The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

What Is Seditious Conspiracy?

The relevant provision of the U.S. Code seems oddly relevant.

|

Here is the federal law defining the offense of "seditious conspiracy."

18 USC §2384—Seditious Conspiracy

If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.(Emphases added)

Is this provision relevant today? Discuss.

NEXT: Rioting is Wrong

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Bored Lawyer
    January.6.2021 at 5:35 pm

    Is this provision relevant today?

    By today, I assume you mean the events of today, and not just today in general.

    Answer is yes. Although I recall that when rioters tried to storm the federal courthouse in Oregon, and AG Barr suggested that authorities look into this as a possible charge, there was a major freakout.

    Personally, I would hang them all. But if you apply the law unevenly, be prepared for some of the populace to lose faith in the system.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      January.6.2021 at 5:44 pm

      Some?

      And I imagine that the people found inside the capitol will be charged with simple trespassing or the dc variant thereof.

      1. SimonP
        January.6.2021 at 5:51 pm

        You’ve been openly enthusing about violence on this day for at least a couple of weeks. You’re a traitor and a scoundrel. You must be mighty pleased about what’s gone down today.

  2. AmosArch
    January.6.2021 at 5:37 pm

    Since it apparently wasn’t relevant to the same people asking this question back when BLM was attacking government buildings across the country a few months ago. I’d say no

  3. Sarcastr0
    January.6.2021 at 5:37 pm

    Yeah, Prof Volokh corrected me on this one when I thought it was about speech only.

  4. Darth Chocolate
    January.6.2021 at 5:39 pm

    What have the Democrats been doing to steal the election?

  5. M L
    January.6.2021 at 5:39 pm

    Why today? Are they bringing charges against antifa?

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      January.6.2021 at 5:42 pm

      Open wider, clinger. Your betters have tired of appeasing your bigotry, your ignorance, your backwardness.

      1. Bored Lawyer
        January.6.2021 at 5:47 pm

        So you favor politically biased application of the criminal law. Enforce against your political rivals, wink at your political friends.

        Not surprising, coming from you. But worth highlighting.

  6. captcrisis
    January.6.2021 at 5:41 pm

    Trump was the ringleader. Can he be indicted after Jan. 20?

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      January.6.2021 at 5:45 pm

      HOW was he the ringleader? There were four different groups organizing this, and then it grew. Did he say “break windows” or anything?

  7. M L
    January.6.2021 at 5:43 pm

    I’ve been busy all day but yes, it looks as though some people were entering capitol buildings which I assume was trespassing and therefore a form of possessing property.

    Naturally, you don’t mess with the state. The state can do whatever it wants to you though. Your property and your person and your Three Felonies a Day.

  8. jdgalt1
    January.6.2021 at 5:46 pm

    It’s been true of Antifa/BLM terrorists for years. And they are the ones still at it today. Look.

  9. Ben_
    January.6.2021 at 5:50 pm

    Seems like that could fit a lot of protests we’ve seen going back a century. Every protest at the capital. The anti-Brett Kavanaugh antics. Etc.

    But this is different! Because you are having an emotional reaction right now.

  10. Brett Bellmore
    January.6.2021 at 5:52 pm

    Well, of course the question is, who would the charges be brought against? Whittington seems to assume Trump, but on no basis at all.

    I would tend to think that, after all the people attacking federal buildings last year who did NOT get charged with seditious conspiracy, you’d be hard put to even charge the people who DID enter the Capitol buildings with it, let alone anyone outside the building.

  11. Eric VonSalzen
    January.6.2021 at 5:53 pm

    Who are the “two or more persons” who conspired to do one or another of these things? Last I heard, a criminal indictment required a named defendant. We may learn more in the next few weeks or months about who decided to break into the Capitol — if anyone in fact made that decision. Maybe it just happened?

  12. De Oppresso Liber
    January.6.2021 at 5:53 pm

    Trump promoted and invited his sycophantic followers to this “event”. People have now died as a result, and a constitutionally required duty was delayed and attacked. These people are guilty of sedition, and the president is guilty of murder and sedition.

Please to post comments