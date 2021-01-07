The Volokh Conspiracy

About The Volokh Conspiracy

The Death Throes of the Republican Party

January 6 was a very, very bad day for Donald Trump (but not necessarily for the rest of the country)

One can never really predict the future, but yesterday sure felt like one of those turning-point days in American history, one in which a switch is thrown and we all move onto a very different track than the one we had been traveling on.

Over the past month, I had puzzled over the President's motives in deciding to continue—and to intensify—his attacks on the legitimacy of Biden's victory.  Was he actually hoping that he'd get a January 6 Miracle?  That Mike Pence would say "I will not count the certified electoral count from Arizona [and Georgia, and Pennsylvania]" and throw the election into the House? Could be. Or perhaps he was merely positioning himself for a post-presidency role as movement leader, Republican kingpin, or television star? Or perhaps it was just the simple inability of a very, very insecure man to accept the public humiliation of an electoral defeat, with no greater strategic goal in mind?

But whatever his motives were (or are), it seemed pretty clear that one virtually certain outcome of his provocations would be that the Republican Party would be rent in two. Thanks to his pressing the issue, Congressional Republicans would have no place to hide. He would force a totally unnecessary and entirely futile "are-you-with-me-or-are-you-against-me moment" on every one of them. And he would be taking names.

And so it happened—in a manner almost unimaginable a few days ago*—and the Republican Party has indeed been rent in two.  It looks to me, though, like the President may have miscalculated a bit, and that, here again, he has come up short, and is left holding the smaller of the two portions.

* If you imagined that the President of the United States would send a message saying "We love you, you're very special" to armed rioters who had forcibly occupied the US Capitol, your powers of imagination are superior to mine.

I watched most of the Senate debate yesterday and last night, and the sight of the Republican Senators, one after another—McConnell, Toomey, Lee, Loeffler, Daines, Romney, Paul, Portman, Sasse, Graham, …—publicly repudiating the President, refusing to do the one thing everyone knew he wanted them to do, was absolutely breath-taking. It was as though they had all, suddenly, awoken from a bad dream, after four years in which they had collectively cowered in the corner, afraid to say a single word that might draw the ire of the Capo, lest he direct his terrible fury at them.

How many of them would have done so had not a majority of their colleagues also done so is an interesting question we'll never be able to answer. But the fact is that the majority of their Republican colleagues, for once, did not cave in, and one can't help but think that the collective nature of the response help strengthen some of the backbones involved.

It was the answer to the question that many of us had been asking for years:  When, if ever, would they push back?  What, if anything, is over the line?  Is there anything—short of shooting someone on Fifth Avenue—that would make them say "Enough is enough"?

The President, intentionally or not, finally found the line—with two weeks to go in his presidency—that only the True Believers would cross.

He may declare war on the Infidels who refused to join him in the coming months and years, or others may do so on his behalf.  We shall see. But he would be doing so from a much, much weaker position than he was in just a few days ago, because his "base," all of a sudden, is a lot smaller than it was before. The Party turned its back on him; only seven of 52 Republican Senators, once the line was drawn, crossed it at his behest. Fifteen percent—of Republicans. And I'm pretty confident that no more than the same small fraction of the Republican electorate—more than, say, that 15%—will stand behind a president (let alone an ex-president) who sent his love and good wishes to armed rioters** who had forcibly occupied the US Capitol.

**Although many commentators are using the term "insurrection" to describe yesterday's events, I prefer calling it a "mob riot."  To my ears, "insurrection" connotes that someone has a plan. It may not be shared by others, and it might not even make a lot of sense; but once the gates are stormed, someone has a step 2: Take over the TV station, or run the new flag up the flagpole, or take opponents into custody (or shoot them on sight), or issue a declaration, … Something.  From what I could see, it didn't look like anyone (let alone the collective) had a plan yesterday for their assault on the Capitol other than generally whooping it up and getting their picture taken sitting in Nancy Pelosi's office. This event looked quite a bit like the takeover of the University Administration Building at Columbia in 1968; it was much more serious than that, of course, because it was directed at the US Capitol, and because many of the rioters were, apparently, armed, but the perpetrators seemed to possess the same general cluelessness of what the point of the exercise was.

Donald Trump cannot control the Republican Party from that 15% perch. Two days ago the Republican Party was securely within his grip.  Today, it is not.

As it turns out, the forces he unleashed gave him no place to hide.

What the Republican Party will look like in the aftermath of this debacle is anybody's guess. But I do think the rioters may actually have—inadvertently, to be sure—performed a great service for the country. I am among those who believe that the country needs something it has not had for some time: A functioning, principled, conservative Republican Party. The events of January 6 have exposed for all to see the anti-democratic and dictatorial heart of Trumpism, and helped to push push it off to the fringe of the political landscape where it belongs. For that, we should all be grateful.

 

David Post is currently an Adjunct Scholar at the Cato Institute, and was previously a professor at Beasley School of Law at Temple University.

  1. captcrisis
    January.7.2021 at 12:45 pm

    He still has an iron grip of Republicans in the House.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      January.7.2021 at 1:28 pm

      It’s not even that — he put more people on the National Mall than Martin Luther King Jr. did — along with concurrent marches in the capitols of at least six states.

      THAT’s his base — not a bunch of self-serving career politicians. A party consists of voters, not those whom they vote for.

      And the RINOs will be primaried and replaced.

      1. Noscitur a sociis
        January.7.2021 at 1:51 pm

        Christ.

        Innumerate, illiterate, and racist is no way to go through life, son.

    2. Martinned
      January.7.2021 at 1:32 pm

      Well, not that iron: https://twitter.com/RepKinzinger/status/1347207878801846276

  2. Brett Bellmore
    January.7.2021 at 12:45 pm

    “If you imagined that the President of the United States would send a message saying “We love you, you’re very special” to armed rioters who had forcibly occupied the US Capitol, your powers of imagination are superior to mine.”

    And if you imagine he actually DID do that, your powers of imagination call for sedation.

    1. HMI
      January.7.2021 at 1:00 pm

      Trump’s statement was substantially different from Kamala saying the protesters should not let up. Or when Pelosi wondered why there weren’t uprising all over the country (and foretold that ‘Maybe there will be”)? Or when Ayanna Presley said that, “There needs to be unrest in the streets”?

    2. shawn_dude
      January.7.2021 at 1:00 pm

      No imagination needed. It’s on film.
      Here’s Reason’s own take on it: https://reason.com/2021/01/06/trump-to-capitol-rioters-we-love-you-youre-very-specialbut-go-home/

      1. Brett Bellmore
        January.7.2021 at 1:06 pm

        The imagination needed is the idea that he was saying it to the rioters, specifically, and not everybody else.

        I’ve remarked on it: We spent last year being lectured endlessly that just standing next to a guy throwing Molotov cocktails doesn’t make you a rioter. But apparently just being IN D.C. while somebody blocks away riots does?

        1. shawn_dude
          January.7.2021 at 1:27 pm

          No one needed to tell the peaceful protesters to go home. Biden’s call for Trump to go on TV and ask Trump to take action wasn’t because of the peaceful protesters, who were clearly there and clearly the majority.

          The rioters broke through police lines and advanced on the Capitol building. The peaceful protesters did not. This means they were physically separated by some distance and there’s no misidentifying one from the other because they were merely standing next to each other. There is no ambiguity here. The pipe bombs and Molotov cocktails weren’t found among the peaceful protesters DC. The peaceful protesters didn’t take selfies inside the Senate chamber or face capitol police across makeshift barricades.

          There was no need to tell peaceful people to be peaceful and go home and he didn’t bother to clarify which of his supporters he was speaking to. At the very least, he was speaking to all of them, including the rioters.

          1. Dr. Ed 2
            January.7.2021 at 1:34 pm

            The two pipe bombs were found behind the RNC headquarters, which is NOT the Capitol. And WHAT Molotov cocktails?

    3. Dr. Ed 2
      January.7.2021 at 1:30 pm

      And what evidence is there that they were armed?

      The DC Metro Police found *one* gun. How many do they find on the average Friday night?

      And they are admitting that the woman whom they shot was unarmed…

  3. loki13
    January.7.2021 at 12:54 pm

    Today I Found Out:

    Trump came so close. He had four years in office. And only (ONLY!) 313 days on the golf course. There’s only 13 days left, which means that Trump will fall just short of the treasured goal of spending 1/4 of his time in office at the golf course!

    #itsgoodtohavegoals

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      January.7.2021 at 1:04 pm

      That’s a pretty good gig if you can get it! Maybe I will run for president because my golf game needs a lot of work…I wonder if the president gets discounted rates at golf courses?

      1. Brian Thomas
        January.7.2021 at 1:45 pm

        Knowing Trump, he charged himself inflated rates at his own courses and paid his inflated rates with taxpayer money.

  4. Tom O'Brien
    January.7.2021 at 12:57 pm

    Strange to me that at this stage you would speak of the President’s motives and intent. His actions are prompted by whatever pathology has motivated all of his behavior. There is a simple way to answer any question as to why he has done some particular thing: because he is crazy.

  5. Brett Bellmore
    January.7.2021 at 12:57 pm

    I would, by the way, love to see the GOP die. I only wound up in the GOP because they and the Democrats had conspired on rendering 3rd party politics futile, and the Democrats looked worse.

    The GOP, at the federal level, and in many states, isn’t so much a viable political party, as it is a parasite occupying the space a real political party should fill, preventing that real party from emerging. It’s like a political equivalent of “Cymothoa exigua”, the parasite that eats and takes the place of a fish’s tongue.

    The problem here is that it’s not in the interests of the Democratic party that a viable replacement for the current Republican party arise, and our political system is far from being as free as it was when the Whigs died.

    What would, (Will?) likely happen, is that as the party split up, the Democratic party would for at least an election cycle find itself in unchallenged control of the government, and then protect the rump GOP as a harmless pseudo-opposition party.

    In fact, I wonder if politicians like McConnell wouldn’t find that a happy fate?

    1. shawn_dude
      January.7.2021 at 1:05 pm

      Because the Democratic party is on a massive winning streak and totally ruling the capital by keeping the GOP around! It’s like a 50/50 split in the Senate and a loss of seats in the House went exactly to plan!

      Love the way you’ve managed to place responsibility on the failure of the GOP to govern responsibly on the opposition party. Not unlike the way FOX news is now trying to claim yesterday’s mob riot was an Antifa false flag effort and how real patriots were just helpless victims!

      1. Brett Bellmore
        January.7.2021 at 1:09 pm

        Huh? I thought I was comparing the GOP to a parasitic louse. That’s hardly putting the blame on their behavior elsewhere.

        What I said is that, IF the GOP breaks up, the Democratic party would end up with a massive winning streak, and probably keep one of the fragments around as a faux opposition. Not that things are like that right now.

        No, right now the louse is firmly in control of the fish, and likely to remain that way for a while, sadly.

        1. Sebastian Cremmington
          January.7.2021 at 1:31 pm

          In the 1850s many of the major Jacksonians left the party their leader founded and most returned after Lincoln defeated the traitors…although by the early 1860s many of Jackson’s top lieutenants were dead. So Trump apparently sees Andrew Jackson as a model for a populist takeover of the government but Jackson had very competent and very loyal lieutenants AND Jackson laid out a coherent ideology that could be implemented by getting the right people elected. And we also know the loyalty to Jackson was very real and sincere because we know a man of the stature of Sam Houston raced to Jackson’s death bed so he could be by his side when he passed. Trump’s vision for America is incoherent and I doubt the sincerity of the loyalty of his top lieutenants…although Trump apparently has very loyal foot soldiers.

          1. Dr. Ed 2
            January.7.2021 at 1:38 pm

            Jackson had four years after his “defeat” to organize a team and plan for his Presidency. Trump just came down an escalator.

            1. Sebastian Cremmington
              January.7.2021 at 1:42 pm

              I have said before that Reagan and Jackson got lucky by losing close enough to put the establishment on notice for 4 years and get behind them. So if Reagan wins in 1976 no way James Baker is with him and most believe Baker is the most important non elected government official of the last 40 years.

              1. Dr. Ed 2
                January.7.2021 at 1:48 pm

                You think Trump’s not running in 2024?

    2. Sebastian Cremmington
      January.7.2021 at 1:08 pm

      Hopefully the Supreme Court overturns Roe and the Court continues carving out gun rights that apply nationally…and then the Democratic Party becomes much more palatable at the federal level. At the state and local level in the short term I would support Democrats simply for Medicaid expansion and cannabis legalization, but on everything else generally Republicans have superior policies at the state level, and states work better with Republican policies when deficit spending isn’t an option.

  6. Bored Lawyer
    January.7.2021 at 12:58 pm

    As I said in the other thread, this is like the GOP in 1974. They will survive and make a comeback, if they get a halfway normal person to run.

    1. loki13
      January.7.2021 at 1:04 pm

      The problem isn’t the GOP. The problem is the people. It’s us.

      I, too, would love a “functioning, principled, conservative Republican Party.” I would love a party that was for individual rights, and small (but smart) government. That concentrated on intelligent programs to help the weakest in our society, while also streamlining regulations to make it easy for people to start their own businesses. That gave more than lip service to the deficit as a cudgel to use when Democrats are in power, and to forget about it when they have control of the fisc.

      But that’s not what the other voters want. We see what they want. There is a decent group of people in this country that are disaffected, and angry, and being fed lies. And I think it will get worse before it gets better.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        January.7.2021 at 1:16 pm

        It’s the people AND the system. Milton Friedman:

        “I do not believe that the solution to our problem is simply to elect the right people. The important thing is to establish a political climate of opinion which will make it politically profitable for the wrong people to do the right thing. Unless it is politically profitable for the wrong people to do the right thing, the right people will not do the right thing either, or it they try, they will shortly be out of office.”

        Milton’s mistake is not realizing that the same reasoning applies to the people.

        1. loki13
          January.7.2021 at 1:29 pm

          It’s not just that; it’s the total erosion of norms.

          Laws aren’t what make the country work. It’s norms. To use an analogy- let’s say you have neighbors. Now, there are a lot of norms that govern how people (such as neighbors) interact with each other. If you’ve ever had to deal with a neighbor from hell, then you know that the law is blunt instrument that is rarely effective; there is a great deal that requires both sides to adhere to certain norms.

          What we’ve been seeing recently, over the last two decades or so, but accelerated immensely recently, goes under a lot of different terms- some have called it ‘Constitutional Hardball’ when applied to the federal government. But in the end, it’s about how people no longer feel any constraint in terms of norms; if you can “get away” with it legally, that’s all that matters, norms be damned.

          My two cents.

    2. Ben_
      January.7.2021 at 1:19 pm

      The news media and Facebook and Twitter will proclaim whoever it is Hitler XL and censor and lie, just like they would do for any other Republican (even the fakes, like McCain).

      It’s not like other times.

    3. Josh R
      January.7.2021 at 1:22 pm

      What will the revived GOP stand for? Can it be the same things they have been arguing for since Reagan?

    4. Dr. Ed 2
      January.7.2021 at 1:39 pm

      Reagan came in on a populist wave — the Bushies didn’t want him.

  7. Calliope
    January.7.2021 at 1:02 pm

    It was the answer to the question that many of us had been asking for years: When, if ever, would they push back? What, if anything, is over the line? Is there anything—short of shooting someone on Fifth Avenue—that would make them say “Enough is enough”?

    Can you imagine if they shot a representative in the street? Or beat up a senator in his home? That would really be something and surely people would be demanding the political party responsible for something like that would push back against violent rhetoric.

    But for some reason these expectations only go one way, and people act surprised when people decide to push back in another way.

    1. shawn_dude
      January.7.2021 at 1:14 pm

      Watch the video of Graham’s statement last night. He manages to repeat the lies and agree with the conspiracy theories that drove the mob while simultaneously wriggling himself out from under any responsibility and publicly disavowing Donald Trump. He was only trying to be helpful, you see.

      While a line was crossed, I don’t think all of the Senators that balked last night did so because of principle. People like Graham appeared more motived by self-preservation. He saw which way the wind was blowing and shifted direction just as he did after Trump won the nomination. His lack of backbone just makes him better at twisting away from earned consequences.

      For the rest of them, they were willing to go quite far and amplify Trump’s lies and conspiracy theories all the way up to the point where those lies put them in personal, physical danger. That appears to be their principled line–their own skin.

      To the Republicans that stood up when they had nothing personal to gain and weren’t at any personal risk, thank you.

  8. Jimmy the Dane
    January.7.2021 at 1:14 pm

    How many times has the GOP been pronounced dead? Seems like every election cycle the chattering class makes such a prognostication.

    January 6th is going to go down in history but not for what the institutional left thinks it will. Media hypocrisy was laid bare for all to see. The blatant double standard couldn’t be any more obvious. And the Right is finally waking up to the fact that if it doesn’t make direct activism part of its regularly advocacy it will never succeed.

    While the peanut gallery continues virtue signaling masturbation, the Right is waking up.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      January.7.2021 at 1:42 pm

      If you don’t have to worry about maintaining a majority, you can primary RINOs with impunity. Houseclean in 2022 and then sweep in like Reagan did in 2024.

      We have way too many Republican politicians who have forgotten why they came down to DC in the first place.

  9. Ben_
    January.7.2021 at 1:16 pm

    Concern trolling. No one thinks for one second you care about the Republican Party.

    It’s not 1989 any more.

  10. Svn
    January.7.2021 at 1:26 pm

    I would dearly love to see a party which does not vote to send $1.2 Trillion in USAID to countries such as Pakistan for gender studies programs and various other nonsensical items. Particularly in the middle of a pandemic in which Government is using full power and authority to destroy private sector business and wipe away individual wealth. Instead, over the last 30 years we have had a 2 -party system operating as 1-party which exists merely to eternally seize individual wealth and identity. Not to mention, maintain private-public partnerships with oligarchs.

    America is not the Global Police and neither should America be the Global Purse.

    If all we do is focus on directing our ire towards one person or one political party, then the nothing will change. McConnell is same as Pelosi and we the people are just bamboozled fools on a circular path to nowhere.

  11. ReaderY
    January.7.2021 at 1:28 pm

    Mr. Trump is simply not interested in a “Party” as that concept has been understood in American thought. He is interested in a group of people who are personally and fanatically loyal to him.

    The Republican party has been a good source of recruits for such a group. But to the extent it contains people not willing to completely submit, the disloyal faction is simply not in his interest, and from his point of view he is better off working to destroy it. Working to ensure it loses elections is one way to accomplish this.

    Also, like every totalitarian, he may need traitors to help focus his base. Periodic purges may work to his advantage regardless of the factual “innocence” or “guilt” of those purge.

    This is simply not a person working within the conceptual framework of an American political party. This is a totalitarian, seeking to create an instrument of his totalitarian will.

  12. Martinned
    January.7.2021 at 1:33 pm

    To my ears, “insurrection” connotes that someone has a plan.

    That seems fair. (I’ve been thinking about that word, because it appears in the 14th amendment.)

  13. MollyGodiva
    January.7.2021 at 1:38 pm

    With every step Trump takes the GOP becomes more and more radicalized. 15% of Rs in the Senate backing this is still a lot. And there are a lot of prominent Trump supporters on TV that are still defending the attack (or at least making excuses and downplaying it). If 15% of the US population will support any violence that Trump wants then we are doomed. If we are lucky this will cause a split in the GOP into two competing parties and that would allow the Ds to win for a decade or so. If we are unlucky the GOP will embrace these thugs.

    1. Aktenberg78
      January.7.2021 at 1:49 pm

      I hope so. Violence, terror and disorder is ultimately the only thing thugs understand, and thugs are leftists.

  14. Dr. Ed 2
    January.7.2021 at 1:46 pm

    He may declare war on the Infidels who refused to join him in the coming months and years, or others may do so on his behalf. We shall see. But he would be doing so from a much, much weaker position than he was in just a few days ago, because his “base,” all of a sudden, is a lot smaller than it was before.

    Bullshite.

    Yesterday was a show of strength that so terrified the left that they are now having protest marches because of it. Twatter and Farcebook have banned him which is actually good because we all need to go over to Parler anyway.

    What Trump did yesterday is what he should have done in 2017 — show the nation the extent of his powerbase.

