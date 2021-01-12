The Volokh Conspiracy

Impeachment

A Simple Way for Republicans to Keep Impeachment from Exacerbating Conflict and Disunity

GOP leaders who raise this objection to impeachment can help solve the problem through the simple expedient of supporting impeachment themselves.

|

In recent days, some prominent Republicans have argued against impeachment on the ground that proceeding with it is likely to exacerbate national disunity and impede healing. For example, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has argued that impeachment is a bad idea because "it would divide our country more." Senator Lindsey Graham has made similar statements. The Wall Street Journal editorial page also contends that impeachment should be avoided for this reason, even though they recognize that Trump committed impeachable offenses.

Republican leaders who worry that impeachment will exacerbate disunity have a simple way to address this problem: They can support impeachment themselves! For example, Kevin McCarthy could make a strong statement urging his House caucus to vote for impeachment. Graham, an influential GOP senator, could urge the same course of action on his Senate colleagues. And so on. If impeachment enjoys broad support from Republican leaders, the process could actually promote national unity rather than diminish it.

Such steps might not reconcile Donald Trump's hardcore supporters. But a good many Republicans would likely follow the lead of party leaders, and impeachment could quickly come to enjoy broad (though not universal) bipartisan support. We could also thereby achieve a broad (though, again, not universal) consensus that Trump's actions were indefensible, and deserved severe sanction, including barring him from holding federal office in the future.

Already, Trump's approval rating has fallen significantly since the attack on the Capitol, and a  majority of Americans support removing him from office. GOP leaders could help broaden and deepen this agreement, and thereby help to achieve national unity and healing.

A number of prominent conservatives have already backed impeachment, including Peggy Noonan, Ed Whelan, and John Podhoretz, among others. Republican leaders concerned about unity and healing would do well to join them.

It is also worth noting that failure to impeach could itself contribute to disunity. If the GOP blocks impeachment, it would deepen justifiable suspicions that they don't really think Trump did anything seriously wrong, and oppose holding him accountable for his grave abuses of power. Many Democrats and independents would even suspect that Republicans condone Trump's actions, or at best only consider them to be minor wrongs. Sending a message like that is a poor way to promote unity.

None of this applies to people who oppose impeachment because they beleive it is unconstitutional, because they genuinely believe Trump committed no serious wrong, or some combination of both. Those types of arguments should be addressed on their own terms, and I have tried to so in other writings (e.g. here and here).

I also believe that some causes are worth the risk of exacerbating conflict and division. Imposing accountability for Trump's grave abuses of power—and deterring similar misconduct by future presidents—are among them. Unity and healing are far from the only  civic values, and by no means the most important.

But political leaders who oppose impeachment because of fears of exacerbating disunity should take a long look in the mirror, and consider whether they themselves can do something to fix that issue. They might well find that the cause of the problem—and the potential solution—are staring them in the face.

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University, and author of Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom and Democracy and Political Ignorance: Why Smaller Government is Smarter.

  1. captcrisis
    January.12.2021 at 4:38 pm

    McConnell is now in favor of impeachment (and by that he means conviction). Game over.

    1. Cal Cetín
      January.12.2021 at 4:45 pm

      See, prejudging impeachments isn’t so bad after all.

    2. Bob from Ohio
      January.12.2021 at 5:15 pm

      That was quite a press conference!

      Oh, wait, it was a third hand unverified story.

    3. Dr. Ed 2
      January.12.2021 at 5:29 pm

      McConnell is over if he does this. Kentucky has a Dem governor was distasteful, and they’ll have a Dem senator for the same reason.

      And if Ilya thinks that being sold out by RINOs will do anything other than further inflame things, he’s even more obtuse than I thought.

      This is called appeasement, and you do not appease bullies.
      Nor do you sell out your own side if you have any credibility and/or any ability to calm things down and reign in the violent fringe.

  2. Ben_
    January.12.2021 at 4:40 pm

    Too silly to comment on

    1. Ben_
      January.12.2021 at 5:03 pm

      If Dems want to avoid disunity, the simplest way is to jointly impeach Trump and Obama in one action.

      (I finally thought of a counter-proposal silly enough to make a comment.)

      1. Bored Lawyer
        January.12.2021 at 5:13 pm

        Throw in Woodrow Wilson and Warren Harding for good measure. One was a racist, the other a crook.

  3. Cal Cetín
    January.12.2021 at 4:45 pm

    “If impeachment enjoys broad support from Republican leaders, the process could actually promote national unity rather than diminish it.”

    Don’t bogart that joint, my dear Professor, I’d like a dose of unwarranted optimism too.

  4. Armchair Lawyer
    January.12.2021 at 4:47 pm

    (Rolls eyes).

    Seriously? “Support Impeachment”?

    You’ve gone around the bend. The only thing that would accomplish is throwing a lot of relatively moderate GOP Senators out of office and making things even more extreme with their replacements.

    Just let it die. Trump’s in office for another 8 days. He’s 74. He won’t run again (or won’t win, more accurately). Just let him leave quietly. Don’t impeach him. It just inflames tensions. Don’t do anything stupid. (Like extraditing him to Iraq.)

    1. Stephen Lathrop
      January.12.2021 at 5:29 pm

      Somin is right. And McConnell just announced he thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses. If you roll your eyes, is it possible to unroll them?

  5. y81
    January.12.2021 at 5:00 pm

    And that, my friends, is democratic centralism.

  6. Glaucomatose
    January.12.2021 at 5:04 pm

    This article is absolutely trolling, but it’s high-class trolling, and there’s no better trolling than that.

    1. Bob from Ohio
      January.12.2021 at 5:16 pm

      Either that or evidence of an un-diagnossed brain injury.

  7. Armchair Lawyer
    January.12.2021 at 5:21 pm

    Let’s add on one more thing.

    One of the unwritten rules of western Democracies is that “you don’t attack your political opponents after they’ve left office”.

    There’s a reason for this, besides just being a decent human. If you make a habit of attacking your political opponents further once they’ve lost (IE, “digging in the knife and making sure it hurts”), your political opponents become far more invested in “not” leaving office. It makes peaceful transfers of power less likely when the loser worries about what happens to them “after” they leave, and how the political opponent may use their new power to further hurt the loser. And so the loser of the election begins to ensure they “don’t” lose.

    But when you continue to propose begins to violate this unwritten rule. And so you stab the proverbial knife into Trump. And maybe his family. And then when Harris leaves, the next GOP president really goes after her. And maybe her family. Or maybe Harris gets worried about this, and ensures that she “won’t” lose.

  8. MollyGodiva
    January.12.2021 at 5:24 pm

    The Rs backed Trump because the though he would help them win, and he did. They have a lock on the Supreme Court, and got some R policies implemented. But the tide has turned, Trump as alienated all of his rational supporters, and those who are left are just not taken seriously at all. Trump is bringing them down. The best thing the Rs can do is dump Trump now by impeaching and convicting him.

    1. Bob from Ohio
      January.12.2021 at 5:26 pm

      “The best thing the Rs can do is dump Trump now by impeaching and convicting him.”

      If you advise it, concern troll, its certainly not the best thing.

  9. Queen Amalthea
    January.12.2021 at 5:32 pm

    “it would deepen justifiable suspicions that they don’t really think Trump did anything seriously wrong, and oppose holding him accountable for his grave abuses of power.”

    That’s the thing, they don’t see anything wrong with all that. They were fine with his Ukraine phone call, fine with his Georgia call, fine with his meddling with the special prosecutor, fine with his embarrassingly silly election denial charges, and fine with his incitement. A majority of GOP Reps actually voted to object on certification *after* the riot went down. Look at the comments here by the GOPers, none even start with ‘Trump shouldn’t have…’ or ‘It was bad that Trump…’ It’s all defense on every point. This is a cult, not a party.

Please to post comments