riot and its direct and indirect fallout. They don't all agree with each other (or with me), but that's part of the point.

My own expertise is of course limited, and as a result I've only had things to say about a few matters. But I'm very glad that they've opined, based on their knowledge, about so many other things that our readers (and I) want to read about—and I'm delighted that I've had the opportunity to provide them with this platform.