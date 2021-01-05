"I'm Gonna F**king Blow up the School and Call It a Mission from God"

Sonia Tabizada, age 36, of San Jacinto, California, pleaded guilty in federal court to intentionally obstructing persons in the enjoyment of their free exercise of religious beliefs by threatening to bomb the Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in Washington, D.C., in violation of Title 18, U.S. Code, Section 247.

In May 2019, school officials announced that Visitation Prep, the oldest Catholic school for girls in the country, would begin publishing same-sex wedding announcements in its alumni magazine to advance its teaching that "we are all children of God … worthy of respect and love." According to the plea agreement, Tabizada learned of this announcement and made multiple calls threatening violence in response to the school's decision.

On May 15, 2019, Tabizada left a voice message stating that she was going to burn and bomb the church. Tabizada also stated that she was going to kill school officials and students. Several minutes later, Tabizada left a second voice mail stating that she was going to blow up the school and warned that she would commit "terrorism." …

"The defendant's violent threats were directed at the free exercise of a private school community's religious beliefs. An attack upon the free exercise of any person or group's religious beliefs is an attack upon the civil rights of every citizen. Today's guilty plea is part of my office's commitment to ensuring that all District citizens can safely exercise their religious beliefs and that all of their civil rights are protected," said Michael R. Sherwin, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.