Incitement and Ordinary Speakers; Duty and Political Leaders

A friend asked me whether Trump's speech yesterday could be punished as criminal incitement of the appalling Capitol riot.

I doubt it, at least as I read what Trump was saying. Under Brandenburg v. Ohio, even "advocacy of the use of force or of law violation" can't be punished unless it "is directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action." Saying things that foreseeably move some audience members to act illegally isn't enough. Speaking recklessly isn't enough. The Court was well aware that speech supporting many movements—left, right, or otherwise—that merely moves the majority to political action may also lead a minority of the movement to rioting or worse. It deliberately created a speech-protective test that was very hard to satisfy.

And that test of course applies equally to all speakers, politicians or otherwise. If an ordinary citizen said what Trump had said, it seems to me very hard to see how prosecutors can show beyond a reasonable doubt that he was intentionally promoting a riot (see, e.g., Hess v. Indiana), or even intentionally promoting trespassing. (Intentionally promoting trespassing might or might not lead to civil negligence liability for foreseeable injuries as a result of the trespassing, which is the issue in the Mckesson v. Doe litigation that the Court sent back to the Fifth Circuit recently. But again I doubt this can be found here.) I might be mistaken here, but that's my sense based on what I've seen.

In theory, statements that don't facially call for illegal conduct could be found to implicitly advocate it, and to be implicitly intended to be understood as calls for illegal conduct. One hears academics and even occasionally judges, for instance, point to Marc Antony's funeral speech for Caesar ("Brutus is an honourable man") in discussing such a posibility, but in practice this is very unlikely under modern incitement law. And such a specific intent to incite illegal conduct is especially hard to find where the speaker actually had a good deal to lose politically from his supporters' violence. (Members of Congress might be swayed by a fear of losing elections, but, for all their faults, I think they're quite unlikely to be swayed by rioters at the Capitol, and are indeed likely to be swayed against their positions.)

Nor should we want ordinary citizens to be criminally punished for such speech. Again, a great deal of fiery rhetoric aimed at promoting peaceful political pressure—whether related to racial equality, abortion, police brutality, gun rights, environmentalism, animal rights, labor, or a vast range of other topics—can lead some people to act violently. Yet Brandenburg was quite right, I think, that such rhetoric needs to be protected, despite the violent action by some listeners that it might foreseeably cause. We certainly shouldn't let outrage against Trump allow the distortion of a constitutional rule that protects speakers generally.

The problem here is that it's Trump's job to prevent and stop rioting, especially rioting against federal institutions. He's supposed to prevent and stop such behavior even when it's promoted by total strangers to him. He has a special responsibility to prevent and stop such behavior by people who are on his side, since those are the ones whom he can most effectively try to calm even when they're already in a rioting mood.

He most certainly isn't supposed to say things—even constitutionally protected things—that are pretty likely to cause harms of the sort that we hired him to stop. The incitement test, which applies equally to all speakers, doesn't capture this factor, nor should it. This factor is all about the special responsibilities of government officials (Presidents, governors, mayors, police chiefs, legislators, and the like). Such officials are supposed to be politically savvy enough to know what's likely to produce (even contrary to their intentions) criminal conduct, and are supposed to organize their speech and action in a way that minimizes this, rather than making it especially likely.

Trump's failure was a failure not as a speaker, of the sort that strips speakers of First Amendment protection. It was a failure, a massive and unjustifiable failure, as a public servant.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Martinned
    January.7.2021 at 11:17 am

    Sooo…. Impeachment?

    1. MoreCurious
      January.7.2021 at 11:31 am

      Impeachment seems unlikely because apparently both houses of Congress have now gone on vacation. Not exactly profiles in courage.

      1. Martinned
        January.7.2021 at 11:38 am

        Still, given how many Conspirators have blogged to say they support it (or at least in principle), I would have expected the Chief Conspirator to at least mention it at the end of a characteristically thoughtful post such as this one.

        1. Eugene Volokh
          January.7.2021 at 11:47 am

          Martinned: Impeachment is a political process, and rightly subject to a political calculus. Members of Congress, after all, are political leaders with their own duties to the public. They too need to calculate what will unnecessarily inflame people and what will calm them; what will set a good precedent and what will set a bad one; and, more broadly, what the costs and benefits of the process would be with 13 days left in Trump’s term. I’m not sure enough of those costs and benefits to opine in a helpful way on the subject.

    2. Michael P
      January.7.2021 at 11:48 am

      Just as soon as we impeach all the other DC politicians who encouraged and advocated violent riots in the last year.

    3. Snorkle
      January.7.2021 at 12:00 pm

      Seems pointless, except maybe as a way to humiliate the filthpig a bit more. Which is also seems a bit pointless, but I’m personally not a sadist.

      The proper response is to ignore the waste of skin, or express your disgust with him if you can’t, and move on.

      Quite simply, Don and any of his followers are beneath contempt. I will have no personal or knowing professional interactions with them; they obviously are untrustworthy lawbreakers.

  2. John F. Carr
    January.7.2021 at 11:17 am

    I wonder how many people saw the whole speech and how many saw clips selected by third parties for greatest pro- or anti-Trump effect.

    1. lucia_l
      January.7.2021 at 11:46 am

      Do you mean the whole youtube video of him talking to the rioters. It’s watching whole clip that results in the greatest anti-Trump effect.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        January.7.2021 at 12:02 pm

        If you’re anti-Trump to begin with, I suppose. If you’re pro-Trump it’s just his usual claims he was robbed, and a direction to peacefully protest.

        Youtube video? Hasn’t that been taken down, in the general deplatforming effort that got started yesterday?

        1. Michael P
          January.7.2021 at 12:17 pm

          The biggest difference between 1984 and 2021 is that now we have computers to help airbrush inconvenient facts out of history.

  3. ReaderY
    January.7.2021 at 11:21 am

    If Mr. Trump organized an invasion of the Capital and attempt to take Congress hostage, even loosely, he can be held criminally liable. Such behavior is conduct, not speech.

    When the Godfather says the family would be better off if so-and-so were sleeping with the fishes, he is not offering an abstract opinion. He is issuing an order.

    Everything depends on context. Whether what Mr. Trump did here was issue orders has to be determined from the context. And if he did, his behavior is sedititious conspiracy, conduct, wholly unprotected by the First Amendment.

    1. DaivdBehar
      January.7.2021 at 11:27 am

      You are just a Democrat. I felt the same about the Mueller investigation. Mueller and those lawyers were in insurrection in trying to overturn the 2016 election. They should have been arrested, tried and sentenced to 10 years at hard labor in federal prison.

    2. Dr. Ed 2
      January.7.2021 at 11:45 am

      My take is that he had no idea what was going to happen. None.

      Last time I was down to DC, there were guys with MP4s (I think) standing on the steps of all the Capitol Buildings. Polite — one gave me directions to the building I was trying to find — but they were carrying automatic weapons.

      Somebody was either woefully incompetent yesterday, or somebody gave a “stand down” order in hopes that things would go bad so as to make Trump look worse.

      Let’s start with the window washing gantry: who the f**k left it there?!? Who put up a flimsy temporary fence without officers patrolling it? Etc….

      Now maybe it was just a Clusterf**k because there are upwards of a dozen different police entities with jurisdiction over that building and you gotta have a single situation commander or things will go bad, quickly. If nothing else, it needs to be established that SOMEONE (i.e. USSS, FBI, Homeland Security — *someone*) has to be ultimately in charge and able to make decisions.

      But I don’t think that Trump had any idea that any of this was going to happen. He’s been in DC too long and doesn’t understand how pissed off Middle America is about this stolen election.

      1. Orbital Mechanic
        January.7.2021 at 12:12 pm

        Right. We don’t do pictures here but there are many places on the net where you see the “readiness” of the authorities on the capitol steps during BLM marches versus these riots.

        And even Joe Scarborough went apeshit on MSNBC over the obvious: the DC police bad-asses who were willing to take down people for crossing the street three-blocks away literally opened the doors to let the MAGAhats in.

  4. DaivdBehar
    January.7.2021 at 11:25 am

    Hi, Eugene. What did you think of the invasion of Hong Kong’s Parliament by pro-democracy advocates? What is the difference?

    Do you condemn the excessive force used to martyr one of the freedom fighters, by shooting her in the face? Should that black lawyer representing all the victims of police shootings reach out to the family and get them $12 million from these Democrat thugs with badges?

    1. Martinned
      January.7.2021 at 11:39 am

      You mean other than the difference between trying to overthrow the government and trying to defend it?

      1. DaivdBehar
        January.7.2021 at 11:44 am

        Both opposed the Chinese Communist Party and its agent, the Democrat Party.

      2. bevis the lumberjack
        January.7.2021 at 12:13 pm

        Martinnned, he can’t be reached. If he’s comparing the Democrats to the CCP, he’s like the people that consistently compare trump to Hitler. Beyond the pale and not likely to return.

    2. Dr. Ed 2
      January.7.2021 at 11:47 am

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YX95QSKBODo

      “Four Dead in DC” — mantra of my generation?

  5. Brett Bellmore
    January.7.2021 at 11:43 am

    It’s pretty telling that you quote not even one word Trump said. (Though kudos for linking to it.) “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” Whoa, that’s some serious incitement there!

    While it’s true that you could be charged with incitement without actually telling people to riot, I’m wondering if anybody could be plausibly charged with incitement for telling people not to.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      January.7.2021 at 11:46 am

      If your sympathy is with Trump or his mob, then you are a traitor, an enemy of the constitution.

      That is all.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        January.7.2021 at 12:04 pm

        Yeah, yeah, I already picked up on that: ‘There are only people who agree with us, and inhuman enemies of humanity!’; That’s been the left’s mantra for years.

        1. MP
          January.7.2021 at 12:13 pm

          I know I shouldn’t be shocked by my FB feed at this point, but the level of “Traitors!” / “Arrest them all!” / “Democracy in peril!” posts have been simply unbelievable. I mean…it’s not even the first time that a public legislative forum has been occupied in the US by protestors in the last 12 months.

          Not a defense at all. Both sides who do this suck. Blah blah. And occupying Congress is still a whole new level of stupid showboating that will do exactly the opposite of what the occupiers are looking to accomplish. Still…last I checked, they all got cleared out in a few hours. And the only bloodshed is on a state actor.

      2. KevinP
        January.7.2021 at 12:23 pm

        Says the guy who supports the Russia Collusion Treason.

  6. Bob from Ohio
    January.7.2021 at 11:48 am

    “Trump’s job to prevent … rioting”

    What?

    We’ve had riots in just about every presidential term, Maybe not WH Harrison’s. If that’s part of his job, then we keep electing incompetents.

  7. Dr. Ed 2
    January.7.2021 at 11:54 am

    Objective review of the Kent State shooting is that the Guard leadership screwed up — they had troops who had been out patrolling all day during a trucker’s strike, with loaded rifles (M-1s) because they likely would need them. Not only were they tired, but they were never told to unchamber the live rounds in their weapons.

    Four dead there, four dead yesterday — and I suspect that the other three aren’t exactly totally “natural causes.”

    Will these deaths crystallize a movement the way that Kent State did? And will Kamala Harris be held accountable for all the things she said in praise of BLM?

  8. Al S
    January.7.2021 at 11:57 am

    I agree with all of this completely. Except that Prof Volokh omitted mention of the OrangeManBad clause of the Consitution, which allows prosecutions of bad people *who have the temerity to get themselves elected President* to be prosecuted.

  9. Orbital Mechanic
    January.7.2021 at 12:09 pm

    Question for the prof: Does context and the history of the speaker matter in your test for “incitement?”

    You look at the one Trump statement and yeah — what I get is a really stupid man trying to calm things down while still having things his way. At that moment. I genuinely believe he had no idea it would come to this.

    But Trump did not make this one statement. He has years-long history of cultivating extra-legal aggressiveness on the part of his supporters. He knows it excites them and makes them feel powerful so that’s why he does it.

    So in my view yes Trump is fully culpable in the DC riots. But would a court see it the same way?

    1. Commenter_XY
      January.7.2021 at 12:18 pm

      Orbital Mechanic…pragmatically speaking, there is not a court in the land that wants that ‘hot potato’ dropped in their lap. Were such a case to be brought, the court sit on the case, wait until January 21, and then dismiss the case as moot.

  10. KevinP
    January.7.2021 at 12:19 pm

    Pelosi: “I Don’t Even Know Why There Aren’t Uprisings All Over The Country”

    It turns out that Speaker Pelosi could predict the future!

  11. KevinP
    January.7.2021 at 12:22 pm

    VP-elect Kamala Harris, also predicting the future of protests:

    “They’re not gonna stop, and everyone beware, because they’re not gonna stop,” she added. “They’re not gonna stop before Election Day in November, and they’re not gonna stop after Election Day.”

    “Everyone should take note of that, on both levels, that they’re not going to let up — and they should not. And we should not,”

