vote fraud

Only Two House Republicans Genuinely Believe Vote Counts Were Severely Compromised

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) called his colleagues' bluff yesterday.

|

Yesterday, the newly elected House of Representatives' held its organizational session to recognize the credentials of those elected, select a Speaker, and adopt rules for the counting presidential electors, among other start-of-session matters.

During the session, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) filed an objection to seating those members purportedly elected in states in which the Trump Campaign and its allies are challenging the certified vote counts (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin). Rep. Roy, who is on record opposing efforts to challenge validly appointed presidential electors, explained his objection:

I do not make this objection lightly and take no pleasure in it, but believe that I am compelled to do so because a number of my colleagues — whom I hold in high regard — have publicly stated that they plan to object to the acceptance of electors from those particular six states due to their deeply held belief that those states conducted elections plagued by statewide, systemic fraud and abuse that leaves them absolutely no way for this chamber or our constituents to trust the validity of their elections.

Such allegations – if true – raise significant doubts about the elections of at least some of the members of the United States House of Representatives that, if not formally addressed, could cast a dark cloud of suspicion over the validity of this body for the duration of the 117th Congress.  After all, those representatives were elected through the very same systems — with the same ballot procedures, with the same signature validations, with the same broadly applied decisions of executive and judicial branch officials — as were the electors chosen for the President of the United States under the laws of those states, which have become the subject of national controversy. And while the legislatures of those states have sent us no formal indication that the results of these elections should not be honored by this body, it would confound basic human reason if the presidential results were to face objection while the congressional results of the same process escaped without public scrutiny.

While the Constitution and the 12th Amendment do not make Congress the judge of the states' presidential electors, it does require us to be the arbiters of the elections to this body. If the electors for the office of the president were not in question, neither would be the election certificates of my colleagues present here today.

Rep. Roy's objection was rejected 371-2.

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Sidney r finkel
    January.4.2021 at 9:06 am

    Yes, those craPrezy Dems were so brilliant that they engaged in massive voter fraud at the Presidential level that fooled Republican election officials and every state and federal court in the land, were too stupid to also fix the House and Senate races.

    But on a serious note, if we conservatives cannot get outraged over the attempt by the Republican party to overturn a properly elected Joe Biden, why don’t those who do not object just quit politics, or form a National Fascist Party and be one with it.

    1. raspberrydinners
      January.4.2021 at 9:37 am

      One of the most sane comments I’ve seen on this board. Kudos.

    2. DaivdBehar
      January.4.2021 at 9:37 am

      Asserting transparency and the rule of law, opposing cheating, and the stealing of elections by cheaters is now called Fascism by the Democrat.

  2. Brett Bellmore
    January.4.2021 at 9:12 am

    Technically, the electors clause challenges would only be applicable to the Presidential election, so only claiming the Presidential election was illegally influenced by the election law violations IS a coherent position.

    1. Martinned
      January.4.2021 at 9:23 am

      Except that, as the representative explains, any “election law violation” that might be the basis of a hypothetical (and ultra vires) challenge under the electors clause would most definitely be a legally valid predicate for a challenge under art. I(5). That is, unless you’re telling me that the dispute under the electors clause isn’t actually based on any actual allegations of fact.

    2. loki13
      January.4.2021 at 9:30 am

      Technically, you are wrong.

      People explain this to you repeatedly. There is nothing immoral or bad with being wrong about things. There are real, technical issues that go on that can be difficult to understand sometimes. But to repeatedly insist that you correct about something, when you refuse to understand what is going on, is a form of sickness, Brett.

      But let me try and explain this to you one more time.

      If you want to insist on a certain, somewhat novel reading of the electors clause, that’s fine! Really. The thing is- that reading is the type of thing that has been tested in courts, and rejected at this time. There are a number of reasons of this – one is that this is a fairly novel understanding of it, and another is that even if you were to accept this novel reading, it is also well-settled in the law that you don’t go back and disenfranchise voters based on their reliance of what was the law. Anyway, this is the “technical” understanding that you don’t want to understand. Moreover, even under this “technical” argument, you keep citing (incorrectly) the exact same case over and over from the exact same state and assuming that it applies everywhere- which it doesn’t.

      But here’s where it gets really disturbing. The sleight of hand that frustrates anyone trying to have a conversation with you on this topic is that you deliberately conflate your technical understanding (which is really a misunderstanding of the law) with fraud. In other words, you seem to keep insisting that in various threads that this election was fraudulent (which it was not) because there were votes that you didn’t like- even when it is pointed out that, for example, the votes you insist you don’t like would not have made a difference (such as in Pennsylvania) and were not counted, you just keep saying the same things.

      It’s like whac-a-mole. The same people, posting the same links to the same videos that they don’t understand, insisting the same things (observers kicked out! suitcases!) that they can’t comprehend, over and over. It’s just a version of “but what about jet fuel and steel beams, man? what about it?”

      1. Brett Bellmore
        January.4.2021 at 9:33 am

        Over and over I distinguish between election law violations and fraud, and it never gets me anywhere. At most, some of the violations might have enabled fraud, but not every election crime is “fraud”.

    3. apedad
      January.4.2021 at 9:31 am

      But I think Rep. Roy is making a new argument under Art. 1, Sec. 5, not the presidential electors clause.

  3. Ghost of Patrick Henry
    January.4.2021 at 9:17 am

    One of the allegations made by the President’s team is a large number of Biden only ballots in PA and GA, I think.
    Takes a lot mote time to fill out down ballot races for the non-voters who had ballots submitted in their names.

  4. Martinned
    January.4.2021 at 9:18 am

    Well, presumably he voted in favour of his own objection, so that means that only one other representative genuinely believes that the vote counts were severely compromised.

  5. Bored Lawyer
    January.4.2021 at 9:21 am

    You have to admire his creativity.

    1. Martinned
      January.4.2021 at 9:23 am

      Not really. It’s a rather obvious point to make, and one that many others (including myself under prof. Somin’s post yesterday) have made.

      1. Bored Lawyer
        January.4.2021 at 9:28 am

        His creativity lies in objecting to seating Congressmen from the six states at issue, which the House has more authority to do than challenging votes in the Electoral College.

        1. Martinned
          January.4.2021 at 9:29 am

          Yes, I know that’s what you meant.

        2. Brett Bellmore
          January.4.2021 at 9:34 am

          It’s not really that brilliant, as some of the violations were limited to specific cities, and House seats have districts.

  6. captcrisis
    January.4.2021 at 9:24 am

    Good for him.

  7. Al S
    January.4.2021 at 9:24 am

    This is so stupid. Who the hell cares about “basic human reason” in this context. There is one reason and one reason only that I support Hawley, Cruz, et al.: F*^&% them. F*^&% the Democrats who objected to the presidential elections in 2004 and 2016 (many of whom went on to be praised and promoted by their colleagues). F*^&% the Democrats who hailed Stacy Abrams (and still do!) in 2018. And F*^&% the bien pensants on both sides who tut-tutted (at worst) the actions of the Democrats, and act like Trump/Hawley/Cruz are the end of democracy and the coming of American Fascism.

    What goes around comes around. That’s all the reason I need.

    God Bless Hawley and Cruz.

    1. Martinned
      January.4.2021 at 9:30 am

      I assume you’ve already formed a militia with your local friends, and spent the last two months buying up whatever weaponry and ammunition you could?

      1. Al S
        January.4.2021 at 9:36 am

        I’ve done no such thing. Indeed, this is worthwhile supporting because it has no effect other than as a double middle finger and warning to the Democrats and the bien pensants, all of whom richly deserve it.

        Maybe if they get enough of these banged over their heads, they’ll start to apply the golden rule.

    2. loki13
      January.4.2021 at 9:32 am

      I appreciate the honesty.

      As I suspect, it’s mostly tribal and performative. It’s not about what actually happened, but about asserting your identity.

  8. loki13
    January.4.2021 at 9:33 am

    Revealed preferences are a heckuva thing.

  9. DaivdBehar
    January.4.2021 at 9:35 am

    Republicans should imitate the Democrats in the future. Send home the poll watchers. Back up the trucks at 3 AM. Dump tens of thousands of unfolded mail in ballots, with only the Presidential votes checked off.

    Biden. Not my President. Appoint a Special Counsel to investigate his China collusion. When the House goes Republican in 2022, impeach him.

    I feel sorry for the poor people of Venezuela. I will enjoy the suffering of the Democrat constituents. They busted records of prosperity, under Trump. Now, it’s welcome to Venezuela, Democrats. Enjoy the homeless addicts you will be forced to house in your upstairs suburban bedrooms.

  10. grb
    January.4.2021 at 9:36 am

    A Republican w/ ethics & backbone…. Talk about an endangered species!

