When Are We Going to Admit that Trump is Unfit to be President?

I posted this at Instapundit, where the readership, and some of the bloggers, have been unvaryingly pro-Trump:

I know this isn't going to win me any popularity contests with most Instapundit readers, but I'm here to express my opinion, not to reflect readers', so here goes.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud that could plausibly be said to have cost Trump the election, nor even a single state. It's true the media and big tech was overtly pro-Biden, and while that's not good for democracy it's also not illegal or fraudulent, and thus has no bearing on whether Biden won the election or not. And all that is why Trump's lawyers lost every single case they brought before judges of all parties and ideologies, including a dozen or so rulings by Trump-appointed federal judges who would undoubtedly have preferred that he won.

But it's more serious than that. Even if you accept any of the not-completely-crazy theories I've seen of how the election was "stolen," at best that gets Trump to a narrow victory in the Electoral College. Yet the president continues to insist not just that he won, not just that the election was stolen, but that he won in a "landslide."

There is no excuse for political violence, and Trump, admittedly, did not ask anyone to engage in violence. However, if you tell people that their votes didn't count, that the election was a sham, that the election you lost wasn't even close but in fact a landslide in your favor, it's only natural to expect that some people will be inclined to resort to violence, because the whole point of elections is to settle political matters without violence. If the election process is a total fraud, then violence is to be expected.

Even in the face of the violence yesterday, Trump, while telling the rioters to go home, also continued to insist that he really won in a landslide, thus continuing to foment violence. He is unfit to be president. And no, that doesn't excuse all the examples of bad behavior on the left over the past 4 years, and that bad behavior undoubtedly created an atmosphere in which violence becomes more acceptable (not least by the tacit and sometimes explicit acceptance of the mass violence last Summer). But the basic moral principle of "two wrongs don't make a right" still applies. Sometimes f you fight fire with fire, you burn down your house.

 

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

  1. Bored Lawyer
    January.7.2021 at 11:13 am

    Ok, he is unfit to be president. What, other than wait until January 20th, do you propose to do about it? Otherwise, it is a hypothetical question. (I understand this is not an Article III court, and in academia hypotheticals are beloved. But some of us live in the real world.)

    1. Commenter_XY
      January.7.2021 at 11:22 am

      Bored Lawyer….sometimes, on rare occasions, doing nothing is the best option out of a range of options. That was true for the Brits (who kept an empire for 1K years by knowing when to do nothing); it is true for parenting as well (sometimes, you have to let your child learn some tough life lessons on their own).

      POTUS Trump leaves in 13 days. The best option I see that has the least amount of down side is to simply wait until January 20th.

      1. Martinned
        January.7.2021 at 11:32 am

        The Brits kept an empire for how long???

      2. De Oppresso Liber
        January.7.2021 at 11:49 am

        What if that little episode was not his last play? What if he tries to run for office again?

        People need to answer for this. There is no healing without justice. Republics are fragile things. We can’t let open hostility to our republic and our constitution be tolerated among our public servants, the people entrusted with great power. It’s time to build a gallows next to the inauguration stage (figuratively speaking).

        1. Bob from Ohio
          January.7.2021 at 11:51 am

          “What if he tries to run for office again? ”

          He’d likely lose. But if he won, that would be the people’s choice.

          Why do you hate democracy?

        2. Don Nico
          January.7.2021 at 12:05 pm

          If Mr Trump committed a crime, and there are reasonable arguments that he committed many while in office , he can be arrested and prosecuted on January 21.
          That should be sufficient.

        3. Orbital Mechanic
          January.7.2021 at 12:14 pm

          I hope he does run again. The GOP must be burned to the ground in order to save it.

          And Trump running again will help accomplish that assuming it hasn’t been done prior.

    2. Josh R
      January.7.2021 at 11:44 am

      What I was hoping for was the same repudiation of Trump by GOP leaders and elected officials across the board.

    3. raspberrydinners
      January.7.2021 at 12:11 pm

      Impeach and convict. Fuck waiting- he should’ve been removed long ago.

  2. Union of Concerned Socks
    January.7.2021 at 11:14 am

    I’ll make the over/under on “readers persuaded” at 0.

  3. Ridgeway
    January.7.2021 at 11:15 am

    Well said.

  4. y81
    January.7.2021 at 11:22 am

    Pretty much on target. Hopefully, Trump’s appalling behavior over the past two months will diminish his future influence over the Republican party. (Full disclosure: I voted for Trump, and I expect Biden to be a horrible president. But Trump has really disgraced himself.)

    1. Josh R
      January.7.2021 at 11:51 am

      I always felt that Trump could have run as a liberal Democrat had that been his easiest path the White House because his only ideology is narcissism. I am a liberal. During the 2016 election I told friends had Trump run as a liberal Democrat, I would not vote for him. His reprehensible character made him unfit for the office.

      Sadly, it took far too many conservatives and Republicans way too long to realize this was true. Even worse, most Republican leaders and elected officials have always known it was true. But, they made a deal with the devil that they could ride the beast in order to get their desired political outcomes (judges, tax cutes and not facing a primary challenge).

      1. raspberrydinners
        January.7.2021 at 12:13 pm

        The whole reason he ran as a Republican is because Dems would not vote for him. He’d never make it out of the primary.

        Republicans though have a back asswards primary and once you get to the general they’ll vote for you no matter what for whatever asinine reason they’ve convinced themselves of. It’s, again, how he beat Hillary- Dems stayed home because they didn’t like/want her. Rs have no such qualms about supporting a POS – see yesterday as the culmination of all their support and coddling when he should’ve been slapped down years ago.

    2. rsteinmetz
      January.7.2021 at 12:11 pm

      Trumps tantrums likely cost Republicans control of the Senate. I doubt may professional politicians will forget that.

      When he started his presidential campaign I’m convinced that he was doing it sa a PR stunt and never expected to win.at the campaign picked up steam he was as surprised and everyone else.

      What no one paid attention to was how many voters were dissaffected from both the Democrats and Republicans.

  5. Brett Bellmore
    January.7.2021 at 11:46 am

    In some free floating, cosmic sense, I suppose Trump is unfit to be President. But it that sense, who that might plausibly get the job IS fit? Most politicians are narcissists and sociopathic liars.

    Oh, gosh, Trump isn’t an exception, impeach him!

    1. Thrax2
      January.7.2021 at 12:11 pm

      Right, which is why most politicians refuse to accept election losses, call up election officials and ask them to “find” enough votes to overturn the results, and lie to their supporters for months on end about stolen, fraudulent votes. Wait, hang on.

  6. Al S
    January.7.2021 at 11:49 am

    Of course he’s unfit. Always has been. (Which is why I voted for Clinton and Biden.)

    But, as I commented a couple of days ago, *what goes around comes around.*

    That’s not to excuse it. It’s to explain it.

    Wisconsin capitol riots 2011 –> US capitol riots 2021
    Anti-Kavanaugh US capitol occuption 2018 –> Pro-trump US capitol occupation 2021
    BLM riots 2020 –> US capitol riots 2021
    Portland federal court attacks 2020 –> US capitol attacks 2021

    Those who supported some or all of the former have no standing to object to the latter. IMO.

    1. Jimmy the Dane
      January.7.2021 at 12:10 pm

      Democrat support, liberal activism —> Not that

      There is no reconciling any of this because every single activism event on the left is “acceptable” to the political class.

    2. raspberrydinners
      January.7.2021 at 12:14 pm

      Yeah no. Last I checked none of the BLM protests and such were seditious nor domestic terrorism.

      Try again fuckface.

  7. Michael P
    January.7.2021 at 11:51 am

    When are we going to admit that “China” Joe Biden is unfit to be president? And what are we going to do about that?

    1. ScottK
      January.7.2021 at 12:02 pm

      We have no basis for knowing his fitness as of now. Thanks for your contribution.

      1. Michael P
        January.7.2021 at 12:05 pm

        Were you entirely oblivious during the campaign? Maybe you personally have no basis for knowing his fitness, but the rest of us do.

      2. DaveSs
        January.7.2021 at 12:19 pm

        Considering the guy was a party the Obama admin arming al-qaeda during his tenure as VP I’d say that means he’s unfit

  8. Duck916
    January.7.2021 at 11:58 am

    Thank you, professor. I couldn’t agree more.

  9. Rossami
    January.7.2021 at 12:00 pm

    Good lord, he already lost the election. You are proving yourself not only a poor loser but a poor winner. Show some grace. Stop fanning the flames.

    1. Don Nico
      January.7.2021 at 12:07 pm

      Rossami,
      I think the next play is Mr Biden’s. He must decide whether he wants Mr Trump prosecuted for violations of federal law. Rather than folks jumping up and down and screaming for blood, we should respect his prerogative and his judgement.

    2. raspberrydinners
      January.7.2021 at 12:15 pm

      Grace? After Trump’s 4 years? If Rs showed an ounce of grace ever then maybe that would be the case.

      As it is, this is nothing more than posting about how the sitting president of the US is fanning the flames of an insurrection.

  10. FiftycalTX2
    January.7.2021 at 12:06 pm

    There is plenty “evidence” of fraud. It’s just you leftists ignore it in your quest to return to absolute power. This has been going on for more than 20 years and NOTHING is being done about it. A large part of the population believes that the election was STOLEN by obvious FRAUD. But the leftists don’t want to investigate because ???? This isn’t the final time you will see something like this. And if you think 75 million citizens can be ignored, you will find out different.

    1. raspberrydinners
      January.7.2021 at 12:15 pm

      Oh is that why the R Senate refused to take on any election security bills the House passed?

      Quit crying snowflake.

    2. raspberrydinners
      January.7.2021 at 12:16 pm

      Present your evidence snowflake. Let’s see it all. They couldn’t do it in court but I’m sure FiftycalTX2 has all of it at their fingertips.

      Come on. Pony up. Flip your cards pansy.

    3. Orbital Mechanic
      January.7.2021 at 12:18 pm

      Sixty court cases dismissed by judges of all political genesis say there was no evidence.

      What you are saying is that the GOP/Trump lawyers withheld evidence in the cases they were pursuing.

  11. Jimmy the Dane
    January.7.2021 at 12:08 pm

    People will probably admit it when it is true. Until then everyone will just view this as a desperate last ditch attempt to “get” a President you have hated since day 1.

  12. Brett Bellmore
    January.7.2021 at 12:09 pm

    By the way, I’ve always found this “When are we going to admit” formulation painfully tendentious. It presumes the people disagreeing with you actually agree, and are just in denial or lying.

    No, people have real disagreements about these things.

    1. Thrax2
      January.7.2021 at 12:13 pm

      Then defend his fitness for office. Enough with the “oh, he’s bad like all politicians are bad” crap.

      1. raspberrydinners
        January.7.2021 at 12:17 pm

        He can’t. Just another deluded member of the cult. It’s what they always do- just “both sides” bullshit when they’re caught with their pants down.

    2. Martinned
      January.7.2021 at 12:17 pm

      People also have real disagreements about the shape of the earth, the existence of climate change, and the existence of angels. That doesn’t make that disagreement reasonable.

  13. mydisplayname
    January.7.2021 at 12:20 pm

    The problem with binary choices is that they are binary. Four years ago (and again three months ago), the choice wasn’t between someone who was fit to be President and someone who was not; instead, it was between two wholly unfit candidates, one of whom was ever so slightly more palatably unfit than the other.

    Years ago, given a choice between someone lacking practical experience, lacking an amiable personality, demonstrably unable to protect classified information, and demonstrably unwilling to defend the basic rights of opponents and an alternative, Americans selected the alternative. Months ago, given a choice between the status quo and a friendly and humorous (yet notably ineffective and dotty) individual, Americans selected the dear old grandpappy (albeit with the hope that he wouldn’t confuse “lunch” and “launch”).

    A Russian op-ed of almost a decade ago once compared Presidents Obama and Bush by describing one as “shit which stinks” and the other as “shit disguised with perfume.” That often seems to be true of American Presidents.

  14. DWB
    January.7.2021 at 12:23 pm

    When are we going to admit David Bernstein is a putz?

